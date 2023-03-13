St Patricks’ Day. Not sure how to celebrate? I present John Ford’s The Quiet Man with John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara.

Above Letting the audience know that they are in for a magical whimsical time. The art lives up to the legendary story. Photo by Etsy/www.etsy.com

Celebrating more than 70 years as a classic. This film has been entertaining us as one of the best romantic comedies ever and a feel-good film for all time and ages… Imagine 7 decades.

Above- A page right out of Look magazine. Stirring up the pot and the box-office. Film marketing at its best. Photo by Bill Hounsom/www.pinterest.com

And when it comes to The Quiet Man 1952- Olive Films has put together a fully restored and remastered edition loaded with a Leprechauns “pot of gold” full of extras and bonuses… the Bluray edition has the sweetest picture I have ever seen, and this lend a particular charm to on location shooting. a film that took several years to bring to the screen and featuring a stellar cast including John Wayne as himself-Sean Thornton and Maureen O’Hara as Mary Kate Danaher and a supporting cast that could fill a small Irish village. Ward Bond, Barry Fitzgerald, Mildred Natwick, Victor McLaglen and more than I have room for here.

Won for Best Director making it John Ford’s 4th Academy Award & Best Cinematography-Color.

Nominated for Seven Academy Awards

More trivia- There is an iconic scene in The Quiet Man that was recreated in a modern classic paying homage Wayne and O’Hara. It involved one of the best romantic screen moments in history — when John Wayne grabs Maureen O’Hara as she is running away afraid of her feelings -all during a great windstorm. And Wayne pulling her towards him as trees are bending and wind billowing- leaves flying through the air. The movie in question is E.T. The Extraterrestrial. Think the classroom and the frogs hopping all over…

The poster at the top of the article, the main scene depicted in it is the very one described above.

Here is another filmed on location. Between the beautiful countryside, the villages and the outlying area. We have the authenticity a story like this needs and serves it well on the big screen. The performances are top notch. And Barry Fitzgerald is hilarious and charming all at the same time. Maureen O’Hara gives an amazing portrayal of an older, single Irish woman who si smitten with Sean(John Wayne) Thornton. Now it is Waynes's character who is allowed to openly display all his feelings and emotions for two reasons -one he is a “Yank”-an outsider unaccustomed to the culture of the Irish although he is full blooded Irish .. Coming back to his roots after the passing of mother. O’Hara has to find a way to show the camera, the audience that she has feelings and yet not allowed based on the “strict” the country’s customs. Courting, asking for the right, having a matchmaker, the dowry (this is immensely important to Kate or Katie (O’Hara). She gives a little twinkle in her aye at the proper time. a sly smile or a warm one while looking away from Wayne. sometimes she might grimace or pout… all unbeknownst to Sean.

The Quiet Man is a story of pent-up anger as Sean slowly gets to the boiling point over Katie and is he or is he not going to be able to marry the love of his life and he does will she be happy since her brother played by Victor McLaglen not allowing her access to her dowry. Him brooding over striking out in the love department himself.

Above- Victor was at home playing rough and tumble "guys" who deep down has a heat of gold. Victor also could throw one heck of a punch. Photo by Pappy Rules/www.pinterst.com

Well, I am not going to spoil the outcome, but this film is known for the greatest bare knuckles brawl in cinema history and believe me John Wayne and Victor McLaglen do not disappoint. The fight starts on one side of town and wanders and takes a break in the town pub and then breaks out on the other side of the tavern… up and down the countryside & hills, thru ponds and streams, thru brush-shrubbery, swinging gates and the very cobblestone streets of Innisfree. So, make sure you have plenty of Dutch Synder Octoberfest Pretzels and a case of root “beer”. You will need it.

But before we part, I wish you the best St Patrick's’. May the luck of the Irish and the Blarney be with you. See ya on the other side of Mt. Knocknasheega.

Maureen O'Hara- Truly every bit a lady on and off the screen. Beloved by fans the world over. Active way in to the '80s and '90s. She brought undeniable charm to the many a film at the bijou. With no doubt possessing both a flare for the dramatic as well as comedy.

Above- The design for the DVD release. Really says it all. The tagline [A comedy for anyone who's ever had a mother.] Perfect. Photo by All Movie/www.allmovie.com

In fact, I could not think of anyone else but Maureen playing John Candy's mom in Only the Lonely (1991). The chemistry between her and Candy is proof and it's all right up there for everyone to see. A favorite of mine with an outstanding supporting cast -Ally Sheedy (looking gorgeous), Jim (James) Belusihi and Anthony Quinn. John is watching out for his mom as she is for him. Funny and heartwarming, another one for St. Partrick's Day. Her costarring role here was a return to the acting life after a 20-year retirement. It was if she had never been away.

Films- selected titles: Rio Grande, The Parent Trap, '60s (Disney), Father was a Fullback, and Against All Flags-the top of my list as pirate films go.

Above- Art from one of several poster styles- emphasis on our two stars. And the relationship of the characters on screen. Action a plenty. Photo by Scripts/www.scripts.com

Costarring with Errol Flyn {remade with Doug McClure]. This is another one I recommend. The banter between Flynn and O'Hara is top notch as in the sword play.

*** Trivia- Maureen, never nominated for an Academy Award. Think on that for a moment.

Above-Cover design featuring some of the most iconic moments of "on the screen" action. Inside a guidebook to the world of stunts. Photo by Goodreads/www.goodreads.com

Danger on the Silver Screen- by Scott McGee coming soon -look for an early April release. See and read how all those stunts and practical effects are done that involve the physical attributes of male and female stuntpersons. Fights, falling from buildings, jumping on and off trains or a stagecoach or two-hairpin turns and more with 50 of the greatest stunt laden films in the history of Cinema.

Double Feature Treat- 1963's McLintock [Batjac Productions]

A suggestion: try paring The Quiet Man with another Wayne -O’Hara flick — Mclintock more outrageous at times take on The Taming of the Shrew with more fist to cuffs and mud fights plus a hilarious chase at the end as Wayne is put a spanking to Maureen O’Hara- it is funny outfight. With an amazing supporting cast. Yvonne DeCarlo, Chill Wills, Patrick Wayne, Stephanie Powers, Jerry Van Dyke, Edgar Buchanan, Bruce Cabot.

John Wayne is so comfortable as John McLintock and Maureen O'Hara a hoot.