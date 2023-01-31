Dallas Zoo offering $10k reward for info about 'disturbing' death of endangered vulture

Photo by Getty

Dallas Zoo is offering a reward following the suspicious death of an animal at the Dallas Zoo. This is the latest in a string of bizarre incidents at the zoo.

Officials say the bird was discovered dead over the weekend in the Wilds of Africa habitats, and the zoo confirms the death does not appear to be from natural causes.

Dallas Zoo announced $10,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest of indictment regarding the death of the vulture in a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The zoo has been working closely with the Dallas Police Department to investigate the recent incidents at the zoo, including a missing leopard, a damaged monkey enclosure, and now, the death of an endangered animal.

The Vice President of Dallas Zoo spoke at the press conference and disclosed that the dead vulture was an extremely rare species called a lappet-faced vulture. It was one of 27 lappet-faced vultures in U.S. zoos.

“Deaths are always difficult - but this one is particularly challenging. This is an endangered species … we are disturbed by the idea that someone might have intentionally done this. He lived here at Dallas Zoo for 33 years, ” he said.

He also noted that the incident is "unprecedented and very disturbing."

Surveillance and security of the zoo have been doubled, according to Dallas Zoo, and they are now working alongside multiple organizations to investigate.

Little information was given as the investigation is still being conducted, but it was revealed that there was "a wound" on the vulture.

Dallas Zoo is asking for the public's help with any relevant information regarding the recent incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dallas Police Department's animal cruelty unit at 214-670-7694.