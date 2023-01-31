Meet the voice behind Hollywood's newest killer doll, 'M3GAN'

Photo by Universal

We're only a few weeks into the new year, and Hollywood already has a new 'it' girl - well, doll. M3GAN is the star of the newest horror-comedy from Blumhouse Productions, and she has captured the world's attention.

She's been seen performing her viral dance moves everywhere from the Empire State Building to an NFL game.

Plano-born actress Jenna Davis voices M3GAN in the film. She joined KRLD's What to Watch team to talk about how she brought the AI-powered robot doll to life.

Her role as M3GAN is a departure from her previous roles in kid-friendly shows like 'Raven's Home.'

"This is my first time doing a horror film ... and it has been so fun to play her. She's a girl boss, she's a villain. And it's different than anything I've ever done before," Davis said.

Davis snagged the role thanks to her audition, which coincidentally was filmed in a place you would commonly find monsters lurking in horror movies.

"So I auditioned for the role in my closet, actually," she said. "All I really knew that I was auditioning for was, that I was an AI. So it was really, really quite bizarre to see how it has, you know, evolved to what it has become."

"It's a really a dream come true. And it's more than I could ever ask for."

While her uncanny features and robotic glare are quite unnerving, a great part of M3GAN's allure is her creepy yet sassy voice.

"When you hear and you think of an AI, you think, monotone robot ... when it came to M3GAN, I wanted to give her personality to allow me to stand out," David said.

"I decided to play with her tones, and that's something that you can notice within the film, and she very much evolves. Her tones change depending on who she's talking to."

M3GAN arrived in theaters at an eerily convenient time as AI technology makes headlines across a number of industries.

"I think this movie has really opened up my eyes to the possibility of the future and of technology, and I think that's what the movie is all about - how will technology shape our future?" Davis said.

"I also think the movie perhaps could cause us to pause and think about how much we want technology to be in our lives."

Brian Jordan Alvarez also joined KRLD's What to Watch team to talk about his role in the film. You might recognize Alvarez from shows like 'Will & Grace' or 'Jane The Virgin.'

The film saw massive box office success, earning over $30 million in its first week alone.

M3GAN is now playing in theaters.