Once-in-a-lifetime green comet makes closest approach to Earth in 50,000 years today

Rex Ravita II

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XB5hL_0kYsYsvn00
Photo byMiguel Claro

2023 has a number of astronomical events to look forward to, and Comet C/2022 E3 is easily one of the most highly anticipated.

Widely known as the 'green comet,' C/2022 E3 (ZTF) made its last appearance to Earth dwellers 50,000 years ago - when neanderthals still roamed the planet.

Now, the rare cosmic marvel has returned. Only this time, it will zoom over a planet dotted with trained professionals and space enthusiasts to admire its beauty. The best part is, you might be able to catch a glimpse of it without any equipment.

The comet was initially discovered in March 2022 by two astronomers in California as it exited the gravitational influence of Jupiter. Its 50,000-year orbital period and brilliant green glow caused by the release of carbon make the comet especially rare.

The glowing comet reached perihelion, or its nearest position to the Sun, on January 12. Since then, the comet has been racing toward perigee or its closest approach to Earth. According to NASA, Comet ZTF is set to reach perigee on February 1 when it will be 26.4 million miles away from Earth.

Under the most ideal conditions, sky watchers should be able to view the comet with the naked eye alone, however, there are a few potential obstacles to keep in mind.

The winter storm currently passing over much of the southern United States will likely cause cloud coverage, potentially obstructing views of the comet. The full moon on February 5 may also make it more difficult to view.

Optimal viewing of Comet ZTF will be under dark sky conditions, away from city lights. This is also where you are most likely to see the comet with just the naked eye and no binoculars.

EarthySky recommends those viewing in the Northern Hemisphere look low on the northeastern horizon after midnight. The comet should be in close proximity to the constellations Ursa Major and Ursa Minor, or the Big Dipper and the Little Dipper.

After it reaches its closest point to Earth, the comet will then head toward our planetary neighbor Mars. This should give untrained star gazers another good reference point to find the comet in the night sky.

If you aren't in a position for optimal viewing, don't worry, there's still an opportunity for you to get a glimpse at this once-in-a-lifetime comet.

The Virtual Telescope Project will host a stream of the comet's pass at 10 p.m. CST on February 1.

For assistance in spotting Comet ZFT, you can use apps like NightSky or Star Walk to track the comet's position as it gets closer to Earth.

