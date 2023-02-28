Michael Caine is Harry Palmer!!! In Len Deightons’ The Ipcress File…

Above- Meet Harry Palmer- not your average spy and it may not have been his choice as a profession but with his record what can one say. Photo by Internet Movie Data Base/www.imdb.com

Taglines -

Spy man, spy man-what do you see? One murder, two murders. And mine makes three.

The spy story of the century!

A BLOOD AND GUTS STORY!

The above taglines may have been ok for the ’60s. Out of the three I like the first one. They all describe the film accurately however I may have gone with something else…

Above- The artwork and design for The Ipcress File front cover. This is the one that started the iconic adventures of Harry Palmer. Photo by Bibliotheca Terror/www.bibliotecadoterror.com

Trailer-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sE8s7fjqi7s

Meet Harry Palmer- a cook, a charmer, a ladies' man (he definitely likes birds). A mischief maker! A little bit of a subordinate and a challenge to authority. And some say, a man with criminal tendencies. He also is a spy. Who better to protect your countries secrets. And did I say he likes women?

Above- Look like Harry is finally getting a leg up in the biz. Or things are just looking up. Talk about your distractions. Photo by Gone Movies/www.pinterest.com

Harry has no clue what awaits him in The Ipcress File. Everything from brain -washing to hostage exchanges to double agents and murder. Did I say murder? Ipcress opens with one and several more follow. British scientists are either disappearing or just ceasing to function. It’s as if their brains are being drained. Harry is happy he’s getting a “type” of promotion, now he can but that accessory for the kitchen he has been wanting for a while and he is assigned with finding a missing scientist. Well after many leads some failed and some not so. They discover a partially intended not quite destroyed piece of magnetic audio tape in a still warm stove and a warehouse raid.

Above- Can Harry Palmer or you survive the Ipcress File? People have died or disappeared. and someone have returned-but not the same. Photo by Dusty Video Box/www.dustyvideobox.blogspot.com

What is discovered besides the word IPCRESS typed on it is a series crazy almost psychedelic sound. Will Harry find the meaning of IPCRESS and does he want? Will he still have his memory intact by the end and that is if he survives The Ipcress File? Who should he trust is it Dalby his immediate superior or Ross, the one who transferred him into Dalby’s care, gave him the raise and wanted him to photocopy the file? So many questions! And if you want to know you. If you think you are up to it! Then assignment is to watch The Ipcress File

Harry Palmer is not your typical spy. He also is not what your average pick for a hero would have been in 1965. A hero with glasses. Like it says above a person who is a bit insubordinate with criminal tendencies. Sarcastic, dry sense of humor. But he is one to get the job done. Michael Caine was perfect for this role. I think it helped that he was not an established actor at the time of production. The public had no preconceived notions of what to expect from him or for that matter the story. Ipcress happened at a most opportune time. It was the height of the James Bond phenomena or Eurospy craze. Every country wanted a super spy. What Saltzman gave cinema goers was the makings of a real spy. The closest to what espionage was like. Not at all glamorous. A bit downtrodden at times. And it was gritty.

Above- Pay close attention to the dimensions as they appear here- this was designed as an insert. Inserts typically were sized at 14x36. Photo by Essential Home/www.pinterest.com

Another part of the success of the film, which I want to reiterate that Ipcress File was very well received. It generated two sequels in the ’60s and the 2 in the mid ’90s with Michael reprising his role as Harry. The last 2 were Showtime originals produced by Harry Allan Towers. But to get back to what I was going to point out is the cinematography by Otto Heller propelled the story into that unknown world of cloak and dagger. Using low and high angle shots. Giving the illusion that the main subject was possibly under surveillance themselves. Think Batman 1966 TV series (shooting the villains hide outs from an off angle), this just precedes it by a year. Otto having used Techniscope and Technicolor . Techniscope provided him with the ability to film both the foreground and the backgrounds and have them still be in focus. He could shoot around objects that way as well.

