St Patricks’ Day. Not sure how to celebrate? I present John Ford’s The Quiet Man with John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara.

Reviews on the Edge by Chris Nersinger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Cbjb_0lHFJ27e00
Above Letting the audience know that they are in for a magical whimsical time. The art lives up to the legendary story.Photo byEtsy/www.etsy.com
The music to set the mood -enjoy the read… [link below]-

Main Title & Castletown Opening — YouTube

Celebrating more than 70 years as a classic. This film has been entertaining us as one of the best romantic comedies ever and a feel-good film for all time and ages… Imagine 7 decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hyF5V_0lHFJ27e00
Above- A page right out of Look magazine. Stirring up the pot and the box-office. Film marketing at its best.Photo byBill Hounsom/www.pinterest.com

And when it comes to The Quiet Man 1952- Olive Films has put together a fully restored and remastered edition loaded with a Leprechauns “pot of gold” full of extras and bonuses… the Bluray edition has the sweetest picture I have ever seen, and this lend a particular charm to on location shooting. a film that took several years to bring to the screen and featuring a stellar cast including John Wayne as himself-Sean Thornton and Maureen O’Hara as Mary Kate Danaher and a supporting cast that could fill a small Irish village. Ward Bond, Barry Fitzgerald, Mildred Natwick, Victor McLaglen and more than I have room for here.

Trailer-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2kimSAyuIYc

Won for Best Director making it John Ford’s 4th Academy Award & Best Cinematography-Color.

  • Nominated for Seven Academy Awards
  • More trivia- There is an iconic scene in The Quiet Man that was recreated in a modern classic paying homage Wayne and O’Hara. It involved one of the best romantic screen moments in history — when John Wayne grabs Maureen O’Hara as she is running away afraid of her feelings -all during a great windstorm. And Wayne pulling her towards him as trees are bending and wind billowing- leaves flying through the air. The movie in question is E.T. The Extraterrestrial. Think the classroom and the frogs hopping all over…
  • The poster at the top of the article, the main scene depicted in it is the very one described above.

Here is another filmed on location. Between the beautiful countryside, the villages and the outlying area. We have the authenticity a story like this needs and serves it well on the big screen. The performances are top notch. And Barry Fitzgerald is hilarious and charming all at the same time. Maureen O’Hara gives an amazing portrayal of an older, single Irish woman who si smitten with Sean(John Wayne) Thornton. Now it is Waynes's character who is allowed to openly display all his feelings and emotions for two reasons -one he is a “Yank”-an outsider unaccustomed to the culture of the Irish although he is full blooded Irish .. Coming back to his roots after the passing of mother. O’Hara has to find a way to show the camera, the audience that she has feelings and yet not allowed based on the “strict” the country’s customs. Courting, asking for the right, having a matchmaker, the dowry (this is immensely important to Kate or Katie (O’Hara). She gives a little twinkle in her aye at the proper time. a sly smile or a warm one while looking away from Wayne. sometimes she might grimace or pout… all unbeknownst to Sean.

The kiss-cinema history made, the scene never duplicated- pure delight- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MkQyRE0byBI

The Quiet Man is a story of pent-up anger as Sean slowly gets to the boiling point over Katie and is he or is he not going to be able to marry the love of his life and he does will she be happy since her brother played by Victor McLaglen not allowing her access to her dowry. Him brooding over striking out in the love department himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lp64G_0lHFJ27e00
Above- Victor was at home playing rough and tumble "guys" who deep down has a heat of gold. Victor also could throw one heck of a punch.Photo byPappy Rules/www.pinterst.com

Well, I am not going to spoil the outcome, but this film is known for the greatest bare knuckles brawl in cinema history and believe me John Wayne and Victor McLaglen do not disappoint. The fight starts on one side of town and wanders and takes a break in the town pub and then breaks out on the other side of the tavern… up and down the countryside & hills, thru ponds and streams, thru brush-shrubbery, swinging gates and the very cobblestone streets of Innisfree. So, make sure you have plenty of Dutch Synder Octoberfest Pretzels and a case of root “beer”. You will need it.

But before we part, I wish you the best St Patrick's’. May the luck of the Irish and the Blarney be with you. See ya on the other side of Mt. Knocknasheega.

