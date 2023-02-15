What is redlining and how has it impacted the Black community?

Photo by Getty

February is Black History Month in the United States. Black History Month is the perfect time to celebrate and highlight Black Americans, but it's just as important to highlight what issues the Black community has faced in the past and continues to face today.

One of those obstacles is something known as redlining, a form of financial discrimination in which banks and other financial institutions refuse to offer loans or insurance policies in certain neighborhoods, commonly neighborhoods that were predominantly Black and low-income. The practice of redlining became widespread in the 20th century and has since created a domino effect, contributing to systemic racial inequality.

The term redlining was coined in the sixties and refers to the red ink used to draw lines around neighborhoods that banks considered undesirable for business while those outside of the lines were qualified by their standards.

Barbara Minsker, a professor at Southern Methodist University, has studied how practices like redlining affect communities on a micro and macro level. She joined NewsRadio 1080 KRLD's podcast Texas Wants To Know to discuss how the effects are still being seen today.

"There are still lots in Dallas with no water and sewer service, and I have actually met people. She said he was purchasing some land and the plot next to it had water and sewer service on each side, but her plot did not. And so those plots of land are essentially worthless because who can afford to put in water and sewer service when they're buying a piece of land? So it really is a huge barrier to improving these areas," she said.