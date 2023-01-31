Would you ride this balloon to outer space?

Photo by Space Perspective

Space Perspective has revealed its newest capsule design, Spaceship Neptune, a luxury balloon designed to bring passengers to the edge of outer space, for the hefty price of $125,000.

The Florida-based space tourism plans to host commercial flights by the end of 2024, bringing passengers on a six-hour round trip to the edge of space. The Spaceship Neptune capsule is currently being manufactured at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and offers 360-degree panoramic views that only a few humans have ever witnessed.

The luxury space balloon is designed to seat eight passengers and one pilot. Unlike other spacecraft that require a separation of flight systems mid-flight, Spaceship Neptune will remain connected to the balloon for the duration of the flight.

The interior cabin is pressurized and climate controlled, which Space Perspective says will make for a smooth to the stratosphere.

Though Space Perspective touts itself as a space tourism company, the balloon will unfortunately not be able to take you to space. The Kármán Line, the boundary of true outer space, is 62 miles above sea level, far from the height Spaceship Neptune can reach.

The views from inside the cabin are sure to be breathtaking, nonetheless.

The company claims to have sold 900 tickets already, each costing $125,000. The price to ride Spaceship Neptune, although steep, is actually a bargain compared to its competitors. A trip on Axiom Space charges $55 million for a ride to low Earth orbit (LEO) along with a short stay on the International Space Station.

Spaceship Neptune is projected to liftoff by the end of 2024, however, tickets are already sold out. However, the company is already taking reservations for 2025, with a required $1,000 deposit.