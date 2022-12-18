New York City, NY

Mental Health In Your 20s: Living Alone In New York

Reyin Jasmine
Hello New York City or other states of the US! My name is Reyin Jasmine. I am a full-time content creator and entrepenuar of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City.


Reyin Jasmine

Mental Health in your 20s is something out of the ordinary. One day you are hanging out with your friends laughing and cracking jokes, and then you blink, and two days later your friends are gone, you come home from work and drop to the floor to cry for ten minutes. My friend Matty Caples said, “Sometimes it’s good to sit and realize that ur maybe not doing alright”.

I don’t think I am doing alright.

I think I am doing the best I can to stay alive and secure for my future, but it feels like when you’re 20 you are thrown out to the wolves. I was thrown out to the wolves.

When you’re in your twenties, about 50% of your friends will tell you to have fun because “you only have your twenties once”, then the other half says “get your 401k, find a career, get into a relationship”. So, I guess you can add confusion and anxiety to the Mental Health of a 20-year-old. Then for most of us, we are kicked out of the house into the real world where we have to find an apartment and furniture and be alone. That loneliness will curate depression: So, we have anxiety, depression, and fear on the grocery list of the twenties Mental Health. What else? Let’s add the friends we have to make and keep so we aren't alone anymore, and when you have social anxiety; that is the hardest thing to do, you can ever imagine.

The twenties.

Does any of this life stuff get easier?

