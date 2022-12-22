Asylum Seekers at US-Mexico Border Await Decision on Restrictions

Reynold Aquino

Photo byUnsplash

Thousands of migrants, including families and children, are currently gathered at the US-Mexico border, waiting for a decision from the US Supreme Court on lifting pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers. These restrictions, known as Title 42, have been in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and have significantly impacted asylum seekers' ability to enter the US and seek protection.

Title 42 has resulted in the expulsion of over 2.5 million asylum seekers from the US, according to immigration advocates. It has also been used to justify turning away most people requesting asylum at the border, even as COVID-19 treatments have improved and the pandemic has persisted.

The Biden administration has requested that the restrictions be lifted, but not before Christmas, citing the importance of upholding American and international obligations to protect people fleeing persecution. However, conservative-leaning states have asked for the restrictions to be kept in place, arguing that an increase in migration would strain public services and cause an "unprecedented calamity" that the federal government had no plan to address.

It has yet to be made clear when the US Supreme Court will decide. The court's ruling will have significant consequences for the thousands of migrants currently waiting at the border and seeking asylum in the US, as well as for immigration advocates and the federal government.

Current situation at the border

Migrants are camping out on the Mexican border or seeking shelter in packed facilities as they await the court's decision on the Title 42 restrictions. Many of these migrants have been waiting for weeks or even months, uncertain about when they will be able to seek asylum in the US.

The Texas National Guard has been deployed to the border to assist with the situation and provide support to law enforcement officers. Volunteers and law enforcement officers are also on the ground, working to provide aid and assistance to migrants as they wait for a decision from the court.

The weather at the border has been cold, with nighttime temperatures dropping into the 30s and expected to get even lower in the coming days. This has raised concerns about the well-being of migrants, especially children and those who are ill-equipped to handle the cold.

Some migrants have resorted to taking risky measures to cross the border, such as wading through shallow waters or waiting in line for hours in the hopes of being allowed to enter the US. These actions are often motivated by desperation and a desire to seek safety and protection in the US.

Impact of Title 42 restrictions

Title 42 restrictions have been heavily criticized by immigration advocates, who argue that they go against American and international obligations to protect people fleeing persecution. These advocates have pointed out that the restrictions have been used as a pretext for turning away asylum seekers, even as COVID-19 treatments have improved and the pandemic has persisted.

In November, a federal judge sided with immigration advocates and set a deadline of December 21 for the restrictions to expire. This decision was met with opposition from conservative-leaning states, who appealed to the Supreme Court and warned that an increase in migration would strain public services and cause an "unprecedented calamity" that the federal government had no plan to address.

The impact of the Title 42 restrictions has been significant, with over 2.5 million asylum seekers expelled from the US and most people requesting asylum at the border being turned away. The continuation of these restrictions has severely affected the well-being and safety of migrants seeking protection in the US.

Response from the federal government and Supreme Court

In response to the appeal from conservative-leaning states, Chief Justice John Roberts issued a temporary order to keep the Title 42 restrictions in place. This order was issued to maintain the status quo while the Supreme Court reviewed the lower court's decision to expire the restrictions.

The federal government has asked the Supreme Court to reject the state's effort to keep the restrictions in place. In its request, the government acknowledged that ending the restrictions abruptly could lead to "disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings." However, the government also emphasized the importance of upholding American and international obligations to protect people fleeing persecution.

States have argued that letting the restrictions expire while the court reviews the lower court decision would cause "immediate, severe, and irreversible harm" to the states. These harms are believed to include increased strain on public services and an "unprecedented calamity" caused by increased migration.

It is not yet clear when the Supreme Court will decide. The court's ruling will have significant consequences for the thousands of migrants currently waiting at the border and seeking asylum in the US, as well as for immigration advocates and the federal government.

Source:

https://www.denverpost.com/2022/12/21/migrants-at-us-mexico-border-await-ruling-on-asylum-limits/

https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/national-international/thousands-at-us-mexico-border-wait-to-see-if-limits-end/3238897/

https://apnews.com/article/health-mexico-el-paso-shelters-eaee4b47b8f12e078f60aa7c188ecbb3

