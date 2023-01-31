NASA's Perseverance rover discovers perfectly balanced mystery rock

Photo by NASA

NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover has made yet another mysterious discovery leaving researchers baffled and excited.

A tweet posted by NASA's Perseverance Rover on June 16 revealed a series of photos taken on the rocky surface of our celestial neighbor.

The images show areas of interest in the Jezero Crater, a 28-mile-wide crater that was once a massive lake capable of sustaining microbial life, according to scientists.

The Perseverance Rover has been exploring this portion of Mars since it landed on the planet in early 2021.

NASA has nicknamed the area "the bacon strip" due to its overhead resemblance to a bacon strip.

The images also offer close-ups of multiple rock formations that piqued the interest of scientists.

Although it wasn't explicitly highlighted in the photos, the mysterious balancing rock quickly caught the public's attention and sparked a conversation debating how it may have gotten there.

One Facebook user wrote off the mystery rock photo saying it was clearly "photoshop." Some theorized the formation was the skilled work of extraterrestrials.

However, one Twitter user attempted to debunk the conspiracies, pointing out similar formations that exist on our planet.

This 'receding glacier' theory was correct, according to geologists. Balancing rocks are naturally occurring geological formations that can be found across the planet. While they may seem to be balancing, they are actually firmly planted to a base rock by a pedestal or a stem. They can be found in different shapes and colors, depending on the rock type and mineral content. Some of the most famous balancing rock formations can be seen in national parks, such as Bryce Canyon and Yosemite.

These formations are believed to have been created by erosion over thousands of years. Geologists use them as indicators of past environmental conditions, such as wind and water erosion. The unique formation of balancing rocks is a testament to the power of nature and the forces that shape our planet.