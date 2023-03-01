Is it time for the moon to have its own time zone?

Photo by Getty

What time is it right now? If you’re on Earth, your answer will vary depending on your location. What if you’re on the Moon? Until now, if you were on the Moon, your answer would reference an Earth-based time zone, but that may soon change as space organizations are pushing for the creation of lunar time zones.

The space industry has seen a major boost in recent years. Some have even said that we are in the beginnings of a new space race. The launch of Artemis I in December ushered in a new era of lunar exploration, and the number of planned lunar missions continues to rise.

Astronauts continue to advance and develop the technology needed to get humans back to the lunar surface. One of the topics organizations have been considering to improve communications on the Moon is the implementation of time zones.

The conversation began at ESA’s ESTEC technology center as part of an attempt to create a ‘LunaNet’ communication service, according to The ESA.

“LunaNet is a framework of mutually agreed-upon standards, protocols and interface requirements allowing future lunar missions to work together, conceptually similar to what we did on Earth for joint use of GPS and Galileo,” said Javier Ventura-Traveset of ESA.

Humans plan to make a more permanent stay this time around after returning to the lunar surface, including a permanent base and regular trips to and from the Moon with NASA’s Artemis rocket. An established system of time on the Moon will be crucial for communication during missions both on the Moon and on Earth.