Related links and material:

Maureen O'Hara- Truly every bit a lady on and off the screen. Beloved by fans the world over. Active way in to the '80s and '90s. She brought undeniable charm to the many a film at the bijou. With no doubt possessing both a flare for the dramatic as well as comedy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20J5LR_0lHFJ27e00
Above- The design for the DVD release. Really says it all. The tagline [A comedy for anyone who's ever had a mother.] Perfect.Photo byAll Movie/www.allmovie.com

In fact, I could not think of anyone else but Maureen playing John Candy's mom in Only the Lonely (1991). The chemistry between her and Candy is proof and it's all right up there for everyone to see. A favorite of mine with an outstanding supporting cast -Ally Sheedy (looking gorgeous), Jim (James) Belusihi and Anthony Quinn. John is watching out for his mom as she is for him. Funny and heartwarming, another one for St. Partrick's Day. Her costarring role here was a return to the acting life after a 20-year retirement. It was if she had never been away.

Films- selected titles: Rio Grande, The Parent Trap, '60s (Disney), Father was a Fullback, and Against All Flags-the top of my list as pirate films go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TJ1dN_0lHFJ27e00
Above- Art from one of several poster styles- emphasis on our two stars. And the relationship of the characters on screen. Action a plenty.Photo byScripts/www.scripts.com

Costarring with Errol Flyn {remade with Doug McClure]. This is another one I recommend. The banter between Flynn and O'Hara is top notch as in the sword play.

*** Trivia- Maureen, never nominated for an Academy Award. Think on that for a moment.

Olive Films — If you're looking for classic films done right look no further…all with extras and stars like Gary Grant, John Wayne, Maureen O’Hara, Kevin McCarthy, Bing Crosby, Ingrid Bergman, Lagosi, Martin & Lewis, and more…titles like Father Goose, Operation Petticoat, The Bells of St Mary, Money From Home, Panther Girl of the Congo, Houdini(Tony Curtis)…too many to list…all remastered in HD and loaded with extras…including The Quiet Man.

Olive Films — Cinema lives here- https://olivefilms.com/shop/

Books from TCM-

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BGaKA_0lHFJ27e00
Above-Cover design featuring some of the most iconic moments of "on the screen" action. Inside a guidebook to the world of stunts.Photo byGoodreads/www.goodreads.com

Danger on the Silver Screen- by Scott McGee coming soon -look for an early April release. See and read how all those stunts and practical effects are done that involve the physical attributes of male and female stuntpersons. Fights, falling from buildings, jumping on and off trains or a stagecoach or two-hairpin turns and more with 50 of the greatest stunt laden films in the history of Cinema.

www.runningpress.com

TCM on Facebook-

https://www.facebook.com/tcmtv

Amazon.com: . www.amazon.com

Double Feature Treat- 1963's McLintock [Batjac Productions]

A suggestion: try paring The Quiet Man with another Wayne -O’Hara flick — Mclintock more outrageous at times take on The Taming of the Shrew with more fist to cuffs and mud fights plus a hilarious chase at the end as Wayne is put a spanking to Maureen O’Hara- it is funny outfight. With an amazing supporting cast. Yvonne DeCarlo, Chill Wills, Patrick Wayne, Stephanie Powers, Jerry Van Dyke, Edgar Buchanan, Bruce Cabot.

John Wayne is so comfortable as John McLintock and Maureen O'Hara a hoot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hZnSc_0lHFJ27e00
Above- This poster with all the elements of fun that is displayed on screen in one of the best comedic rolls John Wayne has ever given.Photo byOriginal Vintage Movie Poasters/riginalvintagemovieposters.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I have been writing about Pop Culture -Film,Television, Music & Books since '87. Time Warner '87-2005, Wengs Chop Magazine(International & Cult Cinema). I also have pages on Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram. Blog@Medium. 140 articles published.

Port Orange, FL
33 followers

More from Reviews on the Edge by Chris Nersinger

Funky Friday, exploring the '70s with Trina Parks. Actress, dancer and entertainer.

Well welcome to another addition of Funky Friday where we wind the clock back to those ever fabulous 70’s when Black Action films ruled the box-office, funky music was floating across the airwaves and AM radio was still king. Click here for your listening pleasure as you peruse all that is Trina Parks. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jRrWVMmNYEI&t=2514s.

Read full story

Grace Jones. From one vamp to another. Either way you slice it, it's a whole lot of Vampires.

This is one film you can really sink your teeth into…materializing on screens at a theater near you summer of ‘86. Vamp Trailer-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pk39I43qto0. Arrow Films have been giving films the red-carpet treatment for quite some time and the new Bluray release Vamp is no exception- loaded with bonus and extras galore ….it is a campy send up of films a la Fright Night with the role with the fangs being displayed by none other than the crazy, flamboyant soul singer-Grace Jones. And don’t think for a moment that even though I mentioned campy that this film doesn’t have its thrills and chills. If it was not for the tongue in cheek approach and over top performances from the supporting cast, this would have been a nail-biter. As they say not only has the curtain risen, but the moon is full and the city is awake, even the vampires are out tonight.

Read full story
2 comments

Dynamic Dames-Starring Gadot, Dietrich, Lamarr, Fisher and 46 more amazing women. TCM Books & International Women.

Extra! Extra! Read all about it. Goldie Hawn, Pam Grier, Jodie Foster, Whoopi Goldberg, Myrna Loy, Zhang Ziyi, Dorothy Dandridge and more -far more than I can name here. They are all "starring" in this incredible gathering of some of the most beautiful -stunning women ever to grace the silver screen. All possessing brains and bruan. If you do the research and please I say read this book-make part of your reference library, especially if you are a student of film or a lover of women whether man or woman. Every story here highlights one specific role that was heir either most notable or turn around career move.

Read full story

Sister Street Fighter!!! Spend International Women’s Day with Actress Etsuko (Sue) Shihomi.

Sister Street Fighter!!! & Actress Etsuko (Sue) Shihomi-TV/Cinema …. It’s pure ’70s grindhouse with flying sidekicks and ball busting, side splitting action-see Sister Street Fighter before she sees you…!!!!

Read full story

Wendy O & the Plasmatics. Plus, Reform School Girls — do they ever? Film Review. (Warning-exploitative material).

***Warning-Controversial at times. An exploitative and free lifestyle. Featuring legendary Wendy O of the Plasmatics in 1986’s extreme off the wall film…. A cast of eccentric actors/actresses, Girl Fights, 4 hard rocking punk songs from herself and a remastered Bluray from Vinegar Syndrome — you know the “guys” who believe that every film is not only worth saving but that someone spent time creating, directing and editing this piece that it deserves to be scene …oh seen.

Read full story

The Lucy Show-bordering on madcap comedy-a tour de force from the first lady of Television! International Womens month.

CBS DVD released The Lucy Show-The Complete Series a few years back on DVD- featuring completely remastered episodes on 24 discs and over 66 hrs. of classic TV sitcom. Shear genius with an incredible supporting cast with Vivian Vance, Candy Moore and Gale Gordon as the ever-crotchety banker, Mr. Mooney.

Read full story

Michael Caine is Harry Palmer!!! In Len Deightons’ The Ipcress File…

Spy man, spy man-what do you see? One murder, two murders. And mine makes three. The above taglines may have been ok for the ’60s. Out of the three I like the first one. They all describe the film accurately however I may have gone with something else…

Read full story

Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein-at their wackiest. A frightful comedy from Universal Studios.

Abbott and CostelloMeet Frankenstein (1948)-Universal Studios. The first time I saw this wonderful excursion of fantasy I was somewhere between 8- 10 years old. That puts it somewhere between 1970–72. A friend of mine, Tom McCoy and I went to see it at R.L. Thomas-our local high school. The high school was known for having an amazing auditorium with great plush theater seating. An excellent sound system too.

Read full story

Frank Sinatra is Tony Rome! In two Underrated performances!!! Detectives at the Bijou.

Loaded with action, grit and too many wise cracks and one liners to count. Killer soundtracks and a Nancy Sinatra single. So, why only two movies and no Bluray?. Both Tony Rome ‘67/’68 films starred none other than Frank Sinatra in 2 of his best performances. They featured a tremendous supporting cast in both films. Frank was right at home, making a living as a case-by-case private detective and shacking out on a houseboat (something I always wanted to do). Miami at that time was still coming into itself for its colorful locales and famous pop culture attractions. Tony Rome was an excellent fit with his irreverent views on betting, boozing and his carefree attitude about life when not on a case. But when he was on the job … there was no better. Rome was one never to back down and never, never tell him to back off. He is like a bulldog.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Ain’t it Hell Up in Harlem or is it just another "Funky Friday"?!!!! Fred Williamson just doing his thing.

Black Caesar Gibbs has the Mafia on the run, the man on the lam and he’s taking over the town. Black Godfather is back…and there’s gonna be Hell up in Harlem. He may never get to heaven, but he’s raisin’ Hell up in Harlem.

