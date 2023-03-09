Dynamic Dames-Starring Gadot, Dietrich, Lamarr, Fisher and 46 more amazing women. TCM Books & International Women.

Reviews on the Edge by Chris Nersinger

Extra! Extra! Read all about it. Goldie Hawn, Pam Grier, Jodie Foster, Whoopi Goldberg, Myrna Loy, Zhang Ziyi, Dorothy Dandridge and more -far more than I can name here. They are all "starring" in this incredible gathering of some of the most beautiful -stunning women ever to grace the silver screen. All possessing brains and bruan. If you do the research and please I say read this book-make part of your reference library, especially if you are a student of film or a lover of women whether man or woman. Every story here highlights one specific role that was heir either most notable or turn around career move.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RREFC_0lDSDVSn00
Above- Dynamic Dames. 50 amazing women of silver screen Including Gal Gadot, Carrie Fisher, Marlene Dietrich and Joan Fontaine.Photo byOut of the Past/www.outofthepastblog.com

How about 50 leading ladies all with incredible stories. Well, that is what you get with TCM Books' Dynamic Dames. And this is a must for film fans and fans of women. Many of them ahead of their time.

***Now I am only going to discuss a couple of the wonderful ladies occupying the space within these pages. Again, too many to do justice to and the fun is in the self-discovery.

Hedy Lamarr-

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h23Dx_0lDSDVSn00
Above- International poster for one most famous peplums- Samson and Dalila. Costarring my dads' shipmate during WWII-Victor Mature.Photo byNotre Cinema/www.notrecinema.com

But this is not all about Hollywood, glamour, glitz and glitter. No, take Hedy Lamarr for instance. She was more than an actress. You know all up on that big screen-that is where it all stopped. Not by a longshot. She was a scientist and held a patent for a piece of science tech that was to become the Wi-Fi [GPS and Bluetooth) that we have today, and we all take for granted. Dating way back to the golden age of the '40s.1942 to be precise. Hedy created radio technology that would be used by the military for a guided torpedo. [She received no credit for it]. Einstein eat your heart out. Well only figuratively speaking.

Films- selected titles:

Dishonored Lady, My Favorite Spy (Bob Hope), The Heavenly Body (William Powell), White Cargo (Walter Pidgeon), A Lady Without a Passport (Joh Hodiak) and Comrade X (Clark Gable).

Trailer: Comrade X- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9vvz6QVbWZo&t=4s

Years active-1930- 1958

Marlene Dietrich-

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PhXMG_0lDSDVSn00
Above- Marlene reminding us of the pageantry that was the Hollywood of the golden age.Photo bySovrn //Commerce/www.pinterest.com

*** Marlene was known for her amazing legs...

Here is a lady who was genre and gender breaking as in barriers back prior to the golden age of Hollywood... the pre-code era. She would continue to well into the '50s. But her determination and drive to be always on the move- to reinvent herself was accompanied by one of her greatest assets - assertiveness and to know what she wanted. Making it happen. Most evident in her quest for a role of a lifetime in Witness for the Prosecution based on Agatha Christies' novel and what would become a Billy Wilder film. Marlene purposefully seeked out Wilder and you have to watch this twisting-turning mystery for Dietrich played a dual role and costarred with a cast of greats. Along with her we got Sir Charles Laughton and Tyronne Power.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nux9K_0lDSDVSn00
Above- I love films that take place on a train= confinement & awkward situation. When it comes to a mystery or spy thriller, the bomb.Photo byBest Movie Posters/www.bestmovieposters.co.uk/

Trailer: Witness for the Prosecution- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GMlJfiA2u7Y

Years active-1919-1984

Bonita Granville-

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hif8K_0lDSDVSn00
Above- Bonita in her adult career. A versatile actress and could do comedy or sink into a more dramatic level-noir.Photo byFine Art Anerica/www.pinterest.com

She was everything from a child actress to and through the adult era of her life. She was the first Nancy Drew and the last until the character was revived in the '70s as more than a literary character.

The only thing that brought the Nancy Drew Mystery franchise to an end was Bonitta leaving Warners for MGM. Otherwise, who knows how long this teenage character and Miss Granville would have been commanding the B movie box-office. Highly entertaining and all four are streaming on Retro Reels [available on Roku].

