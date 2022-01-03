This Is My True Nightmare Before Christmas, And How I Survived It...

How my view of the world was destroyed by my Dad’s philandering and my Mom’s overzealous reaction to it

Santa at rest Schubinger

My earliest childhood memory is the most vivid and the most traumatic, at a time of year that should be nothing but magical for a 5-year-old child. I can still remember the phone ringing…

Who Would Be Calling This Late on Christmas Eve?

Christmas Eve was an event in my house as a kid, and 1979 was no different. We weren’t a typical household as far as Christmas went. My Dad worked at the local State college in my hometown and my Mom owned a fresh seafood place, but during the holidays she and her partner would sell Christmas Trees.

All of my friend's parents would put their tree up and decorate it shortly after Thanksgiving. In my house, we didn’t even put the tree up until December 23rd and it would be the fullest most beautiful tree you’ve ever seen. My Mom would always pick the biggest and best trees for our house.

On Christmas Eve my Mom would make a giant batch of meatballs, sweet and hot Italian sausage links in a homemade marinara sauce with fresh rolls for meatball and sausage sandwiches. It was a family tradition and my Mom was famous for it. Throughout the evening different neighbors and family members would all make their way over for a sandwich until about 7 o’clock. After 7 my Mom would begin to herd the kids to the living room to watch whatever Christmas program was playing.

It had to be around 8–9 o’clock when the phone rang. I remember everyone getting quiet and looking at the phone. It was late and Dad was still out and it was snowing pretty good. My Mom answered the phone and within 45 seconds my Mom screamed go to hell into the phone and slammed it down. Something was not right.

2 gifts to mark the occasion, 6 shots to make it a memory

I know it was about that time because we had another family tradition. After we were done with our T.V. shows, each kid would get 2 gifts. They were always the same and different at the same time. We all got new pajamas and a brand new ornament. We would go get changed in our new P.J.’s and come back downstairs have cookies and milk, set out a dish of cookies and a glass of milk for Santa, and 9 carrots for his team of reindeer.

The rest of the bare tree would be decorated by Santa with a magical wave of his hand-powered by Christmas cheer. At least this is what my Mom and Grandma used to tell us and we ate it up. The reality is that my Mom would sit up and wrap gifts all night and my Dad would decorate the tree. I remember it was like a scene from an old movie how magical it would be on Christmas morning with all of the presents under it.

After my Mom slammed down the phone my sister Rita came and told my brother Billy and me to go put our P.J.’s on and come back. I probably took a while to get my new Winnie the Pooh onesie on because just as I reached the bottom of the stairs and began to turn into the living room I saw my Dad walk in the front door. At the same time, my Mom stepped into my view and she raised a pistol to my Dad’s chest and fired off 6 rounds at point-blank range as he stumbled backward out the door.

The next few heartbeats were like a damn of emotions had burst. I didn’t even have time to form a thought before my Dad came flying back through the door, smacked the gun away from my Mom, and pinned her to the wall until he was satisfied she was done.

What about Santa Claus? Is he still coming or what?

I was in shock. How could I not be? I had seen my Mom shoot my Dad. I had then witnessed my Dad’s apparent imperviousness to bullets, all on what is supposed to be one of the happiest nights in a child's year. Shortly after the incident, the police would arrive and as this was a small town in which my Dad did occasional work for the cops in the 1970’s there were no arrests.

I would find out from the police that the bullets in the gun were blanks that my Dad used in his starter pistol for track & field events at the college he worked at. I would also find out from my brother that my Mom was drunk which to this day I have never seen again in 43 years.

I remember after all the cops were gone we were sent to bed and I just sat on the stairs waiting for my Dad to come up. When he finally did he walked me to my room and when I was in bed and he was walking out of the room I sat up and asked him with terror in my shakey words…

“Dad, is Santa still coming?” and he looked me straight in the eye and said,

“I shot his fat ass, he’s bleeding out in the backyard, now go to bed.” turned off the light and walked out.

I know I eventually slept because I eventually woke up and remember feeling nervous that Christmas had been ruined, and somehow feeling that it was my fault. My fault because my Mom had had to yell at me to behave like 3 times the night before. I remember sitting in my bed crying wishing I had just been a good boy.

Billy came and got me and we went downstairs to another of my Mom’s Christmas miracles and all was quickly filed away to a place I now know I created that night to keep such things. It would be a very long time before I would take it out again.

Christmas Has Never Been Easy For Me, Until Now

It has been 42 years since that night but the emotions are just as vivid and it feels just as real. The hurt and suffering that were attached to it are no longer there. Now when I think about it I focus on the sad little boy who felt he had ruined Christmas by not behaving and I tell him how beautiful and powerful and strong he is and how Loved he is.

I use my Divine powers and transcend the boundaries of time and space and I fill that child with infinite unconditional Love and send healing energy across the expanse of time.

I know that it is the Love that I send now that sustained me then. My Queen does the same for me and I for her whenever we think of a hard, painful, or traumatic time in each other's life.

Love is the foundation of everything in my experience. And it is my 15-year-old stepdaughter's enthusiasm and love of Christmas that is healing this last bastion of pain from yesteryear. I have chosen to no longer view this time of year as wretched, but instead, to view it with the Love and Joy I see in her eyes.

A Final Note on That Crying Little Boy

As a parent now I am all too frequently reminded of how aware children are. I thought that I had ruined Christmas and I had done nothing wrong. All too often our kids feed off of our emotions, and unlike adults do not have the discernment to know that the emotions being felt are not their fault.

I hope that you and yours have had a wonderful holiday season, however that may look to you.

~Namaste