How Does A Public Adjuster Determine The Value Of My Insurance Claim?

Photo by Don Lodge on Unsplash

When a homeowner or policyholder files an insurance claim, they may need to know how the claim's value is determined. A public adjuster, also known as a public insurance adjuster, is an independent insurance professional who works on behalf of policyholders to help them navigate the claim process and ensure they receive a fair insurance settlement.

In this article, we will explore a public adjuster's process to determine the value of an insurance claim.

Assessing the Damages

The first step in determining the value of an insurance claim is to assess the damages. A public adjuster will inspect the property to identify all damages. This includes damages to the building and its contents and any additional living expenses incurred due to the damage.

Once all damages have been identified, the public adjuster will estimate the cost of repairs. This includes the cost of materials and labor and any other expenses related to the restorations.

Reviewing the Policy

The next step in determining the value of an insurance claim is to review the policy. A public adjuster will work to understand the coverage provided by the policy and identify any exclusions or limitations. They will also review the policy limits to ensure that the claim is within the maximum payout.

Gathering Supporting Documentation

Once the damages have been assessed and the policy has been reviewed, the public adjuster will gather supporting documentation. This includes bills and receipts for repairs or replacements, contractors' estimates, and other relevant documentation.

Negotiations with the Insurance Company

Once the claim and supporting documentation have been gathered, the public adjuster will present the claim to the insurance company. They will negotiate for a fair settlement and handle any disputes or appeals that may arise during the claims process.

It's important to note that a public adjuster is an independent insurance professional. They are not affiliated with the insurance company, unlike the insurance company's adjuster, and can provide an unbiased evaluation of your claim.

Final Thoughts

Determining the value of an insurance claim is a complex process that requires a thorough assessment of the damages, a review of the policy, and gathering supporting documentation. A public adjuster can help you navigate the claims process, ensure that all your damages are covered, and negotiate with your insurance company for a fair settlement. However, it's essential to research and find a reputable public adjuster before deciding to hire one. The National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters is a good resource for finding a qualified public adjuster in your area.