Above- 35th Anniversary edition. This is just a brilliant work of art and design. Captaining in perfect detail the battle for the future. Photo by The Digital Bits/www.thedigitalbits.com

Sword and Sorcery! Part One: A hunter from the future-Yor

For your listening pleasure as read of hero's' last adventure- a little traveling music as we cross the realm into Swords and Sorcery by David Whitaker-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lk-qbQih5fk

As we last left our young hero, he was in the midst of defending himself from the lashing tentacles of the dreaded behemoth, Landro. But he was driven by the very force that kept him forever forging ahead, love. A love that knew no bounds- Wilamenia. And thank goodness he was sure footed, wearing his lucky sandals plus brandishing the very weapon forged by the ancestors… entrusted to him after the various deeds he had performed. The sword of Vulcania.

The path along the cliffs were narrow and a fall from there would surely land him on the jagged rocks below. The mist that was said to permeate that particular area was as thick as a twice roasted stew over one's own fire pit. The spray from the pounding surf reached several feet above its source. Actually, causing the very ground he labored across to become as slick as a seals’ skin. For if he was not careful that may be what Landro might be having for his next meal a la one less hero to contend with…. Sound familiar?

Above- Art design for the movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Very much in the tradition of the cover art for the original novels. Photo by Nkrumah Steward/www.pinterest.com

Well aside from indicating that our main character — the hero .. was wielding a sword to his great peril as a possible outcome-these battles are a more personal level with lots of action of an often-violent nature. We also have a creature… with tentacles…who could be of a supernatural origin… but a “monster” yes…or maybe a wizard. I state this here, so we understand what makes a story fall within the Sword and Sorcery genre. It is actually a sub-category of Fantasy. To make it simple if you are watching, listening, playing (a game) or reading … if the elements or the ingredients contain what I described above in the first two paragraphs it is a Sword and Sorcery genre.

Below- are names, films, comic books…etc. that we are all familiar with. And yes some may surprise you, some will not but again they are all part of what this new series of articles and reviews will tackle… are all things associated with this genre from creators and writers to films, TV series to special effects geniuses and the characters.

Authors & Creators-Robert E. Howard (Conan)Tolkien (The Hobbit), Alexander Raymond (Flash Gordon), Roy Thomas and Edgar Rice Burroughs.

Above- Amazing Stories-featuring stories by Edgar Rice Burroughs including the character-John Carter. Photo by Pulp Covers/www.pulpcovers.com

Characters and Literary series-Arabian Knights, Sinbad, Jason (& the Golden Fleece), Ulysses, Camelot-King Arthur and John Carter of Mars.

Above- The one and only Hercules -starring Steve Reeves. This was the one that started the peplum wave -late '50s-through the mid '60s. Photo by E Movie Poster/www.emovieposter.com

Trailer below-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B3KZF0W3m38

Films and TV series-

Above- Hawk the Slayer's one that may have come and gone way to early. However, Hawk preceded Conan by almost 2 years. Photo by Ed Naha/www.pinterest.com

*** Hawk the Slayer starred Jhon Terry with Jack Palance doing it up right as nasty villain as only Palance could. May have been intended as a theatrical but if so, received a limited run. I actually saw this on NBC - I remember it was a Thursday night airing which was also unusual ... Not a night that NBC generally had movies slotted. Intended as a theatrical but may have been a limited release. But I highly recommend Hawk - very good acting and lots of atmosphere. December 21, 1980 -release/distributed by ITC, an international production, United Kingdom.

Star Wars, Hawk the Slayer (1980-Jack Palance), The Beastmaster, Hercules TV series (Kevin Sorbo) Dragonslayer… The Time Bandits. Conan The Barbarian…The Sword and the Sorcerer (Lee Horsley)

Cartoons-

Above- A pop culture favorite within the Hanna Barbera stables- Character design by Alex Toth. Photo by Rip Jagger Dojo/www.ripjaggerdojo

Opening credits for The Herculoids.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7NvpaO2m89c

He -Man, Blackstar, Thundar the Barbarian, The Herculoids, Mighty Mightor and

Above- Thundercats-an animated series that has had several reimaginings-unique in that it mixes Sci-fi with the sword and sorcery. Photo by Side Show Toy/www.pinterest.com

The Thundercats-

Comic Book series-Kull, Thor, Doctor Strange, Red Sonja) (Marvel), The Warlord and Kamandi by Jack Kirby both from DC Comics

and from the Golden Age of Comics- The Shining Knight (Leading and DC Comics)

Above-A little background information on one of the Golden Age heroes-The Shinning Knight. Part of the Seven Soldiers of Victory. Photo by Community CBR (Comic Book Resources)/www.community.cbr.com

Special Effects -Ray Harryhausen,

Above- art from the film 7th Voyage of Sinbad- Special Effects by Ray Harryhausen. Photo by Full TV/www.filmesdetv.com

Trailer for 7th Voyage of Sinbad-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lRRcrY8-XyM&t=6s

***I met ray at a screening of Jason and the Argonauts-in of all places the restroom.

Jim Danforth, Stan Winston, John Dykstra and Steve Wang.

