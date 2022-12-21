Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New York

Photo by Unsplash

Welcome to Syracuse, New York! Located in the heart of the Finger Lakes region, this city is full of things to do and see. Syracuse has something for everyone, from world-class cultural institutions to outdoor recreation areas and beautiful natural surroundings.

This article will explore the top 10 things to do in Syracuse, including visiting the Syracuse University campus, exploring the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, and taking a trip to the Finger Lakes region. Whether you're a visitor or a local looking for new activities, this list has something for you. So come along and discover all that Syracuse has to offer!

Syracuse University campus

The Syracuse University campus is a must-see destination for anyone visiting Syracuse, New York. Located in the city's heart, the campus is home to various landmarks and architectural treasures.

Some of the highlights of the Syracuse University campus include the following:

The Carrier Dome: This massive sports arena is home to Syracuse University's football, basketball, and lacrosse teams, and it is also used for concerts and other events. The Schine Student Center: This modern student union building is a hub of activity on campus, with various dining options, a movie theater, and a game room. The SUArt Galleries: These galleries are home to a collection of more than 8,000 works of art, including paintings, sculptures, and prints. The Syracuse University Library: This impressive library is home to more than two million books, periodicals, and other materials, and it also has a variety of study spaces and computer labs.

There are many other landmarks and buildings on the Syracuse University campus, and visitors can take a guided tour to learn more about the history and culture of the university. Whether you're a college sports or art fan or want to explore a beautiful campus, the Syracuse University campus has something for everyone.

Rosamond Gifford Zoo

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo is a popular attraction in Syracuse, New York. Located on the city's north side, the zoo is home to various animals, including lions, gorillas, polar bears, and many more.

Some of the highlights of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo include:

The African Savanna: This exhibit features a variety of animals that are native to Africa, including giraffes, zebras, and antelopes. The Asian Rainforest: This exhibit is home to a variety of animals that are native to Asia, including clouded leopards, red pandas, and gibbons. The Arctic Tundra: This exhibit is home to polar bears, arctic foxes, and other animals that are adapted to live in the world's coldest regions. The Children's Zoo: This exhibit is designed especially for younger visitors, and it features a variety of animals that kids can interact with, including goats, sheep, and chickens.

In addition to these exhibits, the Rosamond Gifford Zoo also has a variety of special events and programs, including animal feedings and behind-the-scenes tours. Whether you're a fan of animals or just looking for a fun and educational outing, the Rosamond Gifford Zoo is a great place to visit.

Erie Canal Museum

The Erie Canal Museum is a unique destination in Syracuse, New York. Dedicated to the history and impact of the Erie Canal, the museum is housed in the historic Weighlock Building, which was once used to weigh canal boats as they passed through the city.

Some of the highlights of the Erie Canal Museum include the following:

Interactive exhibits: The museum features a variety of interactive exhibits that allow visitors to learn about the history and construction of the Erie Canal, as well as its impact on the development of the region. Canal boat tour: Visitors can take a tour of the Erie Canal aboard a replica canal boat, which offers a unique perspective on the history and operation of the canal. Hands-on activities: The museum offers a variety of hands-on activities for visitors, including the opportunity to try your hand at canal-era trades and crafts. Special events: The Erie Canal Museum hosts various events throughout the year, including lectures, workshops, and exhibits.

Whether you're a history buff or just looking for a unique and educational outing, the Erie Canal Museum is a great place to visit in Syracuse.

Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology (MOST)

The Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology (MOST) is a popular destination for visitors to Syracuse, New York. Located in the city's Armory Square neighborhood, the MOST is a hands-on science museum with various interactive exhibits and activities.

Some of the highlights of the MOST include:

Science exhibits: The MOST has a variety of exhibits that explore different scientific concepts, including physics, chemistry, biology, and more. Technology exhibits: The museum also showcases the latest technological innovations, including robotics, virtual reality, and more. Hands-on activities: The MOST offers a variety of hands-on activities for visitors, including workshops and demonstrations, where visitors can learn about different scientific and technological concepts. Special events: The MOST hosts various events throughout the year, including lectures, workshops, and exhibits.

Whether you're a science or technology enthusiast or just looking for a fun and educational outing, the MOST is a great place to visit in Syracuse.

Destiny USA

Destiny USA is a massive shopping and entertainment complex in Syracuse, New York. With over 250 stores, restaurants, and attractions, Destiny USA is one of the largest shopping and entertainment complexes in the eastern United States.

Some of the highlights of Destiny USA include:

Shopping: Destiny USA has a wide variety of stores, including major retailers, specialty stores, and boutiques. Dining: The complex has various dining options, including fast food, sit-down restaurants, and food courts. Entertainment: In addition to shopping and dining, Destiny USA also has a variety of entertainment options, including a movie theater, a bowling alley, and an indoor ropes course. Special events: Destiny USA hosts various events throughout the year, including concerts, festivals, and holidays.

