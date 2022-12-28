Top 10 Things to Do in Buffalo, New York

Photo by Unsplash

Buffalo is located in western New York on the eastern shores of Lake Erie. It has a rich history and a diverse culture, with a mix of urban and natural attractions. The city is home to several museums, art galleries, historical sites, and beautiful parks and green spaces. In addition to its cultural attractions, Buffalo is known for its food, particularly its buffalo wings, which were invented at the anchor Bar in 1964.

Buffalo has various activities, from outdoor recreation to cultural experiences. Visitors can explore the city's museums, art galleries, and historical sites, go shopping in its vibrant neighborhoods, or enjoy a meal at one of its many restaurants. Buffalo is also home to many sports teams, including the Buffalo Bills (NFL) and the Buffalo Sabres (NHL). There are several golf courses and other recreational facilities in the area. Whether you're interested in history, art, food, or sports, there is something for everyone to enjoy in Buffalo.

Visit the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is a beautiful and educational destination in Buffalo, New York. The gardens feature various plants and flowers, including a tropical rainforest exhibit, a desert conservatory, and a rose garden. Visitors can take a self-guided tour of the gardens or participate in one of the many educational programs and workshops offered throughout the year. The gardens also host various special events, including concerts, festivals, and holiday-themed displays.

The Botanical Gardens also features a gift shop and a café, where visitors can purchase souvenirs or grab a bite. The gardens are open year-round and offer a peaceful and serene escape from the city. Whether you're a gardening enthusiast or simply looking for a quiet place to relax and enjoy nature, the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens are a must-see destination in Buffalo.

Take a tour of Frank Lloyd Wright's Martin House

Frank Lloyd Wright's Martin House is a historic home in Buffalo, New York. It was designed and built by the famous architect in the early 1900s for businessman Darwin D. Martin and his family. The Martin House is a masterpiece of Wright's signature Prairie School style and is considered one of the best examples of his work.

Visitors can take a guided tour of the Martin House to learn about its history and architecture. The tours offer a unique opportunity to see the house's interior, including the living room, dining room, bedrooms, and more. Visitors can also learn about the Martin family and their role in the Buffalo community.

The Martin House also hosts various special events and programs throughout the year, including lectures, concerts, and holiday-themed events. Whether you're a fan of Frank Lloyd Wright or simply interested in learning more about the history and architecture of Buffalo, the Martin House is a must-see destination.

Explore the Buffalo Museum of Science

The Buffalo Museum of Science is located in Buffalo, New York, and is dedicated to exploring and promoting the understanding of science and technology. The museum features various exhibits and programs designed to educate and engage visitors of all ages.

Some of the Buffalo Museum of Science exhibits include a dinosaur exhibit, an interactive physics exhibit, and a space exploration exhibit. The museum also has many live animal exhibits, including reptiles, amphibians, and invertebrates. The museum also hosts a variety of temporary shows and special events throughout the year.

The Buffalo Museum of Science also offers educational programs and workshops for students and families, as well as summer camps and other educational opportunities. Whether you are a science enthusiast or simply looking for a fun and educational activity, the Buffalo Museum of Science is a great destination.

Visit the Albright-Knox Art Gallery

The Albright-Knox Art Gallery is a Buffalo, New York, museum dedicated to showcasing modern and contemporary art. The museum's collection includes works by some of the most influential artists of the 20th and 21st centuries, including Pablo Picasso, Jackson Pollock, and Andy Warhol.

The Albright-Knox Art Gallery is home to many permanent and temporary exhibits, which showcase a wide variety of media, including painting, sculpture, photography, and more. The museum also offers a variety of educational programs and events, including lectures, workshops, and concerts.

Whether you're an art enthusiast or simply looking for a cultural experience, the Albright-Knox Art Gallery is a must-see destination in Buffalo. The museum is open to the public, and admission is free on the first Friday of every month.

Walk or bike along the Buffalo waterfront

The Buffalo waterfront is a popular destination for locals and visitors alike. Located along the eastern shores of Lake Erie, the waterfront offers a variety of recreational activities and attractions.

Visitors can take a leisurely walk or bike ride along the waterfront, enjoying the beautiful views of the lake and the city skyline. The waterfront is also home to several parks and green spaces, including Canalside, which features a boardwalk, a beach, and a variety of outdoor events and activities.

