Nicole Mann becomes first Native American woman in space: 'I feel very proud'

Photo by NASA

History was made last October as Marine pilot Nicole Aunupu Mann broke through Earth's atmosphere and shattered a glass ceiling as the first Native American woman in space.

As part of NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission, Mann launched to the International Space Station Wednesday aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon along with 3 other crewmembers, according to NASA.

Selected by NASA in 2013, Mann is a Colonel in the US Marine Corps and has served two deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Mann is registered with the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes. Her historic spaceflight follows John Herrington's achievement of first Native American man in space in 2002.

Mann spoke with Reuters about her monumental achievement.

"I feel very proud," she said. "It's important that we celebrate our diversity and really communicate that specifically to the younger generation."

The goal of the Crew-5 mission that Mann is a part of is to prepare for the upcoming Artemis mission, NASA's program which aims to return humans (and robots) to the Moon, according to Reuters.

"What we're doing in low earth orbit not only trains the astronauts but provides the technical development and operational concepts that we're going to need to live (with a) sustained human presence on the moon and eventually take us to Mars," she said to Reuters.

NASA successfully launched the Artemis I rocket in November from Kennedy Space Center in Florida after several delays. The historic launch officially ushers in a new era of lunar exploration.

Artemis 2 and 3 are expected to launch no sooner than 2024, according to NASA.