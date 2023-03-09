Dynamic Dames-Starring Gadot, Dietrich, Lamarr, Fisher and 46 more amazing women. TCM Books & International Women.

Extra! Extra! Read all about it. Goldie Hawn, Pam Grier, Jodie Foster, Whoopi Goldberg, Myrna Loy, Zhang Ziyi, Dorothy Dandridge and more -far more than I can name here. They are all "starring" in this incredible gathering of some of the most beautiful -stunning women ever to grace the silver screen. All possessing brains and bruan. If you do the research and please I say read this book-make part of your reference library, especially if you are a student of film or a lover of women whether man or woman. Every story here highlights one specific role that was heir either most notable or turn around career move.

Above- Dynamic Dames. 50 amazing women of silver screen Including Gal Gadot, Carrie Fisher, Marlene Dietrich and Joan Fontaine. Photo by Out of the Past/www.outofthepastblog.com

How about 50 leading ladies all with incredible stories. Well, that is what you get with TCM Books' Dynamic Dames. And this is a must for film fans and fans of women. Many of them ahead of their time.

***Now I am only going to discuss a couple of the wonderful ladies occupying the space within these pages. Again, too many to do justice to and the fun is in the self-discovery.

Hedy Lamarr-

Above- International poster for one most famous peplums- Samson and Dalila. Costarring my dads' shipmate during WWII-Victor Mature. Photo by Notre Cinema/www.notrecinema.com

But this is not all about Hollywood, glamour, glitz and glitter. No, take Hedy Lamarr for instance. She was more than an actress. You know all up on that big screen-that is where it all stopped. Not by a longshot. She was a scientist and held a patent for a piece of science tech that was to become the Wi-Fi [GPS and Bluetooth) that we have today, and we all take for granted. Dating way back to the golden age of the '40s.1942 to be precise. Hedy created radio technology that would be used by the military for a guided torpedo. [She received no credit for it]. Einstein eat your heart out. Well only figuratively speaking.

Films- selected titles:

Dishonored Lady, My Favorite Spy (Bob Hope), The Heavenly Body (William Powell), White Cargo (Walter Pidgeon), A Lady Without a Passport (Joh Hodiak) and Comrade X (Clark Gable).

Trailer: Comrade X- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9vvz6QVbWZo&t=4s

Years active-1930- 1958

Marlene Dietrich-

Above- Marlene reminding us of the pageantry that was the Hollywood of the golden age. Photo by Sovrn //Commerce/www.pinterest.com

*** Marlene was known for her amazing legs...

Here is a lady who was genre and gender breaking as in barriers back prior to the golden age of Hollywood... the pre-code era. She would continue to well into the '50s. But her determination and drive to be always on the move- to reinvent herself was accompanied by one of her greatest assets - assertiveness and to know what she wanted. Making it happen. Most evident in her quest for a role of a lifetime in Witness for the Prosecution based on Agatha Christies' novel and what would become a Billy Wilder film. Marlene purposefully seeked out Wilder and you have to watch this twisting-turning mystery for Dietrich played a dual role and costarred with a cast of greats. Along with her we got Sir Charles Laughton and Tyronne Power.

Above- I love films that take place on a train= confinement & awkward situation. When it comes to a mystery or spy thriller, the bomb. Photo by Best Movie Posters/www.bestmovieposters.co.uk/

Trailer: Witness for the Prosecution- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GMlJfiA2u7Y

Years active-1919-1984

Bonita Granville-

Above- Bonita in her adult career. A versatile actress and could do comedy or sink into a more dramatic level-noir. Photo by Fine Art Anerica/www.pinterest.com

She was everything from a child actress to and through the adult era of her life. She was the first Nancy Drew and the last until the character was revived in the '70s as more than a literary character.

The only thing that brought the Nancy Drew Mystery franchise to an end was Bonitta leaving Warners for MGM. Otherwise, who knows how long this teenage character and Miss Granville would have been commanding the B movie box-office. Highly entertaining and all four are streaming on Retro Reels [available on Roku].

Film-selected titles

Nancy Drew... Detective, The Glass Key, Andy Hardy's Blonde Trouble (Mickey Rooney) and Strike it Rich.

Above- Just look at the cast- today it be almost impossible to put a film of this nature together. the budget -sky high due to salaries. Photo by Internet Movie Data Base/www.pinterest.co.uk

Trailer: Nancy Drew...Detective- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-CZBrSZNjzk

Years active-1926-1981

The forward-

*** Julie Newmar provides the forward for Dynamic Dames and I can't think of a more appropriate person. She has always been a delight on and off the screen. Blessed with a great sense of humor and a caring soul. She has an exceptional insight on our ladies and the Hollywood way.

Above- Julie Newmar in her own right is a Dynamic Dame. Bringing to life one of DC Comics most iconic female characters. -Catwoman. Photo by Gloria Rincon/www.pinterest.com

The rest of the book is divided sections covering various themes and the actresses who made and brought to those themes their all. Superheroines, Bad Girls, Big Bad Mammas, Fatal Femmes, Ladies who Laugh and more. Here in those areas are both the women of the golden age and of the day.

Ladies be proud and inspired by the women of Dynamic Dames. I was blown away by the accomplishments of and the lives of everyone of the women featured in Sloan De Forests' book. She has done the incomprehensible- managed to put together facts, history-life stories in between 252 pages of 50 people-women who were either ahead of their time-breaking barriers and some of those barriers took many years to come to fruition. It should have not. I have a great respect for the Sloane and all the women she graciously writes about here in Dynamic Dames.

TCM- I am patiently waiting for the follow up ...say 50 More Dynamic Dames. They could easily do a trilogy. Even with a section at the end spotlighting More Dynamic Dames there is a name not included and that is why I say additional editions revised is a must-

Above- Anna May Wong- daughter of -a Laundryman to a n internationally known actress. She had to bridge many obstacles to achieve success. Photo by KK News/www.kknews.cc

Anna May Wong is missing from the ones covered here. Plus, what about south of the border- Mexican actresses of the day. So, a lot to consider.

I leave for now-with this one thought -celebrate who you are. That is where the adventure begins.

