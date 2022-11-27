New York City, NY

Social Anxiety Living In New York City At 21

Reyin Jasmine
Hello New York City or other states of the US! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and I live in New York City.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FCYOo_0jOVHlQJ00
Couch-Talk where we speak on Mental Health Awareness with Gen Zs most influential people.Photo byReyin Jasmine

I know I have been MIA, sorry about that. I have been finding myself! Is that weird? Finding yourself is something beneficial in life but we never achieve it. I have realized living in New York that people are hiding so much. I feel as though; yes, New Yorkers are the most genuine people alive but they hide their personalities behind a smile.

We come to New York with the facade of having to be perfect everywhere we go and take the perfect picture because we want to be, “cool” when really what's cool in this city is to have a good heart.

All the young Generation Z try so hard to be the breakthrough generation and put their feeling and emotions aside to feel like they’re vital when being vulnerable at times will be the best thing for you. I have noticed that Social Media is a huge factor in manipulating the mind and feel as though we have been promoting that crying in front of people is a weakness when it’s just us being people. Crying is an emotion we as people use to express sadness, fear, or even anger; it can’t be a sign that we have lost control. New York City teaches you to be tough but as you get older it teaches you how to be a human.

Moving to this city young you will go through WAVES of depression and times when you just have to let it go. Do not ever feel like you have to be this strong person everyone says you need to be when moving here because you are never alone in your feelings. We are all going through the same emotions; if you follow me and see my lifestyle, I may look confident and fun but I am diagnosed with severe social anxiety where I will go into panic attack mode at any given moment. I AM JUST LIKE YOU. I understand what you are going through when you’re scared.

If you ever feel a certain way, hit me a text via Instagram. I am always here to help in this stressful city of New York

"NYC/ LA/ MIA || Social Media Agency"

New York, NY
