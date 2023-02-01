James Webb Space Telescope’s images of Jupiter show the planet from a spectacular new perspective

Webb NIRCam composite image from two filters – F212N (orange) and F335M (cyan) – of Jupiter system, unlabeled (top) and labeled (bottom). Photo by NASA, ESA, CSA, Jupiter ERS Team; image processing by Ricardo Hueso (UPV/EHU) and Judy Schmidt.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured new images of the largest planet in our solar system, Jupiter. The images published by NASA show the gas giant as we have never seen before with magnificent auroras and glowing storms.

The Webb telescope continues to surpass expectations, and these stunning new images of Jupiter are no exception. Webb’s new observations of the planet even surprised astronomers.

“We hadn’t really expected it to be this good, to be honest,” said planetary astronomer Imke de Pater in a blog post by NASA.

“It’s really remarkable that we can see details on Jupiter together with its rings, tiny satellites, and even galaxies in one image,” she said.

The pair of images released by NASA was made using Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam). The NIRCam houses three specialized infrared filters which give the observatory the ability to image details of the planet.

The photo of Jupiter and its glowing auroras was achieved using a composite of several images. The auroras are mapped using red, the hazes swirling around both poles are mapped using green, and the blue filter highlights light reflected from a deeper main cloud, according to NASA.

This new perspective of Jupiter is not only remarkably beautiful but also contains data that will help scientists piece together more clues about the massive planet’s formation and inner life. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, which cost over $10 billion, launched in December 2021, and reached its final position in March 2022. The telescope made headlines last year after releasing the 'deepest image of our Universe ever taken.'