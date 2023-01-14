Can a Public Adjuster Increase the Amount of My Insurance Payout?

Photo by Sebastian Herrmann on Unsplash

Many homeowners need clarification on the process and what to expect when filing an insurance claim. One option to consider is hiring a public adjuster, also known as a general insurance adjuster. These professionals can assist with the claim process and potentially increase the amount of your insurance payout.

What is a Public Adjuster?

A public adjuster is an independent insurance professional who works on behalf of policyholders to evaluate and file insurance claims. These adjusters are licensed and regulated by the state, and their role is to help homeowners navigate the often-complex claims process and negotiate with insurance companies.

How a Public Adjuster Can Help with an Insurance Claim

There are several ways that a public adjuster can help with an insurance claim. They can:

Evaluate the damage to your home

File a claim with your insurer

Handle your claim from start to finish

Negotiate with the insurance company on your behalf

Represent you in disputes with the insurer

Factors that Can Affect the Amount of an Insurance Payout

The amount of an insurance payout can be influenced by several factors, including:

The type and extent of damage

The terms of your home insurance policy

The actions of the policyholder during and after the loss

Examples of How a Public Adjuster Can Increase an Insurance Payout

Many examples show how a public adjuster can increase an insurance payout. For instance, if your home sustains damage from a large storm, a public adjuster can help to ensure that all damages are properly documented and reported to the insurance company. In this scenario, the adjuster can negotiate with the insurer to ensure you receive a fair settlement.

Another example is when you file a claim for damages, and the insurance company's adjuster undervalues the damage. A public adjuster can re-evaluate the damages and negotiate with the insurance company to increase the payout.

It's important to note that not all claims will result in a higher payout with the help of a public adjuster, but it's worth considering hiring one if you have a large claim or if you're not satisfied with the initial offer from the insurer.

Costs and Questions to ask before hiring a Public Adjuster

When hiring a public adjuster, it's essential to remember that they typically charge a fee for their services. The fee can be based on a percentage of the insurance settlement or a flat rate. Ask the adjuster about their fee structure and any other costs associated with their services before you hire one.

It's also important to ask the public adjuster about their qualifications, experience, and if they are a member of any professional association like the National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters or Association of Public Insurance Adjusters.

Choosing to Hire a Public Adjuster

While hiring a public adjuster is optional for every home insurance claim, it can be a good idea for those with large claims or unsatisfied with the initial offer from the insurance company. Public adjusters can help navigate the claim process, evaluate the damages, and negotiate with the insurance company to increase the payout potentially.

When choosing a public adjuster, it's essential to do your research and find a reputable professional who is licensed and a member of a professional association. You can ask for recommendations from friends, family, or your insurance agent.