Above- Setting the tone for the film and displaying Michael Ciane in a menacing mood. Midpoint of the film. An exchange possible gone wrong. Photo by K Retro/www.k-retro.blogspot.com

And a last note if there were any film closer to our current times that could be said to be in the film noir vane … this would be albeit it was in color unlike most of that genre. But shadows and corners and again we say all the low to high and high to low angle shots. Really ring in the notion and the feel.

Film accomplishments over the years awards etc and major cast and crew roles-

Above- Release poster featuring some of the comments by film critics of the time. Exceptionally well received debut. Photo by JP Masclet/www.pinterest.com

Awards- BAFTA -Best British Film 1965, Edgar Award for best screenplay and nominated for a Palm d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. It is the highest film award bestowed upon a cinematic creation by the Cannes.

Cast -

Michael Caine

Sue Lloyd

Nigel Green

Guy Doleman

Gordon Jackson

Production Crew-

Producer: Harry Saltzman-

Above- British quad for Play Dirty- Not everyone is going to make out alive. Photo by Internet Movie Data Base/www.imdb.com

Trailer- Play Dirty: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0yJ_LkOaC5g

Harry best known for his partnership with Albert “Cubby” Broccoli and the James Bond films thru 1974 & The Man with the Golden Gun. Harry aside from 007 produced many solo projects including Ipcress and Play Dirty 1967(action/war starring Michael Caine & Nigel Green) and Call Me Bwana 1963(Bob Hope).

Directed by: Sidney J. Furie- active 1959–present.

Sidney has worked on and directed numerous action and drama pics. Among those titles 1967’s Gable and Lombard (James Brolin & Jill Clayburgh), cult classic from 1977 The Boys in Company C- a Vietnam action/comedy with Andrew Stevens & James Whitmore Jr (one of my favorites), Iron Eagle (Jason Gedrick & Lou Gossett Jr) and Hollow Point with Thomas Ian Griffith, Tia Carrere, Donald Sutherland & John Lithgow.

Film Editor:

Peter Hunt-

Above-The original release-there were a few variants on this design. Also, in white lettering stating. Based on a true story. Photo by The Movie Data Base/www.themoviedb.org

Trailer for Death Hunt- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cHGHcqZ0RdI

Peter has worked on many of the early Bond films including directing 1969’s OHMSS (On Her Majesty’s Secret Service). Peter began in the film industry as far back as 1940 as an Associate Editor on The Thief of Bagdad (Sabu & Conrad Viedt). Aside from editing Hunt produced as well. He gave the Bond films tight and explosive action perfecting fast cutting to improve upon those said scenes. He worked thru the ’80s lending his talent to Death Hunt and based on a true story of one the biggest manhunts in Canada by the RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) during 1931 in the Yukon Territory. Starring Charles Bronson as the Mad Trapper and Lee Marvin in pursuit. Brilliant chase film. He was active 1940–1991.

Production Design: Ken Adam-

Above- The meeting room that was designed for Thunderball. Where the 00 agents received their briefing on two stolen nuclear bombs. Photo by Screen Daily/www.screendaily.com

Ken has been a major influence on set & production design decades not only creating the look we have come to know and love in regards to the 007 film franchise but bringing to life so many what in other hands may have been impossible cinematic scenes that have transported and immersed us the story that unfolds before our very eyes each time we takes our seats as the lights dim the screen flickers with the moving images we call film.

Cinematography: Otto Heller B.C.S.-

Heller escaped from Nazi Germany in 1938 on the advice of a close friend who had just joined the SS. He advised to leave immediately. He wasted no time. He said “excuse me — I have to use the restroom. He went to the bathroom. Locked the door. Climbed out the window and never looked back til he got to England. He worked on over 250 films. He was an expert in lighting. All by eye. He carried a light meter for looks never learned how to use it. He won a BAFTA award for Best Cinematography — Colour in 1965. Active 1921 to 1971.

Other movies by Heller include 1964’s The Curse of the Mummy’s Tomb (Hammer Films), all three Harry Palmer films and That Rivera Touch (1966).