Whether you're looking to shop, eat, or be entertained, Destiny USA has something for everyone. It is a popular destination for both locals and visitors to Syracuse.

Onondaga Lake Park

Onondaga Lake Park is a beautiful park located in the suburbs of Syracuse, New York. The park is situated on Onondaga Lake's shores and features various recreational and natural attractions.

Some of the highlights of Onondaga Lake Park include the following:

Hiking trails: The park has a variety of hiking trails that offer beautiful views of the lake and the surrounding area. Beach: The park has a sandy beach area where visitors can swim, sunbathe, or relax. Observation tower: The park has an observation tower that offers panoramic views of the lake and the surrounding area. Special events: Onondaga Lake Park hosts various events throughout the year, including concerts, festivals, and recreational activities.

Onondaga Lake Park is an excellent destination, whether to spend a day at the beach, hike or enjoy the beautiful scenery. It is a popular spot for both locals and visitors to Syracuse.

Everson Museum of Art

The Everson Museum of Art is a modern and contemporary art museum in Syracuse, New York. The museum's collection includes more than 11,000 works of art, including paintings, sculptures, photographs, and more.

Some of the highlights of the Everson Museum of Art include the following:

Modern and contemporary art: The museum's collection includes works by artists such as Andy Warhol, Willem de Kooning, and Chuck Close, as well as various contemporary artists. Ceramics collection: The museum has a world-renowned collection of ceramics, including works by artists such as Grayson Perry and Jun Kaneko. Central New York artists: The museum also has a collection of works by artists from the Central New York region, including Josephine Hopper and John Pfahl. Special events: The Everson Museum of Art hosts various events throughout the year, including art talks, workshops, and exhibitions.

Whether you're a fan of modern and contemporary art or just looking for a unique and cultural outing, the Everson Museum of Art is an excellent destination in Syracuse.

Syracuse Stage

Syracuse Stage is a professional theater company located in Syracuse, New York. The company produces a variety of plays and musicals throughout the year, including classic and contemporary works.

Some of the highlights of Syracuse Stage include:

Professional productions: Syracuse Stage features a variety of professional shows, including plays, musicals, and special events. Educational programs: The theater company also offers educational programs for students and adults, including workshops, classes, and camps. Pre-show talks: Syracuse Stage hosts pre-show talks before select performances, where audience members can learn more about the production and the theater company. Special events: The theater company hosts various events throughout the year, including lectures, workshops, and exhibits.

Whether you're a theater enthusiast or just looking for a unique and entertaining outing, Syracuse Stage is an excellent destination in Syracuse. The company's productions and educational programs offer something for everyone.

Syracuse Farmers' Market

The Syracuse Farmers' Market is a popular destination for visitors and locals in Syracuse, New York. Located in the city's Armory Square neighborhood, the market is open on Saturdays from May through October. It features a variety of locally produced products, including fresh produce, baked goods, and more.

Some of the highlights of the Syracuse Farmers' Market include:

Fresh produce: The market features a variety of fresh produce, including fruits, vegetables, and herbs, all grown by local farmers. Baked goods: The market has a variety of baked goods, including bread, pastries, and other treats, all made with local ingredients. Special events: The Syracuse Farmers' Market hosts various special events throughout the season, including cooking demonstrations, live music, and more.

Whether you're a foodie or just looking for a unique and enjoyable outing, the Syracuse Farmer's Market is a great destination. It is a great way to support local farmers and producers and to enjoy fresh, locally grown products.

Finger Lakes region

The Finger Lakes region is a beautiful and popular destination in upstate New York. The area is known for its natural beauty, wineries, and outdoor recreational opportunities.

Some of the highlights of the Finger Lakes region include:

Scenic beauty: The Finger Lakes region is home to various beautiful landscapes, including rolling hills, forests, and lakes. Wineries: The region is home to several wineries, many of which offer tastings and tours. Outdoor recreational activities: The Finger Lakes region is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts, with various recreational activities available, including hiking, fishing, boating, and more. Special events: The Finger Lakes region hosts various events throughout the year, including festivals, concerts, and sporting events.

Whether you're looking to relax and enjoy the natural beauty of the region, try some local wines, or participate in outdoor activities, the Finger Lakes region has something for everyone. It is a popular destination for both locals and visitors to Syracuse.

Final Thoughts

Syracuse, New York, has a rich history and culture and something for everyone. Whether you're interested in art, science, history, or the outdoors, you can find something to suit your interests in Syracuse. From visiting the Syracuse University campus and exploring the Rosamond Gifford Zoo to taking a trip to the Finger Lakes region, there are many things to do and see in the city. So if you're planning a visit to Syracuse, we encourage you to take some time to experience all the city offers. You won't be disappointed!