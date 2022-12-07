Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City.

New York City do you know what happens after 10 pm? I do, I live in it every week, day in and day out. After 10 pm women from all boroughs get ready to go out for a dinner at a fancy restaurant then head to upscale clubs with unlimited drinks until 4 am. After 4 AM the afterparties proceed but the question is, why does this happen? This happens because of promotors. Promotors work for places you see your favorite celebrities at like Catch, Goldbar, Tao, Little Sister, and so much more. What they specifically do is get a bunch of girls that are at their beauty standard and bring them to tables.

Before moving here I had no idea of this nightlife lifestyle! What I have noticed is when they get the girls, they will make guys pay for bottles for the girls at the table. After the night, these promotors get paid handsomely by the club. This underground world concerns me because I wonder how deep or far does it go? There are a bunch of promotors in NYC; do we know what requirements are needed to become one or what background checks are required? So my question is; what tactics do they use to find women to put at these tables?

Nightlife in New York City is such a taboo thing to be honest because of the many stories that happen when the sun goes down. New York is full of unspeakable things that I don’t know of and am super curious about but hopefully soon to find out. Nightlife here is weird and life-consuming, and the Promotor market is mainly made of men, so why not women?

My question to New York is who hires these people to get women to be at clubs?

Your Author Photo by Reyin Jasmine

