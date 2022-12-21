Upcoming Release of Trump's Taxes by Democratic-led House Committee Marks End of Legal Battle

Reynold Aquino

Photo byUnsplash

The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee has been pursuing the release of former President Donald Trump's tax returns for nearly four years, dating back to when Democrats took control of the House in 2019. The committee has argued that the IRS failed to properly audit Trump's taxes while in office, as required under the mandatory presidential audit program. On Tuesday, the committee announced it would release Trump's tax returns in the coming days. It released a report detailing six years' worth of the former president's tax returns, including his claims of significant annual losses that significantly reduced his tax burden. The committee also released a supplemental report from the Joint Committee on Taxation that included details on Trump's tax returns from 2015 to 2020. The release of Trump's tax returns marks the conclusion of the committee's legal battle to obtain them. It fulfills a longstanding desire for transparency and accountability regarding the former president's financial dealings.

Details of the committee's findings

The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee made several significant findings regarding former President Donald Trump's taxes when it released a report on Tuesday detailing six years' worth of tax returns.

First, the committee found that the IRS failed to properly audit Trump's taxes while in office, as required under the mandatory presidential audit program. According to the report, Trump was only audited once, in 2019, after Democrats inquired. Chairman Richard Neal and fellow Democrats charged that the required audit "did not occur" and that "the research that was done as it relates to the mandatory audit program was nonexistent."

The report also revealed that Trump claimed significant annual losses, significantly reducing his tax burden. For instance, the Joint Committee on Taxation noted in its report that Trump carried forward $105 million in losses on his 2015 return, $73 million in 2016, $45 million in 2017, and $23 million in 2018. This finding is consistent with a previous investigation by The New York Times, which found that Trump has a pattern of generating substantial net operating losses and then carrying them forward for years afterward to zero out his tax liabilities.

In addition to the report on Trump's tax returns, the committee also released a supplemental report from the Joint Committee on Taxation that included details on Trump's tax returns from 2015 to 2020. However, these underlying documents must undergo significant redaction before they can be released to the public.

The findings of the House Ways and Means Committee paint a picture of a presidential audit program that failed to work as intended and a former president who significantly reduced his tax burden through massive annual losses. The release of these findings, as well as the forthcoming release of Trump's tax returns, marks the conclusion of a nearly four-year legal battle and fulfills a desire for transparency and accountability regarding the former president's financial dealings.

Implications of the committee's actions

The release of former President Donald Trump's tax returns by the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee has significant implications for both the committee and the former president.

For the committee, the release marks the conclusion of a four-year legal battle to obtain Trump's tax returns. The committee argued that the IRS failed to properly audit Trump's taxes while he was in office, as required under the mandatory presidential audit program, and used this justification to seek the release of the returns. The committee's pursuit was also tied partly to long-held suspicions about Trump's taxes after he refused to release his returns while running for president in 2016 or once in office.

In addition to releasing the tax returns, the committee also made legislative recommendations to bolster the presidential audit program, including new requirements "for the mandatory examination of the President with disclosure of certain audit information and related returns on time." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday that the House would "move swiftly" to advance this legislation, even though Congress is days away from adjourning.

For Trump, releasing his tax returns marks the end of a four-year legal battle and likely further fuels suspicions about his financial dealings. The Joint Committee on Taxation's report on Trump's tax returns from 2015 to 2020 revealed a pattern of generating substantial net operating losses and carrying them forward to zero out his tax liabilities. This finding is consistent with a previous investigation by The New York Times. While the JCT had no investigatory power and issued no opinion on whether Trump should have paid more or fewer taxes, releasing the returns and these findings could raise questions about the former president's financial practices and potential tax avoidance.

Reactions to the release of Trump's tax returns

The release of former President Donald Trump's tax returns by the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee has sparked a range of reactions, both in favor of and against the release.

Those in favor of the release argue that it is necessary for transparency and accountability for a former president who refused to release his tax returns while running for office or once in office. They also point to the committee's findings, including the IRS's failure to audit Trump's taxes while he was in the office properly and the former president's pattern of generating substantial net operating losses and carrying them forward to reduce his tax burden, as evidence of the importance of the release.

On the other hand, Trump and his supporters have criticized the release as a political move by Democrats and an injustice against the former president. In a statement, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung accused the Democrats of "playing a political game they are losing" and warned that "if this injustice can happen to President Trump, it can happen to all Americans without cause."

# trump# trump tax# trump tax release# donald trump# donald trump tax release