Hercules and the Captive Women-highly entertaining and a must see - fun, with great performances and quirky characters.

Above- Hercules and the Captive Women is a spectacular peplum/fantasy/adventure story laden with special effects and sets on a grand scale. Photo by Rosalio Noriega Rosalio Noriega/www.pinterest.com

It is time for you to begin your quest and may the … (you thought I was going to say force) Heavens guide the way….

Yor Hunter From the Future- The Film

Above- A close likeness to Reb Brown- this fumetti (Italian comics) was the basis of Yor and his world of the prehistoric future. Photo by Ediciones Récord/www.pinterest.com

Yor: The Hunter from the Future saw a January 2018 Bluray release date. It moves fast at a 89-minute run time. A perfect pace for an action film. Starring Reb Brown (Captain America I & II-Mid 70’s made for TV / Uncommon Valor 1983) as the hunter from the future and Corinne Clery (An American Werewolf in London & Moonraker).

Above- a lost scene from Yor-A water cyclops. Proving- not everything makes in the final cut. I wish this had-. Photo by Foywonder/www.youtube.com/

Yor finds himself -asking who I am and where did I come from. An advanced civilization holds the key to all Yor’s questions, can he find their hidden sanctuary in time? Sprinkled with lots of action and plenty of adventure as Yor’s search to his past takes him through a prehistoric landscape brimming with primitive tribes and creatures. It’s a world thrown back well beyond the dark ages.

Above- Rare still featuring Reb and Corrine C;lery (Mooneraker) taking a break from the uncertain dangers of the jungle. Photo by Movie Stills DB/www.moviestillsdb.com/

Combining the peplum genre of the 60’s with Conan and Star Wars. It’s swords vs blasters …who will win- the evil overlord bent on reconquering the earth with the perfect robots or the few surviving less advanced humans and a group of rebels?

Yors' theme-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dx-F6VnLezM&t=4s

The film was actually edited from a Italian mini-series based on the novel & comic book Yor, written by Juan Zanotto (an Italian born Argentine who also created a female sword and sorcery character named Barbara and worked for Marvel at one time War Man) and Ray Collins. Directed by Anthony Dawson (Antonio Margheriti).

Above- UK release poster- designed more like the sword and sorcery paperback novels during the '60s and '70s with a nod to the Conan series. Photo by Internet Movie Data Base/www.imdb.com

Trailer for Yor-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6RaHFiwlzcQ

Columbia pictures with some shrewd planning brought this stateside riding the wave of popularity that Conan the Barbarian was enjoying during the early 80’s. And thanks to He Man, Master of the Universe from Filmation. Yor, which released in 1983, had a built-in audience. First time I ever saw this pure cheese flick was on HBO in the mid 80’s after a run at the theaters. I was like "how I did I miss this" during its initial run. A perfect Drive-In outing. I truly fell in love with it and maybe for all the wrong reasons.

Bluray-

The Bluray itself is boasting an audio commentary by Reb Brown and the original theatrical trailer. The commentary by Reb is not to be missed. Not only insightful to how this gem was made especially when it comes to the production-offering first-hand account of the conditions which the actors endured. This was a time without CGI and Reb did all his own stunts. Locations were used throughout Turkey and Rome. Italy.

Above- Behind the scenes - working life sized props. Photo by Movies & Drinks/www.moviesanddrinks.com

Reb puts it all in perspective from the freezing desert terrain in Turkey to his battle to maintain weight from a bout with dysentery. Praise for the special effects and the crew. What I enjoyed the most is Reb’s utmost respect for the entire aspect of making this film and you can hear how proud he is of this production. I agree with him as he points out on several occasions that the effects for the time and the budget are very well done. The picture and the audio are really magnificent. Restored and remastered. Crisp on all levels. There is everything to like about Yor- so make this your own midnight movie presentation with a bowl full of Snyder Dutch pretzels and a root beer float.

Link for Mill Creek-

www.millcreekent.com

As this adventure comes to an end I can only say that there is always another awaiting around the bend -so, join us next time at Reviews on the Edge- but steer clear of low hanging vines, especially the ones that seem to have a mind of their own.

Other sword and sorcery films available on Amazon and Home Entertainment sources-

So, the sword swings over the next few weeks with the likes of Fulci’s Conquest, The Barbarians and The Beastmaster…

starring Marc Singer & Tanya Roberts...

available from Vinegar Syndrome-

Above- the 4K-UHD Bluray release. One of the most iconic of the Sword and Sorcery films of the '80s. Now available from Vinegar Syndrome. Photo by Cult Faction/www.cultfaction.com

Below —Original trailer in HD-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j3FCM5UVsKU&t=8s

Vinegar Syndrome-where the belief is- if someone made, it deserves to be seen.

https://twitter.com/VinegarSyndrome