The Buffalo waterfront is home to many restaurants, shops, and cultural attractions, including the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park and the Buffalo Lighthouse. The Buffalo waterfront is a great place to visit whether you want to exercise, relax, or enjoy the outdoors.

Visit the Buffalo Zoo

The Buffalo Zoo is a popular attraction located in Buffalo, New York. The zoo is home to various animals, including mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians. Some of the animals that can be found at the Buffalo Zoo include lions, gorillas, bears, elephants, and more.

The Buffalo Zoo also offers a variety of educational programs and events, including behind-the-scenes tours, workshops, and special events. The zoo is also home to many interactive exhibits, such as a petting zoo and a children's play area.

The Buffalo Zoo is open year-round and offers a fun and educational activity for visitors of all ages. Whether you're a nature enthusiast or simply looking for a fun outing, the Buffalo Zoo is a great destination.

Take a tour of the Anchor Bar, the birthplace of buffalo wings

The Anchor Bar is a restaurant in Buffalo, New York, known for being the birthplace of buffalo wings. In 1964, the restaurant's owner, Teressa Bellissimo, created spicy chicken wings as a snack for her son and his friends. The wings quickly gained popularity and are now a staple of American cuisine.

Visitors to the Anchor Bar can tour the restaurant to learn more about its history and the creation of buffalo wings. The tours include a visit to the kitchen, where the wings are made, and a visit to the museum, which showcases the history of the Anchor Bar and the creation of buffalo wings.

The Anchor Bar also offers a variety of dining options, including the famous buffalo wings, burgers, sandwiches, and other American classics. Whether you're a fan of buffalo wings or simply looking for a unique dining experience, the Anchor Bar is a must-see destination in Buffalo.

Explore the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park

The Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park is a museum in Buffalo, New York, dedicated to preserving and showcasing the history of the United States Navy and military. The museum is home to some historic ships, including the USS Little Rock, a World War II-era cruiser, and the USS The Sullivans, a destroyer.

Visitors to the naval & military park can take a self-guided tour of the ships, learning about their history and role in various conflicts. The museum also offers a variety of educational programs and events, including guided tours, workshops, and special events.

The naval & military park also features exhibits and displays, including military equipment and memorabilia. Whether you're a history enthusiast or simply looking for a unique experience, the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park is a must-see destination in Buffalo.

Visit the Buffalo History Museum

The Buffalo History Museum is located in Buffalo, New York, and is dedicated to preserving and showcasing the city's history and the surrounding region. The museum features various exhibits and collections, including artifacts, documents, and photographs that tell the story of Buffalo's past.

Some of the Buffalo History Museum exhibits include a display of the city's industrial history, a collection of artifacts from the Pan-American Exposition of 1901, and a show on the history of the Buffalo Bills football team. In addition to the permanent exhibits, the museum also hosts a variety of temporary exhibitions and special events throughout the year.

The Buffalo History Museum is an excellent destination for anyone interested in learning more about the city's rich history. The museum is open to the public and offers a variety of educational programs and events for visitors of all ages.

Go shopping at the Elmwood Village

The Elmwood Village is a popular neighborhood in Buffalo, New York, known for its independent stores and boutiques. The community is home to various clothing stores, gift shops, bookstores, and more.

Visitors to Elmwood Village can stroll through the neighborhood, browsing the various stores and finding unique items and gifts. The area is also home to many restaurants, cafes, and other dining options, making it a great place to stop for a bite.

The Elmwood Village is also home to several cultural attractions, including galleries and music venues. Whether you're looking to shop, eat, or enjoy the atmosphere, Elmwood Village is an excellent destination in Buffalo.

Final Thoughts

Buffalo, New York, has a rich history and a diverse culture, offering a wide variety of activities and attractions for visitors. Some of the top things to do in Buffalo include visiting the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, taking a tour of Frank Lloyd Wright's Martin House, exploring the Buffalo Museum of Science, visiting the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, and walking or biking along the Buffalo waterfront.

Other popular activities in Buffalo include:

Visiting the Buffalo Zoo.

Taking a tour of the anchor Bar.

Exploring the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park.

Visiting the Buffalo History Museum.

Shopping in the Elmwood Village.

Whether you're interested in history, art, food, or outdoor recreation, there is something for everyone to enjoy in Buffalo.

You may also read my article about the top 10 things to do in New York City.