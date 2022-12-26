Christmas Alone in New York City

Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!* I have been living here for five months now. It has been a whirlwind, to be honest.

Every year before Christmas I would spend Christmas at my grandma's house with the shining tree and this animatronic ball with one eye that rolls around the ground singing, “Rockin Around The Christmas Tree”. Those were great times in my life, and on Christmas Day the entire family will gather at her house and reminisce on old family vacations. I miss those, to be honest; but it’s over. I am an adult that moved to a different state by herself and decided to do things on her own for once. I am happy that I am doing things independently with no one to depend on and making things happen for myself… but I never knew how heartbreaking it would be on Christmas Day when all your friends aren't answering their phones or on social media. No parties, no dates, no drinks, no celebrations, all because everyone is with family, then you are home alone watching the hallmark channel.

The feelings that would come up with living alone will be feeling that you have never felt before; for example, today it’s Christmas and I was walking home and fell because my blood sugar was low and I sat on the New York floor thinking,” wow, its Christmas and I am on the floor”, so I had to help myself up and say, “you can do it”. The holidays are the hardest with normal life and independence at a young age. It’s exhausting, to be honest, and I miss my family and everyone I care for.



Christmas in your single 20s and up is about; friends and good times. I spent Christmas Eve with people I had never met and made memorable funny memories with them. I spent it laughing until I cried and coughed while enjoying the New York City skyline. Christmas Day is now

being spent beginning Netflix episodes I have seen over 1000x.



People evolve and traditions are meant to be broken.



Deal with it.



You’re changing. It’s okay.