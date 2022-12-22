Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New York

Photo by Unsplash

If you're planning a trip to Syracuse, New York, or looking for new dining options, you're in luck! Syracuse boasts a diverse and exciting food scene, with something for every taste. In this article, we'll share our top picks for the best places to eat in the city. From BBQ to Italian to modern American cuisine, there's something for everyone in Syracuse. So we've got you covered whether you're in the mood for a casual dinner with friends or a special occasion meal. Read on to discover our top recommendations for the best places to eat in Syracuse!

The Dinosaur BBQ

The Dinosaur BBQ is a popular BBQ joint in Syracuse known for its slow-smoked ribs, pulled pork, and other Southern-style BBQ dishes. The restaurant has a casual atmosphere, with rustic decor that reflects its BBQ theme. In addition to its delicious BBQ, The Dinosaur BBQ also has a wide selection of craft beers on tap, making it an excellent spot for a casual dinner with friends. Whether you're in the mood for some hearty BBQ or want to enjoy a cold beer, The Dinosaur BBQ is worth a visit.

Pastabilities

Pastabilities is a beloved Italian restaurant in Syracuse known for its delicious pasta dishes and friendly service. The restaurant has a cozy, family-friendly atmosphere, making it an excellent spot for a casual dinner with friends or family. The menu features a variety of pasta dishes, as well as other Italian favorites such as pizza and paninis. Whether you're in the mood for classic spaghetti and meatballs or something a little more creative, like their signature spicy tomato oil pasta, Pastabilities has something for everyone. This restaurant is a local favorite, and it's easy to see why!

Ale 'n' Angus Pub

For a more laid-back dining experience, check out Ale 'n' Angus Pub in Syracuse. This pub offers a wide selection of craft beers and a menu featuring classic pub fares such as burgers, wings, and sandwiches. The casual atmosphere is inviting, making it a great spot to relax with friends and enjoy a cold drink. In addition to its impressive beer selection, Ale 'n' Angus Pub also has a variety of TVs for sports fans to enjoy, making it a great spot to catch a game. Whether you're in the mood for a casual dinner or want to grab a drink with friends, Ale 'n' Angus Pub is worth checking out.

The Mission Restaurant

For a more upscale dining experience, consider checking out The Mission Restaurant in Syracuse. This restaurant serves modern American cuisine with a focus on locally sourced ingredients. The atmosphere is elegant and sophisticated, making it an excellent spot for a special occasion or date night. The menu features a variety of dishes, including seafood, steaks, and vegetarian options. Whether you're in the mood for a hearty steak dinner or something a little lighter, The Mission Restaurant has something for everyone. Take advantage of this high-end dining experience in Syracuse.

Funk 'n Waffles

Funk 'n Waffles is a funky spot in Syracuse that serves up a variety of sweet and savory waffles, as well as sandwiches and coffee. The restaurant has a laid-back, casual atmosphere, making it an excellent spot for a quick breakfast or simple lunch. The waffle menu features a variety of sweet options, such as their classic maple and butter waffle, and savory options, like their bacon and cheddar waffle. In addition to waffles, Funk 'n Waffles also has a selection of sandwiches and other light lunch options. This restaurant is a popular spot for breakfast or a casual lunch, and it's easy to see why!

Final Thoughts

Syracuse, New York, has a diverse and exciting food scene. From BBQ to Italian to modern American cuisine, there's something for every taste in Syracuse. Syracuse has you covered if you're in the mood for a casual dinner with friends or a special occasion meal. This list of top picks for the best places to eat in the city has given you some inspiration for your next meal in Syracuse. Take advantage of all the delicious dining options the city has to offer!