Film-selected titles

Nancy Drew... Detective, The Glass Key, Andy Hardy's Blonde Trouble (Mickey Rooney) and Strike it Rich.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F0l2D_0lDSDVSn00
Above- Just look at the cast- today it be almost impossible to put a film of this nature together. the budget -sky high due to salaries.Photo byInternet Movie Data Base/www.pinterest.co.uk

Trailer: Nancy Drew...Detective- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-CZBrSZNjzk

Years active-1926-1981

The forward-

*** Julie Newmar provides the forward for Dynamic Dames and I can't think of a more appropriate person. She has always been a delight on and off the screen. Blessed with a great sense of humor and a caring soul. She has an exceptional insight on our ladies and the Hollywood way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zKxma_0lDSDVSn00
Above- Julie Newmar in her own right is a Dynamic Dame. Bringing to life one of DC Comics most iconic female characters. -Catwoman.Photo byGloria Rincon/www.pinterest.com

The rest of the book is divided sections covering various themes and the actresses who made and brought to those themes their all. Superheroines, Bad Girls, Big Bad Mammas, Fatal Femmes, Ladies who Laugh and more. Here in those areas are both the women of the golden age and of the day.

Ladies be proud and inspired by the women of Dynamic Dames. I was blown away by the accomplishments of and the lives of everyone of the women featured in Sloan De Forests' book. She has done the incomprehensible- managed to put together facts, history-life stories in between 252 pages of 50 people-women who were either ahead of their time-breaking barriers and some of those barriers took many years to come to fruition. It should have not. I have a great respect for the Sloane and all the women she graciously writes about here in Dynamic Dames.

TCM- I am patiently waiting for the follow up ...say 50 More Dynamic Dames. They could easily do a trilogy. Even with a section at the end spotlighting More Dynamic Dames there is a name not included and that is why I say additional editions revised is a must-

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vqUTN_0lDSDVSn00
Above- Anna May Wong- daughter of -a Laundryman to a n internationally known actress. She had to bridge many obstacles to achieve success.Photo byKK News/www.kknews.cc

Anna May Wong is missing from the ones covered here. Plus, what about south of the border- Mexican actresses of the day. So, a lot to consider.

I leave for now-with this one thought -celebrate who you are. That is where the adventure begins.

This is Doc from Reviews on the Edge-Caio.

Related links and material-

TCM Books-Running Press:

https://www.runningpress.com/

TCM- Turner Classic Movies-

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KFsSX_0lDSDVSn00
Above- I say, a most appropriate. & deserving logo taking into account our month-long celebration. International Womens Month.Photo byWink/wink-mpls.com
TCM-https://www.tcm.com/

A big thank you to TCM Books for not only publishing a really a one of kind. But making this review possible.

Roku -https://www.roku.com/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y9eN2_0lDSDVSn00
Above- The logo for the streaming platform.Photo byTekimobile/www.tekimobile.com

Retro Reels-

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qcoOJ_0lDSDVSn00
Above- Retro Reels logo. There is another service with a similar format-Classic Reels.Photo byRoku Channel Store/channelstore.roku.com

Available on the Roku platform. A streaming service with the emphasis on classic movies with selected TV series, shorts [Three Stooges], cartoons and serials. A small monthly fee gives access to commercial free viewing. Material added on a weekly and monthly basis.

***Disclaimer- any & all links in this article have no direct relation to or are in anyway sponsored or affiliated with myself or NewsBreak. Furthermore, nor are the reason for the creation of this article.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I have been writing about Pop Culture -Film,Television, Music & Books since '87. Time Warner '87-2005, Wengs Chop Magazine(International & Cult Cinema). I also have pages on Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram. Blog@Medium. 140 articles published.

Port Orange, FL
31 followers

More from Reviews on the Edge by Chris Nersinger

St Patricks’ Day. Not sure how to celebrate? I present John Ford’s The Quiet Man with John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara.

Celebrating more than 70 years as a classic. This film has been entertaining us as one of the best romantic comedies ever and a feel-good film for all time and ages… Imagine 7 decades.

Read full story

Grace Jones. From one vamp to another. Either way you slice it, it's a whole lot of Vampires.

