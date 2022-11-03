Finding Love In New York Cities Unaesthetic Love Life

Hello New York City or other states of the US! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City.

I will start by asking the men if there is an expiration on every relationship they have in The Big Apple. What does it mean to be in a relationship in NYC? Does it mean that until fall or winter comes around you dump your person like last season's Gucci?

I will always be a hopeless romantic but after this season I think my faith is wavering. Women need to put their guard up more than they already do; a man's mind can change so fast. One day he wants to marry you and the next he’s breaking up with you on 8th Ave next to a Dunkin Donuts. Why do we as women do oh so many things in life but when it comes to men we have no clue! My friend and I dated these two best friends; they were great. But, they got with us at the same time and then dumped us. AT. THE. SAME. TIME.

What is wrong with the male species; all they want to do is put their thing in every hole imaginable but when one great girl comes along they want to screw it up. Why? New York is full of men who want to screw up what's great, it's a city of sin, to be honest. But that’s what makes it exciting. Right? If a guy ever tells you to not worry, worry.

Being single in New York can be exciting though because you meet so many people and hear many amazing stories of life. But, don’t we all want that one person we can sleep next to every night? Or did Disney screw us over? What is New York City love? Does it exist?