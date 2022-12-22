Holiday Travel Disrupted by Powerful Bomb Cyclone Winter Storm

Reynold Aquino

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XssRx_0jqVB4xv00
Photo byUnsplash

A powerful arctic winter storm is expected to hit the US and Canada this week, bringing heavy snow and freezing temperatures. The storm, referred to as a "once-in-a-generation" event, began in the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday and has made its way through the Rockies as of Wednesday morning. It is expected to hit the Great Lakes later this week and will become a "bomb cyclone" by early Friday.

The storm has already disrupted travel for many ahead of the holidays, with flights being canceled in Vancouver and Seattle as the storm began to hit the region. Major US airlines such as United, American, Delta, and Southwest have issued fee waivers to travelers who wish to reschedule their flights in anticipation of the storm. More than 70 million people from Washington state to Maryland are under a winter weather alert.

Impact on travel

The winter storm is expected to impact travel in the US and Canada significantly. Major US airlines such as United, American, Delta, and Southwest have issued fee waivers to travelers who wish to reschedule their flights in anticipation of the storm. This is due to the anticipated impact on major airports in the Midwest, including Detroit and Chicago, which could see flight cancellations as the storm moves through the region.

The storm is also expected to cause widespread power outages in the affected areas, which could further disrupt travel. Travelers should stay informed about the latest storm updates and check with their airlines for any changes to their flights. It is also a good idea to consider alternative modes of transportation.

Definition and characteristics of a bomb cyclone

A bomb cyclone is a term used by meteorologists to describe a storm that appears to intensify rapidly, with its central air pressure dropping at least 24 millibars in 24 hours. These types of storms are also known as "explosive cyclogenesis." They are characterized by their rapid intensification and the explosive power they produce due to the rapid fall in pressure.

Bomb cyclones often bring a range of weather conditions with them, including blizzards, severe thunderstorms, and heavy precipitation. They are most common on the US and Canada's east coast, where the cool land and warm Gulf Stream current provide the optimal conditions for their development.

Bomb cyclones can cause significant damage and disruption, particularly in coastal areas, leading to storm surges and coastal flooding. It is crucial for people in the affected areas to stay informed about the latest updates on the storm and to take necessary precautions to stay safe.

Safety considerations

There are several safety considerations to remember during a winter storm, especially a bomb cyclone, which can be particularly dangerous due to its explosive power and the range of weather conditions it can bring.

Here are a few tips for staying safe during a winter storm:

  1. Stay indoors: If possible, try to stay inside during the storm to avoid being caught in dangerous conditions. This is especially important if you are in an area under a blizzard or extreme cold warning.
  2. Dress in layers: Wear several layers of loose-fitting, warm clothing to help keep you warm. Make sure to cover your head, hands, and feet, as these are the parts of your body that are most vulnerable to the cold.
  3. Have an emergency kit on hand: It is a good idea to have an emergency kit that includes items such as non-perishable food, water, flashlights, a radio, extra batteries, and warm blankets. Keep this kit in a convenient location that is easy to access in an emergency.
  4. Stay informed: Stay up-to-date on the latest updates on the storm and any warnings or alerts issued by local authorities. Make sure to have a way to receive updates, such as a weather radio or access to a reliable news source.
  5. Be prepared for power outages: If you lose power, have the plan to stay warm and safe. Make sure you have extra blankets and warm clothing on hand and consider having alternative heating sources such as a fireplace or wood stove. Keep a supply of non-perishable food and water if you cannot leave your home.

Following these safety tips can help ensure that you and your loved ones stay safe during a winter storm.

Source:

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-64046520

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/sprawling-us-storm-threatens-holiday-travel-bomb-cyclone-looms-2022-12-21/

https://www.newsweek.com/winter-bomb-cyclone-may-slam-midwest-holiday-travel-1768835

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# bomb cyclone# winter storm

Comments / 6

Published by

Hi there! My name is Reynold Aquino and I am a passionate writer and traveler. I have always had a love for the written word and enjoy expressing myself through writing. In my free time, you can find me either planning my next adventure or trying out new restaurants and cuisines. I believe that life is meant to be lived to the fullest and I try to make the most of every moment. Whether I am exploring a new city or penning a new story, I am always seeking new experiences and challenges. I hope to inspire others to follow their passions and seek out new adventures, just like I do.

Syracuse, NY
85 followers

More from Reynold Aquino

New York City, NY

Top 10 Things to Do in New York City

New York City is a vibrant and bustling destination that offers something for everyone. From iconic landmarks and world-class museums to delicious food and top-notch entertainment, there is always something to see and do in the city. It's where you can find a little bit of everything, from the bright lights and towering skyscrapers of Times Square to the tranquil beauty of Central Park.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

Top 6 Places to Eat in New York City

The food scene in New York City is diverse and vibrant, with an endless array of unique places to eat. From classic delis to trendy gastropubs, there's a restaurant for every taste and budget in this bustling metropolis. There are so many great spots to dine in NYC that it can be overwhelming to decide where to go. I've compiled a list of the top 6 places to eat in New York City. These restaurants represent the best of what the city offers in terms of dining and are sure to satisfy even the most discerning palate. Whether you're a local or a visitor, you will want to take advantage of these places when you're in town.