This is one film you can really sink your teeth into…materializing on screens at a theater near you summer of ‘86. Vamp Trailer-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pk39I43qto0. Arrow Films have been giving films the red-carpet treatment for quite some time and the new Bluray release Vamp is no exception- loaded with bonus and extras galore ….it is a campy send up of films a la Fright Night with the role with the fangs being displayed by none other than the crazy, flamboyant soul singer-Grace Jones. And don’t think for a moment that even though I mentioned campy that this film doesn’t have its thrills and chills. If it was not for the tongue in cheek approach and over top performances from the supporting cast, this would have been a nail-biter. As they say not only has the curtain risen, but the moon is full and the city is awake, even the vampires are out tonight.

Read full story
2 comments

Sister Street Fighter!!! Spend International Women’s Day with Actress Etsuko (Sue) Shihomi.

Sister Street Fighter!!! & Actress Etsuko (Sue) Shihomi-TV/Cinema …. It’s pure ’70s grindhouse with flying sidekicks and ball busting, side splitting action-see Sister Street Fighter before she sees you…!!!!

Read full story

Wendy O & the Plasmatics. Plus, Reform School Girls — do they ever? Film Review. (Warning-exploitative material).

***Warning-Controversial at times. An exploitative and free lifestyle. Featuring legendary Wendy O of the Plasmatics in 1986’s extreme off the wall film…. A cast of eccentric actors/actresses, Girl Fights, 4 hard rocking punk songs from herself and a remastered Bluray from Vinegar Syndrome — you know the “guys” who believe that every film is not only worth saving but that someone spent time creating, directing and editing this piece that it deserves to be scene …oh seen.

Read full story

The Lucy Show-bordering on madcap comedy-a tour de force from the first lady of Television! International Womens month.

CBS DVD released The Lucy Show-The Complete Series a few years back on DVD- featuring completely remastered episodes on 24 discs and over 66 hrs. of classic TV sitcom. Shear genius with an incredible supporting cast with Vivian Vance, Candy Moore and Gale Gordon as the ever-crotchety banker, Mr. Mooney.

Read full story

Michael Caine is Harry Palmer!!! In Len Deightons’ The Ipcress File…

Spy man, spy man-what do you see? One murder, two murders. And mine makes three. The above taglines may have been ok for the ’60s. Out of the three I like the first one. They all describe the film accurately however I may have gone with something else…

Read full story

Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein-at their wackiest. A frightful comedy from Universal Studios.

Abbott and CostelloMeet Frankenstein (1948)-Universal Studios. The first time I saw this wonderful excursion of fantasy I was somewhere between 8- 10 years old. That puts it somewhere between 1970–72. A friend of mine, Tom McCoy and I went to see it at R.L. Thomas-our local high school. The high school was known for having an amazing auditorium with great plush theater seating. An excellent sound system too.

Read full story

Frank Sinatra is Tony Rome! In two Underrated performances!!! Detectives at the Bijou.

Loaded with action, grit and too many wise cracks and one liners to count. Killer soundtracks and a Nancy Sinatra single. So, why only two movies and no Bluray?. Both Tony Rome ‘67/’68 films starred none other than Frank Sinatra in 2 of his best performances. They featured a tremendous supporting cast in both films. Frank was right at home, making a living as a case-by-case private detective and shacking out on a houseboat (something I always wanted to do). Miami at that time was still coming into itself for its colorful locales and famous pop culture attractions. Tony Rome was an excellent fit with his irreverent views on betting, boozing and his carefree attitude about life when not on a case. But when he was on the job … there was no better. Rome was one never to back down and never, never tell him to back off. He is like a bulldog.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Ain’t it Hell Up in Harlem or is it just another "Funky Friday"?!!!! Fred Williamson just doing his thing.

Black Caesar Gibbs has the Mafia on the run, the man on the lam and he’s taking over the town. Black Godfather is back…and there’s gonna be Hell up in Harlem. He may never get to heaven, but he’s raisin’ Hell up in Harlem.

Read full story

The real cable guy- a TV pilot with a '70s-'80s soundtrack. Or being in the Right Place Wrong Time.

