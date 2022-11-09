Finding Who You Are In Your 20s In New York

Welcome To My Unaesthetic Life *on paper*

Hello New York City or other states of the US! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and I live in New York City.

I just got off the phone with a friend from my hometown and she called to ask me if New York was dangerous for a trip. Does the world perceive us as vile savages who just do whatever? In my head, I thought when people think ‘New York, they think lights, broadway, and fashion! Not crime.

The one rule we *New Yorkers* should all live by is to have common sense because without that you are screwed; it's funny because when I moved here I had none. N-O-N-E. I never knew where I was going and couldn't do anything without my ex. It’s all a blur though but I moved with no purpose. Now that I’m single, I can see myself a bit clearer now and who I want to be.

Your 20s are for you to find love within yourself and who you want to be when you’re older. Everyone is different but not gonna lie we are all the same at 20. “Young, Dumb, and Broke”, just trying to find our way through this life because all honesty; how did our parents do it? How did they have kids and BUILD A HOME?!? It can never make sense to me like what is a 401k? Ugh. But, I am only 21, so I have a long road full of heartbreak and learning to figure life out.

I believe the people who are afraid to leave their hometown are afraid of life and what inhabitants because it will smack them in the face and I know that first hand now. I do miss my innocence and ignorance, but knowing more opens your eyes to a whole different world.

One day you are looking at the city you love with hope in your eyes and the next you are wondering if maybe this place really is bad.