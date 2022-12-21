Washington, DC

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Visit Washington D.C. to address Congress, meet Biden

Reynold Aquino

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20SKd8_0jpjsc9u00
Photo byUnsplash

The current situation in Ukraine is one of ongoing conflict with Russia. Since 2014, Russia has been involved in a war against its neighbor, annexing Crimea and supporting separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine. The conflict has resulted in thousands of deaths and displaced millions.

Amid this ongoing conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to visit the White House and address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday. The visit underscores the United States support for Ukraine as it continues to face aggression from Russia. It will be Zelenskyy's first visit to the U.S. since Russia launched its attack in February. The trip is also significant as Congress prepares to vote on an omnibus spending bill that includes $44.9 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and NATO allies.

U.S. support for Ukraine

The United States has been a strong ally of Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, providing military and economic aid. Since the war began, Congress has provided over $65 billion in aid to Ukraine, including humanitarian assistance.

Lawmakers are preparing to vote on an omnibus spending bill that includes $44.9 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and NATO allies. This bill represents a significant increase in aid to the country and is intended to demonstrate the U.S.'s commitment to supporting Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

However, some lawmakers, particularly Republicans in the House, have expressed concerns about the amount of aid provided to Ukraine. In October, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy stated he was wary about giving Ukraine a "blank check." McCarthy is poised to become Speaker of the House in January. Despite these concerns, the senior administration official has emphasized that the aid package demonstrates "broad, deep, and bipartisan" support for Ukraine and is not intended to send a message to any particular political party. Instead, the official stated that the goal is to send a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the world that the U.S. will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Details of Zelenskyy's visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to visit the White House on Wednesday and address a joint session of Congress. During the visit, President Biden is expected to announce nearly $2 billion in new security aid for Ukraine, including a Patriot surface-to-air missile battery. A senior administration official has stated that the U.S. will train Ukraine's military to use the Patriot in a third country. Still, it will take time before the system is operational in Ukraine.

In addition to the White House visit and address to Congress, Zelenskyy may have other events or meetings scheduled during his trip. It is common for foreign heads of state to have a full schedule of events and meetings during their visits to the U.S.

Zelenskyy previously addressed Congress via video from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in March. At that time, he called on lawmakers to support Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia. This visit will be his first in-person address to Congress since the war began.

Importance of the visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to the White House and Congress is significant as it is the first such visit since Russia's attack on Ukraine in February. The visit serves as a strong demonstration of the U.S.'s support for Ukraine and its commitment to standing by the country as it continues to face aggression from Russia.

The U.S. is sending a clear message to Russia and the world about its support for Ukraine through this visit and the announcement of nearly $2 billion in new security aid, including a Patriot surface-to-air missile battery. This aid package and the training provided to Ukraine's military in using the Patriot system are intended to strengthen Ukraine's defenses and demonstrate the U.S.'s commitment to the country's security.

The senior administration official has emphasized that the support for Ukraine is "broad, deep, and bipartisan," as demonstrated by the size of the congressional aid package. This broad support from both parties in Congress serves as a strong message to Russia and the world that the U.S. will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Sources:

https://www.npr.org/2022/12/20/1144519200/ukrainian-president-zelenskyy-plans-to-visit-washington

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/12/20/white-house-and-congress-prepare-for-possible-visit-from-ukrainian-president-volodymyr-zelenskyy-sources-say.html

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/washington-preparing-possible-zelenskyy-visit-wednesday-rcna62662

