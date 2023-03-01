Did you see a trail of lights in the sky? No, they weren't UFOs.

Photo by Getty

Have you seen a trail of lights in the night sky recently? If you jumped to the conclusion that they might be alien visitors aboard UFOs, you aren't alone.

People across the country report sightings of this mysterious trail of lights on social media almost every week.

The trail of lights is not a fleet of otherworldly beings coming to greet us, nor are they an odd train of rogue meteors. They are actually a group of SpaceX satellites.

The bright trail of satellites, Starlink, is part of a satellite constellation operated by Elon Musk's company SpaceX.

Starlink provides satellite high-speed, low-latency broadband internet around the world, and is the first and largest satellite constellation providing these services using low Earth orbit, according to Starlink's website.

If you haven't had the opportunity to see them yourself, don't worry, the odds are increasing. SpaceX began launching the satellites into orbit in 2019 and launched its 3,500th satellite recently.

As of February 2023, over 3,580 Starlink satellites are currently in orbit, with plans for up to 42,000 in the future. The company's goal is to eventually be able to provide internet service to almost anyone on the planet through its network of satellites.

If you want to know when and where the satellite constellation will be visible above your city, visit findstarlink.com and enter your location. Some Starlink satellites have dimmed their lights due to their disruption to astrophotography, so keep that in mind when researching when to see them. Also, for optimal viewing, try to venture away from light pollution as much as possible.