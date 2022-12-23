FBI responds to criticism from 'Twitter Files' by labeling it 'conspiracy theorist

Reynold Aquino

The "Twitter Files" controversy refers to a series of allegations that the FBI pressured Twitter to censor its users for alleged "misinformation" and "foreign influence." These allegations were based on documents and information released by independent journalist Michael Shellenberger.

In response to the controversy, the FBI issued a statement claiming that the correspondence between the agency and Twitter shows nothing more than "traditional, longstanding and ongoing" engagements with private sector companies. The FBI further stated that it provides critical information to companies to allow them to protect themselves and their customers and that it is unfortunate that conspiracy theorists are attempting to discredit the agency by spreading misinformation.

Background on the "Twitter Files"

The "Twitter Files" is a collection of documents and information released by independent journalist Michael Shellenberger that detail the alleged pressure that the FBI placed on Twitter to suppress certain information and accounts. According to Shellenberger, the FBI pushed Twitter to censor The Post's October 2020 story about Hunter Biden's laptop, warning that it could be part of a Russian trick, despite having taken possession of the laptop months earlier from a Delaware repair shop.

Yoel Roth, Twitter's former head of trust and safety, has testified that the FBI primed him to view any reporting on the laptop as a "Russian 'hack and leak' operation" meant to discredit 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden. In a separate deposition, FBI San Francisco Special Agent Elvis Chan admitted that the bureau's warnings were overblown, stating that through their investigations, they did not see any similar intrusions to what had happened in 2016.

In addition to these allegations, other journalists, including Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss, have revealed that the FBI treated Twitter as a "subsidiary" and flagged numerous accounts for purportedly harmful "misinformation" – many of them low-follower users who trafficked in satire. Shellenberger has also described a pattern of "relentless pressure" by external FBI agents on Twitter to adapt its content moderation and share information. He has revealed that so many former FBI employees working at Twitter in the run-up to the 2020 election that they had their private Slack channel, "Bu alumni," complete with a crib sheet to onboard new members.

The FBI's Defense

The FBI issued a statement defending its actions in response to the "Twitter Files" controversy. The agency claimed that the correspondence between the FBI and Twitter shows nothing more than "examples of our traditional, longstanding, and ongoing federal government and private sector engagements, which involve numerous companies over multiple sectors and industries."

The FBI further stated that "as evidenced in the correspondence, the FBI provides critical information to the private sector to allow them to protect themselves and their customers." The statement concluded that "the men and women of the FBI work every day to protect the American public" and that, unfortunately, conspiracy theorists and others are attempting to discredit the agency by spreading misinformation.

Criticisms of the FBI's Actions

Numerous criticisms of the FBI's actions have been revealed in the "Twitter Files" controversy. One of the main criticisms is that the agency's actions were part of an effort to discredit those who were critical of the agency or the government. For example, critics have pointed to the FBI's alleged pressure on Twitter to censor The Post's story about Hunter Biden's laptop as an example of the agency trying to silence those who were critical of the government or its candidates.

Another concern about the FBI's actions is that the agency was heavily involved in content moderation and surveillance of social media posts. Critics have argued that the FBI's involvement in these activities is inappropriate and goes beyond the scope of its mandate to protect the public. Some have also raised concerns about the potential for the agency to abuse its power and silence dissenting voices.

Additionally, there have been concerns about the number of former FBI employees working at Twitter and the influence that they may have had on the platform's content moderation and information-sharing practices. Some have argued that this could lead to a conflict of interest and compromise the platform's independence.

