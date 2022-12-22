Holiday Travel Disrupted by Powerful Bomb Cyclone Winter Storm

Photo by Unsplash

A powerful arctic winter storm is expected to hit the US and Canada this week, bringing heavy snow and freezing temperatures. The storm, referred to as a "once-in-a-generation" event, began in the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday and has made its way through the Rockies as of Wednesday morning. It is expected to hit the Great Lakes later this week and will become a "bomb cyclone" by early Friday.

The storm has already disrupted travel for many ahead of the holidays, with flights being canceled in Vancouver and Seattle as the storm began to hit the region. Major US airlines such as United, American, Delta, and Southwest have issued fee waivers to travelers who wish to reschedule their flights in anticipation of the storm. More than 70 million people from Washington state to Maryland are under a winter weather alert.

Impact on travel

The winter storm is expected to impact travel in the US and Canada significantly. Major US airlines such as United, American, Delta, and Southwest have issued fee waivers to travelers who wish to reschedule their flights in anticipation of the storm. This is due to the anticipated impact on major airports in the Midwest, including Detroit and Chicago, which could see flight cancellations as the storm moves through the region.

The storm is also expected to cause widespread power outages in the affected areas, which could further disrupt travel. Travelers should stay informed about the latest storm updates and check with their airlines for any changes to their flights. It is also a good idea to consider alternative modes of transportation.

Definition and characteristics of a bomb cyclone

A bomb cyclone is a term used by meteorologists to describe a storm that appears to intensify rapidly, with its central air pressure dropping at least 24 millibars in 24 hours. These types of storms are also known as "explosive cyclogenesis." They are characterized by their rapid intensification and the explosive power they produce due to the rapid fall in pressure.

Bomb cyclones often bring a range of weather conditions with them, including blizzards, severe thunderstorms, and heavy precipitation. They are most common on the US and Canada's east coast, where the cool land and warm Gulf Stream current provide the optimal conditions for their development.

Bomb cyclones can cause significant damage and disruption, particularly in coastal areas, leading to storm surges and coastal flooding. It is crucial for people in the affected areas to stay informed about the latest updates on the storm and to take necessary precautions to stay safe.

Safety considerations

There are several safety considerations to remember during a winter storm, especially a bomb cyclone, which can be particularly dangerous due to its explosive power and the range of weather conditions it can bring.

Here are a few tips for staying safe during a winter storm:

Stay indoors: If possible, try to stay inside during the storm to avoid being caught in dangerous conditions. This is especially important if you are in an area under a blizzard or extreme cold warning. Dress in layers: Wear several layers of loose-fitting, warm clothing to help keep you warm. Make sure to cover your head, hands, and feet, as these are the parts of your body that are most vulnerable to the cold. Have an emergency kit on hand: It is a good idea to have an emergency kit that includes items such as non-perishable food, water, flashlights, a radio, extra batteries, and warm blankets. Keep this kit in a convenient location that is easy to access in an emergency. Stay informed: Stay up-to-date on the latest updates on the storm and any warnings or alerts issued by local authorities. Make sure to have a way to receive updates, such as a weather radio or access to a reliable news source. Be prepared for power outages: If you lose power, have the plan to stay warm and safe. Make sure you have extra blankets and warm clothing on hand and consider having alternative heating sources such as a fireplace or wood stove. Keep a supply of non-perishable food and water if you cannot leave your home.

Following these safety tips can help ensure that you and your loved ones stay safe during a winter storm.

Source:

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-64046520

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/sprawling-us-storm-threatens-holiday-travel-bomb-cyclone-looms-2022-12-21/

https://www.newsweek.com/winter-bomb-cyclone-may-slam-midwest-holiday-travel-1768835