Another Funky Friday-Dr John & the Right Place Wrong Time. Now remember last time we were discussing Trina Parks. While her beauty and wonderful smile was gracing us on screen in the 70’s there was another kind of explosion going on. It was another entertainment medium- music. Lending to the air waves(radio)s and phonographs that was still to dominate where and how we listened to their many talents- musicians stretching fingers and singers flexing “chops” as the expression goes. Funk was on the rise and way before Big Bad Voodoo Daddy was ever a thought- along came Dr. John and the song Right Place — Wrong Time, one of his more mainstream breakthroughs. Coming in at 2:55 mins. This song is what I refer to as pure bliss….

Read full story

Tokusatsu & Toho- A giant moth and beyond!

Trailer- Mothra 1961 in HD-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hgts8Lf-Di8 ***Experience a day in Japan -1966- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qvoZjbp9R1w. Mightiest Monster in All Creation! - The tagline for one of the biggest monster films to come from Japan or anywhere for that matter. Columbia Pictures marketing campaign.

Read full story
4 comments

Sword and Sorcery! Part One: A hunter from the future-Yor

Sword and Sorcery! Part One: A hunter from the future-Yor For your listening pleasure as read of hero's' last adventure- a little traveling music as we cross the realm into Swords and Sorcery by David Whitaker-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lk-qbQih5fk.

Read full story

Film Review: Six String Samurai (1998)-the mystery of the last two decades. …plus, Cynthia Rothrock?!

…Where is Jeffery Falcon?! WTF!!!! Next year will mark 20 years that film star Jeffery Falcon has been missing-without a trace. So, what happened? Well you will just have to read the article …. but on to the film.

Read full story

Dean Martin & Matt Helm- It’s a tough job as in girls, guns, saving the world but somebody’s got to do it.

***I If you pay close attention to The Silencers poster below you may notice some similarities. Columbia was trying to emulate the some of the design since that was the first film in the series. You know- Girls and Guns.

Read full story

Cold War Creatures or the Atomic Age & great responsibilities.

The Atomic Age, aside from the aftermath of WWII and the dropping of two atom bombs over Japan was supposed to be a promising era of incredible scientific advances. In a positive light. Space travel, supersonic speed, nuclear energy (supposedly safe and inexpensive-neither were true. We would learn that the hard way- in much later years). We got lounge music and jazz. Concept cars, with the hint that they fly someday like the Jetson's cartoon. Washers -dryers, food enhancements and food synthesizers (Star Trek). TV Dinners and more. Look, Batman had an atomic powered car and nuclear reactor in the Batcave (according to Batman '66).

Read full story

Sleuths, Detectives and Private Eyes- The Shamus. Reel Life and Anime.

The names above all mean the same thing - some are slang for a colorful nickname for one who detects. Below--This is a 22x28 poster. Sized for theaters with limited display space.

Read full story

Snow Job- A Heist on Skies plus, The Pink Panther &Warren Miller. Extras- Vintage Travel Ads

Skiing has been around for a long time. The history of the sport and the activity of it even at a social level is here. For me and I do ski -was not until I got in to my later 30’s and early forties. In fact, I now live in Florida and unfortunately have not picked up a set of skis in a while. But it is a most exhilarating sport but also one of personal accomplishment. You can literally challenge yourself or you can take the leisurely pace and make your way to the next cabin just have a nice glass of wine while sitting in a front of nice warm, cozy fireplace while gazing out on the slopes. You see this all the time movies …

Read full story

Destination- Forbidden Planet. Songs that are simply out of this world. Another Rayguns, Rocketships & Robots edition.

Brand New trailer for Forbidden Planet minus narration and music track although, featuring key scenes with sound effects and dialog. https://www.bing.com/videos/search?&q=forbiddien+planet+trailer&qpvt=forbiddien+planet+trailer&view=detail&mid=75E6186E84919C573A5B75E6186E84919C573A5B&FORM=VDRVRV&ru=%2Fvideos%2Fsearch%3Fq%3Dforbiddien%2Bplanet%2Btrailer%26qpvt%3Dforbiddien%2Bplanet%2Btrailer%26FORM%3DVDRE&ajaxhist=0.

Read full story

Disney and Kurt Russell with a lesson in pure fantasy. Or who is Dexter Riley?

Add one Dexter Riley [average college student] plus an accidental jolt [electricity] while holding on to computer terminals= fried brain, illegal gambling, a college knowledge show, Cesar Romero and a bunch of college painters. And it all leads to- The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy