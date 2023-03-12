Grace Jones. From one vamp to another. Either way you slice it, it's a whole lot of Vampires.

Reviews on the Edge by Chris Nersinger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P2wwu_0lFXsG9M00
Above- This is one of the few times Grace would headline a film and she really gives it her all. Her beauty definitely shines.Photo byThe Tell Tale Mind/www.thetelltalemind.com

VAMP-One bite will change you…forever!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08JMTo_0lFXsG9M00
Above- One of my favorite poster designs and an insert to boot. In the Hammer Fims tradition.Photo byMovie Mem/www.moviemem.com

This is one film you can really sink your teeth into…materializing on screens at a theater near you summer of ‘86.

Vamp Trailer-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pk39I43qto0

BLURAY Release-

Arrow Films have been giving films the red-carpet treatment for quite some time and the new Bluray release Vamp is no exception- loaded with bonus and extras galore ….it is a campy send up of films a la Fright Night with the role with the fangs being displayed by none other than the crazy, flamboyant soul singer-Grace Jones. And don’t think for a moment that even though I mentioned campy that this film doesn’t have its thrills and chills. If it was not for the tongue in cheek approach and over top performances from the supporting cast, this would have been a nail-biter. As they say not only has the curtain risen, but the moon is full and the city is awake, even the vampires are out tonight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rcguO_0lFXsG9M00
Above- The artwork pictured here-very reminiscent of the designed that so beautifully graced the covers of Castle of Frankenstein magazine.Photo byAlchetron/www.alchetron.com

Vamp is nothing more than a delicious slice of sheer 80’s mix of fun and horror … campy and popping with color like a ’66 Batman episode. Non-cliche with an unusual turn for Chris Makepeace as the hero Keith and his buddy of all buddies Robert Rusler as AJ. Featuring New York City as the backdrop, which gives us a place where anything can happen, and everything is acceptable. This is a movie that takes place in a day/night, and I love stories like that because they seem to zip along and because the audience does not have to keep track of the timeline it is easier to immerse themselves within the story and the characters.

Below (link) -Cafe scene that must be seen to be believed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ouI7T2mrRc

Our heroes Keith and AJ are charged with the duty of securing entertainment for a frat party and that intern means a stripper and along for the ride, actually he is their ride … Gedde Watanabe (from Gung Ho/Sixteen Candles) as Duncan. Duncan is in serious need of friends, and he’ll do just about anything. You know where our gang is going to up, none other than you guessed it, the After Dark Club. Now what really makes this film for me is the connection between Keith/AJ, these guys have such a great time on screen and Chris and Robert spent most of their time bonding before the filming even started to develop this chemistry. They know what each other is thinking almost to the point of finishing each other’s sentences. I was not only able to believe them, but it brought me back to my high school- college days and the way my friends and I we use to pal around and even ended up in a similar situation one night-just minus the vampires, they might have been vamps- just not the ones with fangs, none the less it did not make our adventure any less exhilarating. I actually had a friend like AJ and he was the ladies’ man. This friendship that Keith/AJ share is what puts this film in over-drive when after trying to secure a dancer AJ disappears within the club and Keith will not stop until he finds his best friend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E6Naz_0lFXsG9M00
Above- Chris Makepeace delivering a shocking peace of news-buddy your just dead-undead that is to his best friend.Photo byHorror Land/www.horror.land.com

The real treat here is the cast of off the wall supporting characters and the wonderful actors that play them including the exotic Grace Jones as Queen Katrina a chilling vampire with a bad temper, but portrayed with very little dialog. Instead relying mostly on her body language and facial expressions which with Grace says more than words ever could…she has an amazing physical presence that when she is on camera your thinking please can I have more of this. Now I looked up the word Vamp which refers to a seductive woman who sexually exploits men. And in keeping with that thought a female vampire who exerts their control over a man or men is a Vamp hence the title of this film and the theme that is sprinkled thru out and if you keep your eyes on Grace Jones in the film when she is on screen she just exuberates this to a T, the casting could not have been more right — for she is every bit seductive and she definitely wields her influence over the male population of her realm in this case the After Dark Club, which is a bevy of all-female exotic dancers who just happen to be the bloodsucking type literally. There is a scene about a quarter of the way through that shows the male audience spellbound after Katrina’s performance on stage and the club just goes completely quiet for a long moment as if no one could believe what they just saw … then everyone starts applauding and throwing bills at the stage. The look on each of their faces is one of awe and excitement with a little bit of spellbound thrown in for good measure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=314oQY_0lFXsG9M00
Above- Love the lighting on the overall interiors for the bar. Here is one of the lighter moments in this thrill a minute Horror-Comedy.Photo byIlluminate Magazine/www.illuminate-magazine.com

Some of the other actors rounding out he cast include Dedee Pfeiffer as a long-lost acquaintance Keith’s who is very bright but spiked on love, only he doesn’t know it’s him. Even when Dedee is not on screen you can just feel her love for Keith is genuine and she lends a quirky- yet smart performance and really lifts this film to another level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zOuBP_0lFXsG9M00
Above- Billy Drago-just gets pastier and pastier as the film progresses. This is one guy you don't want to mess with.Photo byPop Horror/www./pophorror.com

The other delights of this movie are Billy Drago who is absolutely superb as the leader of a punked-out/goth gang Snow who has it in for Keith and AJ. Billy is way over the top, but this only helps add to the some of the tension at times and also lends itself to some comic moments to help ease the more-scarier moments that take place on screen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OmqjK_0lFXsG9M00
Above- German insert. Featuring several scenes from the film.Photo byEd Naha/www.pinterst.com

My favorite non- lead in the film is Sandy Brown as Vic our “Renfield” of the story and every vampire has to have one. Vic is the MC/Host at After Dark and he is dedicated to Queen Katrina, and he is a pretty smart whip at times. One of the craziest scenes which should shed some light that this club is not all that it seems is when Keith walks over to where Vic’s podium is to ask a question and he goes to grab a handful of what he thought were peanuts that Vic had just been munching on and it turns out to be cockroaches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wYCMO_0lFXsG9M00
Above- Let's hope this is not on the menu the next time you order a drink.Photo byMovie Shotswww./moviescreenshots.blogspot.com/

The look on Chris/Keith goes from surprise to utter disgust. I actually cringe every time I watch this scene. And imagine as a reviewer the things we must endure do to bring the story home. Oh and of course the actors too. Yech!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GFdfL_0lFXsG9M00
Above- If I did not know any better-I would think this was right out of Batman Forever. Color, lighting the visuals all speak - comic book.Photo byMovie Screen Shots/www.moviescreenshots.blogspot.com

Vamp just like C.H.U.D takes full advantage of its surroundings and the concept of the story with several scenes that take place within the subterranean world just below the After Dark Club including Queen Katrina’s lair with over-sized tunnels within the sewer system and the lighting on the film exudes a “Batman Forever” appeal with greens and purples especially once we arrive at the club and more so once the story moves under the club. But keep in mind that Vamp was produced a few years before even the 1st Tim Burton Batman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tf645_0lFXsG9M00
Above- This one statement say's it all-and trust me everyone has had one of those nights...just not like this one!Photo byThe Movie Data Base/www.themoviedb.org

Maybe Joel’s turn at the helm was slightly influenced. Richard Wenk’s intuitive direction captures the heart of what makes a piece of celluloid a great “Horror” Film The ending really benefits from the sets and the sheer talent of its cast…a real nail-biter and very rewarding. The showdown between Chris’s character and Katrina puts him in the old “Mexican” stand -off situation, I can only say thank goodness bows and arrows have many applications.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oLjkC_0lFXsG9M00
Above- How would you like encounter this on a lonely stroll down an alley dark or not? I hope I had my good running shoes.on that night.Photo byReflections on Wire/www.reflectionsonwire.blogspot.com

The special effects and makeup are what lends an almost modern “Hammer” look, I love when Grace is about to put the bite on AJ and after undulating her body unbeknownst to AJ her fangs grow and nails extend and then her eyes role backwards, very wild and scary. Keep your eyes peeled for scenes like this thru out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uUehw_0lFXsG9M00
Above-Right top of collage--Grace getting her make up applied for one wild costume. Plus, we get a candid shot below.Photo byTim/www.pinterest.com

Arrow has provided another release with lots of goodies in the form of extras: the only thing I felt was missing was an audio commentary and if we will it to happen in the future. What we do have is a masterpiece of behinds the scenes and a making-of with interviews/comments from the main cast and crew, this is really a treat because Chris Makepeace does not grant interviews anymore and has left showbiz quite some time ago. After enjoying the film and then watching the One of Those Nights-the retrospect documentary it is clearly evident that this is as much a joy to behold on screen as it was to make. Also for our viewing pleasure is a short comedy/horror/musical entitled Dracula Bites the Big Apple- this is a hoot and has to be seen to be appreciated. The behind the scenes if there was one for this would make a great story because how some of these musical numbers were shot in the places for example at top of the Empire State building is beyond me. Obtaining permission to film there is extremely tough even back in the day. Considering the logistics alone. Whew!! And it’s funny to boot. Rounding out the extras are blooper reels, trailers and a gallery. This is enough to leave any self-respecting vampire just dripping … with anticipation. Well, I say drink up and be merry.

Tagline: “Ever have one of those nights?” And “The first kiss maybe your last”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Zf49_0lFXsG9M00
Above- Boy am I glad mom and dad signed me up for the summer archery classes. Never realized how valuable they would be.Photo byDVD Fr/www.dvdfr.com

Hey gang remember the next time someone asks you go looking for entertainment please do yourself a favor and do a little more research than just thumbing thru the paper for safety's sake or at least make darn sure one of you is well instructed in Archery or at least watches a lot of Arrow or catches a few of Stephan Amell’s live broadcasts on Facebook…

Your ever-loving “Doc” saying Arrow Films I take my hat off to you for two delicious slices of horror -comedy and both nicely stuffed like a Thanksgiving Turkey!!! And to the rest of you the credits are over, it’s time to go home. Oh, I forgot most likely you already are. So, close the book and turn those darn lights off- I’m trying to sleep…Good Night!

Related links and material-

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12UVBb_0lFXsG9M00
Above- Newly commissioned art for the US release by Arrow Films Bluray collectors' edition.Photo byMartin Key/www.pinterest.com

Vamp available at Amazon.com and other great retailers.

Arrow Films:

US -via MVD Group-

MVD-Entertainment Group:

https://mvdshop.com/

Bonus- a take on the Alligator (1980) and C.H.U.D. (1984) posters -Beware of movies sporting art featuring a manhole cover and something ascending from underneath the streets... usually not a good sign....

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33KVPr_0lFXsG9M00
Above- A clever homage to the '80s and the celluloid terrors that await us below the very streets we walk about on and take for granted.Photo byJust Watch/www.justwatch.com

***Disclaimer- any & all links in this article have no direct relation to or are in anyway sponsored or affiliated with myself or NewsBreak. Furthermore, nor are the reason for the creation of this article.