Soundtrack:

Above- Vinyl LP - cover art with a big emphasis on John Barry. Highlighting every facet of his involvement. Photo by Discogs/www.discogs.com

Composer John Barry-

Theme Song- A View to a Kill-Duran Duran. Music composed by John Barry: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJzotJUlQws&t=4s

known for his scoring of many of the Bond films. What I liked about John was that he would introduce new instruments in his musical arrangements, and he was also one to constantly perfect and evolve his themes over the years especially with the 007 franchise (The Bond theme, 0007 and space as in outer space). For Ipcress he introduced the cimbalon which is a trapezoidal shaped instrument featuring strings stretched across it’s top. Common in central eastern Europe. That’s what gave The Ipcress File a unique feel…even though the story takes place in the United Kingdom- it felt more like the iron curtain.

He was also a *jazzicist one who produces jazz. John had his own band that were extremely popular during the late 50’s (1957–1965) named The John Barry Seven. Rock and pop. Giving all those *melomanics something to dance to.

John aside from composing music also played 4 instruments including drums, harmonica, keyboards and trumpet.

Barry’s career spanned 5 decades. Retiring in 2006. He contributed to TV as well as Film. Creating the iconic theme for The Persuaders starring at the time a pre-Bond Roger Moore and Tony Curtis.

Above- BBC Promo material for The Persuaders starring Tony Curtis and Roger Moore. Photo by TV Data Base/www.thetvdb.com

The Persuaders theme- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SbA7q3AVYyQ&t=4s

He scored 11 of the Bond films. Won Grammy’s, BAFTA, Golden Globes (1) nominations (10) and 5) … Born Free, Dances with Wolves, Out of Africa. In addition, he was no stranger to science fiction scoring Disney’s The Black Hole, Moonraker, Starcrash & Howard the Duck. One amazing career as an incredible and talented musician…thank John from all of us Bond fans and beyond!!!

Sound: Norman Wanstall-

Sound Editor on some of the early Bonds including Goldfinger (1964) which he won Best Sound Editing for. Here on Ipcress he created sound effects the brain-washing process. Norman was also the creator for the BBC Radiophonic Workshop. This unit helped in pioneering sound and sound effects editing for radio and then Television.

Here’s another look at The Ipcress File with a fan trailer…https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E3IZLBiZjFc

The Ipcress File on Bluray

Above- Kino Lorber's' Bluray release. The art gives the novel look. With shades of noir. Photo by Hi Def Watch/www.highdefwatch.com/

The Ipcress Files just released by Kino Lorber and remastered with all the bells and whistles. And the film has never looked better, clean crisp and the sound is impeccable. Includes 2 audio commentaries one with Director Sidney J, Furie and Perter Hunt (Film Editor) and the 2nd with Film Historian Troy Howarth and Film Maker Daniel Kremer. Radio spots, trailers and gallery. Plus, a reversible sleeve with alternate poster/art. The icing on the cake are two incredible and highly educational, eye-opening interviews-Michael Caine and Ken Adam share their experiences working on Ipcress and with Harry Saltzman and Sid Furie. What it was like in London and the UK during the early to mid ’60s.

Michael describes his life during the early stages of his career (having started in the mid ‘50s) including being almost flat broke when the offer to play Harry Palmer came along. His flat mates, among them Terrence Stamp (Modesty Blaise & Superman II), John Barry.

This Bluray from Kino Lorber is a remarkable comment on film making- that’s the bonus, the icing on the cake in addition to screening one of the best spy films ever done for the cinematic crowd. So, if you are going to have a collection for Home Entertainment or if you are doing Film Study see this — you will not be disappointed.

Kino Lorber (see link)-www.kinolorber.com

It’s that time again when I say see you here next time on Secret Agent Sunday…

Extra-

*** Forgotten English***

Jazzicist- a performer of jazz.

Melomaniac- A person who is crazed with and or by music.

