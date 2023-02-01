5 celestial events on the horizon for 2023

Photo by Miguel Claro

If you're a space enthusiast, you know how monumental the year 2022 was for the cosmos. Not only was it a pivotal year for space exploration, but it was also jam-packed with astronomical events. We saw multiple meteor showers, a full lunar eclipse, and even a rare alignment of six of our solar system's planets.

Now that the new year has kicked off, we have even more to look forward to. With a number of notable events set to occur in the sky this year, 2023 is shaping up to be just as exciting as 2022.

Here are 5 of the top astronomical events to expect in 2023.

ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME GREEN COMET

Photo by Getty

Billions of miles away is a magnificent, bright green comet racing toward the Sun, and on Feb 1., it will reach its closest point to Earth at a distance of 26 million miles.

The comet, named Comet C/2022 E3, was initially discovered in March 2022 as it left the gravitational influence of our solar system's largest planet, Jupiter. According to NASA, if the comet continues to increase in brightness, skywatchers should easily be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.

What really makes this event special is that it orbits the sun only once every 50,000 years, so 'once-in-a-lifetime' is quite the understatement.

While comets can be unpredictable, NASA says that under optimal weather conditions, C/2022 E3 may even be visible with the naked eye alone. You can use apps like NightSky or Star Walk to track the comet's position as it gets closer to Earth.

HYBRID SOLAR ECLIPSE

Photo by Getty

Next up on our cosmic calendar for 2023 is another rare event: a hybrid solar eclipse. According to NASA, a hybrid eclipse occurs when the Moon's shadow passes through the Earth's atmosphere, causing the sky to darken. The shadow the Moon casts on the Earth's surface also moves, resulting in a 'hybrid' eclipse.

This type of eclipse is called a 'hybrid' because it appears as a total eclipse in some areas and as a partial eclipse in other areas, depending on where you're viewing it from. A hybrid eclipse is typically only seen a few times per century, so you won't want to miss it. The eclipse is expected to happen on April 20.

BLUE SUPERMOON

Photo by Getty

In August, we'll witness yet another rare event, a blue moon! A 'Blue Moon' refers to the second appearance of a full moon in the same month, hence the phrase "once in a blue moon."

A 'Blue Moon' happens every couple of years due to the time it takes for the Moon to orbit the Earth. This one is particularly special, however, as it is also the closest and brightest full Moon of the year, making it a 'Blue Supermoon.' It will reach its optimal position for viewing on both August 30 and August 31.

ANNULAR SOLAR ECLIPSE

Photo by Getty

If you accidentally missed the hybrid eclipse in April, don't worry, there's still another chance to see an eclipse in 2023. On October 14, parts of the United States will experience an annular solar eclipse.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth while being at its farthest point from Earth, according to NASA. Since the Moon is farther away than usual, it doesn't completely cover the star, which creates a 'ring of fire' effect.

While the sight is certainly breathtaking, NASA warns that looking at an annular eclipse can be dangerous as the Sun isn't completely blocked. NASA suggests viewing the eclipse with eye protection or using indirect viewing methods like a pinhole projector.

GEMINIDS METEOR SHOWER

Photo by Getty

Last, but certainly not least, is the annual Geminids meteor shower in December. Named after the constellation Gemini, the Geminids meteor shower is going to be one of the most active meteor showers of 2023, with as many as 120 meteors produced per hour.

The shower is a product of the asteroid 3200 Phaethon and is one of the most anticipated celestial events of the year due to the bright and colorful meteors it produces.

The Geminids meteor shower will peak around December 13 and 14.