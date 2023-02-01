Mace Coronel talks playing Jay Kelso on 'That 90s Show'

Photo by Netflix

There are many classic shows and movies that we watch time and time again, and sometimes their appeal is so large and the content is so loved that even years after their final episodes, audiences crave more. To satisfy their hunger for nostalgia, studios make reboots.

Whether they are picking up where they left off or starting a new chapter, 2023 has multiple reboots in store of some of your favorite stories!

'That '70s Show' ran for eight seasons, making it Fox’s second longest-running sitcom ever. The show follows a group of teens in Wisconsin during the '70s as they navigate life together.

More than a decade after its initial run, 'That '70s Show' continues to build upon its story in a new decade, the 1990s.

KRLD’s What to Watch team was joined by Mace Coronel, who plays Jay Kelso, the son of fan favorites Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart.

“He's very passionate about his hobbies. And he's an enthusiast about, you know, art in general, overall, whether it be, this art of karate in combat sports, or filmmaking, or his questionable screenplays," Coronel said.

When acting in a reboot or a spinoff, there’s no way to avoid comparison. Coronel said that while there are similarities, "That '90s Show" took a different approach than its predecessor.

“They're both similar in the sense of, they're both sitcoms. And I think this is more of a sequel, to be honest,” he said.

Coronel also shared his experience filming the show alongside some familiar and new faces.

"We had a lot of fun filming this, and especially the creators of the show, they took it really seriously," he said

"It was just like a fun work environment and just being able to explore a new character and do what I love was fun."