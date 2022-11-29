Dealing With Change Living Alone In New York City At 21

Hello New York City or other states of the US! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and I live in New York City.

Your lovely author... Reyin Jasmine Photo by Reyin Jasmine

Change is always unsettling for anyone on this rock we call Earth. The biggest change in my life was leaving home and moving to New York. Another change was getting accepted into Playboy and my friend group starts shifting, the second biggest was my breakup. In life, we have tons of ups and downs and we never know which one will be happy or sad. Some changes involve losing a loved one or gaining a new addition to the family. Look at that, that comparison is on the same coin. That is what we call life. It gives us the most overwhelming days but somehow we have the same amount of emotion as what we had on our worst days.

Change has various meanings when it comes to life; it can be great, hectic, worrisome, happy, it can be many things but we all respond the same way.

Fear.

Change is the meaning of time as in after something big happens within in your life, you need to give yourself time to heal or think of the consequences after. Sure, I hope I’m your go-to to help you feel better and sane, but I can not help you with this. Change is something that happens with everyone in this world we all have different types of change within our lives and we ALL go through them differently, but we have the same solution. Time and Space; all we need as people are, time and space to think and react. If you do not give each other time and space then we will have the “wrong” impulsive reaction and no one likes that.

Moving here I have realized family is more than blood, It is the people who call you just to know what you’re eating, asks what you’re doing, or even that weird friend who calls just to spend daily life with you through the phone. Once you find your family, life will treat you better because not going to lie finding your family will help you find yourself within life's madness.

Life is insane. It will throw you up, sideways, down, and around, but the way to master the chaos is to just be fine and go with it because when something bad happens…like REALLY BAD, just know that something good is around the corner when you trust life and all that it offers. Know you will be okay, ya know.