Read full story

The real cable guy- a TV pilot with a '70s-'80s soundtrack. Or being in the Right Place Wrong Time.

Another Funky Friday-Dr John & the Right Place Wrong Time. Now remember last time we were discussing Trina Parks. While her beauty and wonderful smile was gracing us on screen in the 70’s there was another kind of explosion going on. It was another entertainment medium- music. Lending to the air waves(radio)s and phonographs that was still to dominate where and how we listened to their many talents- musicians stretching fingers and singers flexing “chops” as the expression goes. Funk was on the rise and way before Big Bad Voodoo Daddy was ever a thought- along came Dr. John and the song Right Place — Wrong Time, one of his more mainstream breakthroughs. Coming in at 2:55 mins. This song is what I refer to as pure bliss….

Read full story

Tokusatsu & Toho- A giant moth and beyond!

Trailer- Mothra 1961 in HD-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hgts8Lf-Di8 ***Experience a day in Japan -1966- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qvoZjbp9R1w. Mightiest Monster in All Creation! - The tagline for one of the biggest monster films to come from Japan or anywhere for that matter. Columbia Pictures marketing campaign.

Read full story
4 comments

Sword and Sorcery! Part One: A hunter from the future-Yor

Sword and Sorcery! Part One: A hunter from the future-Yor For your listening pleasure as read of hero's' last adventure- a little traveling music as we cross the realm into Swords and Sorcery by David Whitaker-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lk-qbQih5fk.

Read full story

Film Review: Six String Samurai (1998)-the mystery of the last two decades. …plus, Cynthia Rothrock?!

…Where is Jeffery Falcon?! WTF!!!! Next year will mark 20 years that film star Jeffery Falcon has been missing-without a trace. So, what happened? Well you will just have to read the article …. but on to the film.

Read full story

Dean Martin & Matt Helm- It’s a tough job as in girls, guns, saving the world but somebody’s got to do it.

***I If you pay close attention to The Silencers poster below you may notice some similarities. Columbia was trying to emulate the some of the design since that was the first film in the series. You know- Girls and Guns.

Read full story

Cold War Creatures or the Atomic Age & great responsibilities.

The Atomic Age, aside from the aftermath of WWII and the dropping of two atom bombs over Japan was supposed to be a promising era of incredible scientific advances. In a positive light. Space travel, supersonic speed, nuclear energy (supposedly safe and inexpensive-neither were true. We would learn that the hard way- in much later years). We got lounge music and jazz. Concept cars, with the hint that they fly someday like the Jetson's cartoon. Washers -dryers, food enhancements and food synthesizers (Star Trek). TV Dinners and more. Look, Batman had an atomic powered car and nuclear reactor in the Batcave (according to Batman '66).

Read full story

Sleuths, Detectives and Private Eyes- The Shamus. Reel Life and Anime.

The names above all mean the same thing - some are slang for a colorful nickname for one who detects. Below--This is a 22x28 poster. Sized for theaters with limited display space.

Read full story

Snow Job- A Heist on Skies plus, The Pink Panther &Warren Miller. Extras- Vintage Travel Ads

Skiing has been around for a long time. The history of the sport and the activity of it even at a social level is here. For me and I do ski -was not until I got in to my later 30’s and early forties. In fact, I now live in Florida and unfortunately have not picked up a set of skis in a while. But it is a most exhilarating sport but also one of personal accomplishment. You can literally challenge yourself or you can take the leisurely pace and make your way to the next cabin just have a nice glass of wine while sitting in a front of nice warm, cozy fireplace while gazing out on the slopes. You see this all the time movies …

Read full story

Destination- Forbidden Planet. Songs that are simply out of this world. Another Rayguns, Rocketships & Robots edition.

Brand New trailer for Forbidden Planet minus narration and music track although, featuring key scenes with sound effects and dialog. https://www.bing.com/videos/search?&q=forbiddien+planet+trailer&qpvt=forbiddien+planet+trailer&view=detail&mid=75E6186E84919C573A5B75E6186E84919C573A5B&FORM=VDRVRV&ru=%2Fvideos%2Fsearch%3Fq%3Dforbiddien%2Bplanet%2Btrailer%26qpvt%3Dforbiddien%2Bplanet%2Btrailer%26FORM%3DVDRE&ajaxhist=0.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy