Biden's $27.2 billion NASA budget request signals a bright future for space exploration

President Biden's budget request for NASA is the most funding the space agency has ever seen, signaling a bright future for space exploration.

The Biden-Harris Administration's Budget for Fiscal Year 2024 released last Thursday. It includes a $27.2 billion request for NASA, a 7.1 percent increase from the previous year.

"This budget request reflects the administration's confidence in NASA and its faith in the world's finest workforce," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said during the 'State of NASA' address for 2023 last week.

While the proposed budget for NASA is the highest ever, it pales in comparison to the $6.8 trillion projected federal spending in 2024. Additionally, the budget request may face a roadblock due to opposition from Congress, which finalizes budget approvals.

If enacted, the budget would provide NASA $8.1 billion for its Artemis 1 mission, the first step in the process of bringing humans back to the Moon. NASA says this funding will enable unprecedented lunar exploration in preparation for sending astronauts to Mars in the future.

The first crewed mission of NASA's Orion spacecraft, Artemis 2, is currently projected to launch in November 2024. Artemis 3 is scheduled for the following year.

“President Biden's budget will help us explore new cosmic shores, continue to make strides in traveling to and working in space and on the Moon, increase the speed and safety of air travel with cutting-edge technologies, and help protect our planet and improve lives here on Earth,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

The budget also allots $949 million for the Mars Sample Return mission. Led by the United States, the mission aims to return samples from Mars back to Earth. Additionally, $2.5 billion dollars of the budget will allow public access to data about climate change and natural disasters.

Other highlights of the budget proposal include $39 million to study orbit debris, $1.39 billion to support the development of new technologies, and $158 million for NASA's Office of Stem Engagement.

The full budget request for Fiscal Year 2024 can be viewed here.

Hi! I'm Rex Ravita II, and I write about everything from local topics to outer space to entertainment news. I was born in raised in Mississippi and now live in Dallas, Texas. My goal is to get as many people as I can to be interested in astronomy and space because I think it's important to understand our Universe in order to further understand our own planet and ourselves. I also love pop culture and entertainment news, and frequently interview celebrities and actors about upcoming projects and more. Follow me for weekly updates about what's happening in space and more!

