Earth had its shortest day ever recorded in 2022

If you feel like the year 2022 went by faster than usual, technically you're right. Earth recorded its shortest day since atomic clocks began recording Earth's spin in 1973. On June 29, 2022, it completed one rotation 1.59 milliseconds short of 24 hours.

This slightly faster rotation follows a pattern of shorter days in Earth's recent history. In 2020, Earth experienced its 28 shortest days on record, according to timeanddate.com. In 2021, the rotation maintained a very slight increase, and things began to speed up once again last year.

A number of factors influence the fluctuation of Earth's rotation speed. The structure of the Earth itself, the gravitational pull from the Moon's rotation, climate change, and something known as 'Chandler's wobble,' to name a few. Chandler's wobble refers to small changes in Earth's geographical poles across the surface of the planet.

Recent patterns of Earth's rotation might have you believe our days are getting shorter, however, the opposite is actually true in the long term. Our planet's interaction with the Moon is actually slowing down our rotation, despite the recent increases. Luckily, the Moon's effects on the Earth's rotation aren't significant enough to make a difference that would affect our lives.

If the Earth's spin continues to increase, scientists say it might lead to the introduction of the first negative leap second.

This would subtract one second of time from our clocks in order to keep them synchronized with the rotation of the Earth. While it may not affect our daily life, it could create issues with IT systems across the globe, according to NASA.