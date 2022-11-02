Finding Friends In New York City At 21

Welcome To My Unaesthetic Life *on paper*

This Is Me... Reyin Jasmine Reyin Jasmine

Hello New York City or other states of the US! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have lived on this god-forsaken island for six months now… I think. I have not found my squad yet, I’m 21, living alone, and writing to you. I am alone 24/7 here; it is sometimes relaxing and then depressing, it comes in waves, to be honest. When you move to New York City be ultimately prepared to be alone and without people FOR MONTHS. My mother came to visit me about a month ago and she said something so elementary, “just work at cafes”, so I started working at cafes hoping people would talk to me. Moving somewhere in your early 20s in this day and age is insane because no one our age just says, “hello” anymore. It is all about Instagram and mutuals; our generation is way too afraid to talk to each other ‘in real life. I took my mother's advice and cafe hopped around Soho on my own. I feel like the main character in a hit 80s coming-of-age movie!

About last week before Halloween, I went to the Now or Never cafe in Soho and worked for at least five or six hours at the same table in the corner. At one point I kept checking my phone to see if anyone would say hi or ask me to do something… obviously not. As I was in Now or Never, I was blasting Gwen Stefani in my ears when this super cute guy asked for the chair in front of me. I thought he was asking to sit with me and my dimwitted self said, “omg yes sit here”, he put on the basic white guy smile smirk thing they do and moved the chair across the room to his group of friends. Instantly my self-esteem went from 100 to -100. About ten minutes later, this girl came to my table and asked if she can sit with me, and obviously, with my crushed self-esteem and my headphones falling off of my face I said, “Sure take it”, which she laughed and said, “no can I sit here”. We spent the rest of the day together laughing and getting to know each other.

The moral of that horrendous most embarrassing story is that sure it takes at most a millennium to make friends at 21, but know you are not alone. Sometimes you need to take the 1 or A train to a cafe to make some friends.