Read full story
1 comments

FBI responds to criticism from 'Twitter Files' by labeling it 'conspiracy theorist

The "Twitter Files" controversy refers to a series of allegations that the FBI pressured Twitter to censor its users for alleged "misinformation" and "foreign influence." These allegations were based on documents and information released by independent journalist Michael Shellenberger.

Read full story
1 comments
Syracuse, NY

Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New York

If you're planning a trip to Syracuse, New York, or looking for new dining options, you're in luck! Syracuse boasts a diverse and exciting food scene, with something for every taste. In this article, we'll share our top picks for the best places to eat in the city. From BBQ to Italian to modern American cuisine, there's something for everyone in Syracuse. So we've got you covered whether you're in the mood for a casual dinner with friends or a special occasion meal. Read on to discover our top recommendations for the best places to eat in Syracuse!

Read full story
2 comments

Asylum Seekers at US-Mexico Border Await Decision on Restrictions

Thousands of migrants, including families and children, are currently gathered at the US-Mexico border, waiting for a decision from the US Supreme Court on lifting pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers. These restrictions, known as Title 42, have been in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and have significantly impacted asylum seekers' ability to enter the US and seek protection.

Read full story
10 comments
Syracuse, NY

Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New York

Welcome to Syracuse, New York! Located in the heart of the Finger Lakes region, this city is full of things to do and see. Syracuse has something for everyone, from world-class cultural institutions to outdoor recreation areas and beautiful natural surroundings.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington, DC

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Visit Washington D.C. to address Congress, meet Biden

The current situation in Ukraine is one of ongoing conflict with Russia. Since 2014, Russia has been involved in a war against its neighbor, annexing Crimea and supporting separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine. The conflict has resulted in thousands of deaths and displaced millions.

Read full story
2 comments

Upcoming Release of Trump's Taxes by Democratic-led House Committee Marks End of Legal Battle

The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee has been pursuing the release of former President Donald Trump's tax returns for nearly four years, dating back to when Democrats took control of the House in 2019. The committee has argued that the IRS failed to properly audit Trump's taxes while in office, as required under the mandatory presidential audit program. On Tuesday, the committee announced it would release Trump's tax returns in the coming days. It released a report detailing six years' worth of the former president's tax returns, including his claims of significant annual losses that significantly reduced his tax burden. The committee also released a supplemental report from the Joint Committee on Taxation that included details on Trump's tax returns from 2015 to 2020. The release of Trump's tax returns marks the conclusion of the committee's legal battle to obtain them. It fulfills a longstanding desire for transparency and accountability regarding the former president's financial dealings.

Read full story
27 comments

Black Adam Is Now Streaming on HBO Max

Black Adam is a powerful supervillain in the DC Universe, known for his strength and magical abilities. He is a frequent adversary of the superhero Shazam and is often depicted as a corrupt and dangerous figure.

Read full story

What is Hard Money Loan?

A hard money loan is a type of financing secured by real estate. Unlike traditional loans, which banks and other financial institutions issue, hard money loans are provided by private investors or companies.

Read full story

Twitter Blocks Users From Sharing Mastodon Links

Twitter users were shocked to discover that the platform had begun blocking links to Mastodon. This decentralized, open-source social media network has gained popularity as an alternative to mainstream platforms like Twitter.

Read full story
7 comments

Need Funds to Buy A Home? Hard Money Loans Might Help You

Hard Money Loans for Real Estate InvestorsPhoto byPhoto from Pexels. A hard money loan is a type of financing where a borrower receives funds based on the value of their property. Hard money loans are typically used for short-term financings, such as for fixing and flipping properties. Borrowers who are unable to obtain traditional financing may turn to hard money loans. Hard money lenders usually charge higher interest rates and fees than banks or other financial institutions.

Read full story

What Is Reverse Osmosis Filtration?

Reverse osmosis (RO) is a type of water filtration that removes contaminants from water by using pressure to force water molecules through a semipermeable membrane. RO filtration is effective at removing a wide range of contaminants, including dissolved solids, bacteria, viruses, and chemical pollutants.

Read full story
1 comments

Frequently Asked Questions About Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration Systems

Here are some answers to the most asked questions about reverse osmosis water systems. Is tankless reverse osmosis filter better than tank systems?. Reverse osmosis is a process that filters water through a semipermeable membrane, removing impurities and contaminants. While this can provide many benefits, there are also some potential drawbacks to consider.

Read full story

What is an Automatic Soap Dispenser?

An automatic soap dispenser is a device that dispenses soap without the need for manual operation. There are many different types and designs of automatic soap dispensers, but they all share the same basic function: to dispense soap without the need for human intervention.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy