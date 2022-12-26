New York City, NY

Christmas Alone in New York City

Reyin Jasmine
Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!* I have been living here for five months now. It has been a whirlwind, to be honest.

Every year before Christmas I would spend Christmas at my grandma's house with the shining tree and this animatronic ball with one eye that rolls around the ground singing, “Rockin Around The Christmas Tree”. Those were great times in my life, and on Christmas Day the entire family will gather at her house and reminisce on old family vacations. I miss those, to be honest; but it’s over. I am an adult that moved to a different state by herself and decided to do things on her own for once. I am happy that I am doing things independently with no one to depend on and making things happen for myself… but I never knew how heartbreaking it would be on Christmas Day when all your friends aren't answering their phones or on social media. No parties, no dates, no drinks, no celebrations, all because everyone is with family, then you are home alone watching the hallmark channel.

The feelings that would come up with living alone will be feeling that you have never felt before; for example, today it’s Christmas and I was walking home and fell because my blood sugar was low and I sat on the New York floor thinking,” wow, its Christmas and I am on the floor”, so I had to help myself up and say, “you can do it”. The holidays are the hardest with normal life and independence at a young age. It’s exhausting, to be honest, and I miss my family and everyone I care for.

Christmas in your single 20s and up is about; friends and good times. I spent Christmas Eve with people I had never met and made memorable funny memories with them. I spent it laughing until I cried and coughed while enjoying the New York City skyline. Christmas Day is now

being spent beginning Netflix episodes I have seen over 1000x.

People evolve and traditions are meant to be broken.

Deal with it.

You’re changing. It’s okay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M1KcL_0juM3gyi00
Reyin Jasmine in NYCPhoto byReyin Jasmine

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# lifetsyle# mental health# christmas# midtown manhattan# living alone

Comments / 21

Published by

“NYC/ LA/ MIA || Social Media Agency”I have been vlogging my life for about 6+ years on various platforms. Now, I moved to NYC & took my vlogging to a new level; best mini- series are my “Welcome to my Unaesthetic Life”, Check it out!

New York, NY
260 followers

More from Reyin Jasmine

New York City, NY

Mental Health In Your 20s: Living Alone In New York

Hello New York City or other states of the US! My name is Reyin Jasmine. I am a full-time content creator and entrepenuar of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Living Alone At 21 In New York City: 6 Months Later

Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!*

Read full story
20 comments
New York City, NY

Nightlife In New York City

Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Dealing With Change Living Alone In New York City At 21

Hello New York City or other states of the US! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and I live in New York City.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Social Anxiety Living In New York City At 21

Hello New York City or other states of the US! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and I live in New York City.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Hardest Feeling You Will Have Moving Out Of Your Hometown

Hello New York City or other states of the US! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and I live in New York City.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Everything That Is Anxiety Inducing To Someone Moving To New York

Hello New York City or other states of the US! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and I live in New York City.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Mental Health As A 21 Year Old In New York City

Hello New York City or other states of the US! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and I live in New York City.

Read full story
New York City, NY

New York Is A City Full Of Love And Loss

Hello New York City or other states of the US! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and I live in New York City.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Finding Who You Are In Your 20s In New York

Hello New York City or other states of the US! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and I live in New York City.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Timeless Question of New York City, "What Do You Do"

Hello New York City or other states of the US! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and I live in New York City.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Fashion In New York City Determines Social Class

Hello New York City or other states of the US! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and I live in New York City. I don't know if you guys know this but I am from a little town called Boca Raton in S. Florida. I moved to New York six months ago and the fashion here is insane. I remember being in Florida and around only high-waisted leggings, and tiny black crop tops with the Vans.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Living Alone At 21 In The Big Apple

Hello, New York City or other states of the US! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Finding Love In New York Cities Unaesthetic Love Life

Hello New York City or other states of the US! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Finding Friends In New York City At 21

Hello New York City or other states of the US! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have lived on this god-forsaken island for six months now… I think. I have not found my squad yet, I’m 21, living alone, and writing to you. I am alone 24/7 here; it is sometimes relaxing and then depressing, it comes in waves, to be honest. When you move to New York City be ultimately prepared to be alone and without people FOR MONTHS. My mother came to visit me about a month ago and she said something so elementary, “just work at cafes”, so I started working at cafes hoping people would talk to me. Moving somewhere in your early 20s in this day and age is insane because no one our age just says, “hello” anymore. It is all about Instagram and mutuals; our generation is way too afraid to talk to each other ‘in real life. I took my mother's advice and cafe hopped around Soho on my own. I feel like the main character in a hit 80s coming-of-age movie!

Read full story
New York City, NY

Time Is Not Real In New York City

Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. Time is such an abstract thing in New York. It makes absolutely no effing sense; people run their lives by a clock. Which to me is particularly insane, people talk fast, move like the world is about to end, and want to jump to the next thing as soon as possible. Call me crazy?! But, I would love to take a minute, capture a photo, and soak in the moment. Another thing I have realized moving here is that no one in New York has an active Instagram unless you’re in Soho or Noho with the trust fund babies who make their living off of Social Media. I figured out why no one has Social Media here, it’s because everyone moves in a hurry, and no one takes time to capture the city they are in. I get that everyone in New York has an active job but life should not be made based on time because once that happens you then wonder, “where did all that time go?” You look back on the life of the time when you lived in the greatest city in the world and all you can remember is working. How does it feel? Not great I am guessing, but we should all enjoy life because at least we are living it. At least we are healthy and you can read this off your phone!

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy