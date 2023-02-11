Film Review: Six String Samurai (1998)-the mystery of the last two decades. …plus, Cynthia Rothrock?!

Above- The art for the 4K release and featured as a reversible slipcover. Thew artist really nailed the theme and the feel for the story. Photo by City on Fire/www.cityonfire.com

…Where is Jeffery Falcon?! WTF!!!! Next year will mark 20 years that film star Jeffery Falcon has been missing-without a trace.

Above- Think- last time you saw someone doing a "flying man" kick with a sword? Jefferey - incredibly talented, stuntman & martial artist. Photo by Psychotronic Cinema/www.psychotroniccinema.com/

So, what happened? Well you will just have to read the article …. but on to the film.

Death has no boundaries or lack of henchmen either…

Above- Looks like a '60s Samurai flick. Message of the film is that you cannot always escape your destiny. It is about confronting it. Photo by Listal/www.listal.com

And he is most relentless.!

An Indie film extravaganza and an off the charts quotient of martial arts, Lost Vegas (Vegas gone Elvis crazy), mad Russians, death on a walkabout, Red Elvises and a post apocalypse world and alll filmed in and around Death Valley in the extreme heat of 125 deg. So, let’s Beach Boogie you bi&*^s.

Original trailer for Six String Samurai-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KVYiE8jQQIU

Six String Samurai starts off with a bang and just keeps delivering on so many levels- so many genres. And in this case, it works, completely. The world has been decimated by nuclear war.

Above- At a quick glance one might think their heading to the Emerald City-however I don't we're in Kansas anymore. Photo by Forcers of Geek/www.forcesofgeek.com

Leaving only “shining” city now known as Lost Vegas. One time ruled by Elvis-yes, the Elvis. But he has passed the city that never stops or is it sleeps needs a new king. Out goes the message. Bringing many would be “leaders” and among them is a Buddy Holly look alike (our hero-Jeffery Falcon). With Death on his heels literally accompanied with his guitar playing “henchmen”. Our hero faces many challenges in the form of scammers one dressed as a person of the cloth and family, only up to no good, a Russian general with his rag tag army, a short little guy who turns out to be a “short time” ally -no pun intended. All the while we are treated to a myriad of sword and martial arts displays, fights and skirmishes. [all choreographed by Jeffery Falcon).

Above- Just another day on the road to Lost Vegas. Photo by Letterboxd/www.letterboxd.com/

However, our hero’s biggest challenge is watching out for a youthful eight-year-old wondering by himself on the way to Lost Vegas amid all the danger filled terrain of the desert and the very small one to two building communities that pop up from time to time.

Above- Fan art which gives a more modern take -close to manga-graphic novel approach. Photo by Devian Art/www.deviantart.com

No matter how many times he tries to pawn the little fella off to others he just has a habit of either needing rescuing or turning up like a bad penny. In other words, they are at this point in time meant to be traveling companions aka Baby Cart series.

Oh, and guess what mom? No wires, no strings except on the guitars. It’s all action, all stunts, all real.

*** Production Trivia- This film was shot on the weekends due the wandering companion of our hero Buddy-The Kid is played by Justin McGuire, who at the time was eight years of age. Requiring shoots only on the weekends. He would go to school during the week and head out to Death Valley with the crew.

Shooting in extreme heat excessive of 125 degrees. It meant hydration was priority number one.

The shooting process went as far about 40,000 would take them. Enough to complete approx of 30 mins.

Mungia edited what they had and decided to enter it in the Sundance Film Festival-ironically, he found himself competing with another of his films. But thanks to this Six String was spotted by a producer and that yielded the okay to return to full time production pick up where they had left off and make it possible to obtain a theatrical release. The rest is history.

I just can’t get enough of this movie and that goes for its soundtrack. --

The score is a combination of some of the best-surf punk music ala The Red Elvises and Brian Tyler (top ten in highest grossing composers). His films have earned over 12 billion in dollars) including seven of the Fast and Furious films. Brian’s cues have been featured in several film trailers. Plus, a favorite of mine-The score, Bubba-Ho-Tep (Bruce Campbell starring).

Above- The original band members including Igor. As pictured in Six String Samurai. Photo by Nick Dunkenstein/www.pinterest.com

So, without further ado - I give you the Red Elvises and Boogie on the Beach-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dwUJUuefjoE

Talk about a club hit for the post-apocalyptic crowd… this climbed the charts and heat index at the same time…

IN 4K-From Vinegar Syndrome

This wonderfully surrealistic film has now been remastered in 4K and released in UHD /Bluray loaded with introductions from the director, audio commentary not one but 2 new ones featuring the director (Lance Mungia) on both and Kristian Bernier -cinematographer…reversible cover art (a must for fans of pop culture) plus alternate art on both discs as well all new. And an extended new making of. All this plus restored from the original 35 mm camera negative. Whew!!! You cannot get more in depth than this.

And — …I Stress!!!! If you want to learn film making and the process, please-please watch and listen carefully to the extras and take notes … it will make a difference in your perception of what and how to make a film.

Time and again Vinegar has been compared to Criterion in their dedication to film preservation. How’s that for a recommendation…

So I thank Vinegar Syndrome for making this review possible and for their perseverance in their pursuit of bringing as many films as possible back from the “dead” …saving so many that were thought or would have been lost to the elements. My hat is off to you and all those Home Entertainment companies striving to make these things happen for the fans… which if you ask them, they are just as big a fan as you the cinematic-phile.

Link to main site… Action, Horror, Grindhouse and more

http://www.vinsyn.com/

www.facebook.com

Jeffery Falcon-

Remember I stated in the beginning of the article that next year would mark 2 decades aka 20 years of the mystery surrounding Jeffery and his completely vanishing off the face of the Earth. And I am not kidding for a moment. Since 2003 there has been no mention, no sightings or comments-statements from anyone that knew of knows him including family, friends or fellow actors and co-stars and crew/co-workers. This guy made over 17 films just in Hong Kong alone before coming back to the states to develop-co-write and star in Six String Samurai. this was in 1998 when Six String was released … an unfortunate of circumstances pitted this truly amazing and unconventional film against the first of the Rush Hour franchise starring Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan at the Box-office… both opening the same weekend. It did not fare well. Not earning back even a fraction of it’s initial budget. Ouch!!!

Jeffery got fed up with Hollywood, Cinema and the whole commercial aspect of the film process. He retreated back to Asia and China as close to the truth as of today. He just simply went off the grid. And has not surfaced to this very day. Even Lance Mungia the director of Six String and good friend has not been able to make contact with him. Not without trying. In fact an effort was made when reading our masterpiece of cinematic mind melting eye candy for restoration and the prep work on all the behind the scenes for this release. He still wonders now where he is and hoping that he is ever safe, well & happy. We wish you well also.

So, Jeffery if you happen to read this let me know how you are doing and if it is to be then “mums” the word you can count on me. But know that your work and dedication to the craft has not gone unnoticed. This is one fan who really truly appreciates all the work and the time you have put into the craft called movie making and the dedication to the arts-the martial arts. Thank you for helping blow my mind and others in regard to Six String Samurai… let’s Beach Boogie…

So, this Doc sayin’ good night, Miss Lee wherever you are? and you all- be Dangerous and Diabolik…

Extras-

Jeffery aka Hong Kong style aka some of his credited appearances during the heyday of Hong Kong Cinema…

Cars-Guns and Girls — as in girls vs girls … girl fights …it’s Yukari Oshima vs Michiko Nishiwaki …all you need is the donuts and whole lot of root beer…

Above- Unique poster- designed to look like a car show/event. Photo by IMDB-Internet Movie Data Base/www.imdb.com

Outlaw Brothers- It’s 1990 and what have we here? Frankie Chan and Yukari Oshima (think of her in Rikki O- a bombastic film ride of mid blowing proportions) …together on opposite sides of the law. Trailer below-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDAzQ04tfsI

Two brothers ready to pull off a big heist run up against a more than determined agent of the police in hot pursuit (Yukari Oshima). Look for incredible action set featuring both Frankie and Yukari in a heated kick’em up although we have a helping dose of Gunfu as well in this hidden gem from the days ultimate stunt laden films coming out of Asia and Hong Kong at this time.

*Jeffery is featured as a fan wielding henchman, and you have to see this…

Above- This is a rare film and only images available as of now. But having seen the film-I can say this is a loaded with plenty of action. Photo by Cynthia Rothrock/www.youtube.com/

Female Reporter aka Lady Reporter-starring Cynthia Rothrock, Elisabeth Lee and Ronny Yu as the villain and Jeffery Falcon as Thug along with martial arts supreme — Vincent Lyn (he is the real deal)

Trailer -https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5xdc6nWhWZA

.Cynthias' you tube show- this segment explains all behind the scenes of Lady Reporter. After hearing her experiences on this shoot - it is amazing she survived to make another film. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mhLv-aePBIo

Above. Cynthis hosting the best of the best both the fun and the explosive of martial arts trailers. Love this. Photo by MVD Shop/www.mvdb2b.com/

This is now streaming on -

Above- Charles Band and his faithful crew have been streaming-producing grindhouse and retro horror & sci-fi for over a decade. Photo by James McDonald/www.pinterest.com

Full Moon Features- streaming the most outlandish in sci-fi, action and exploitation including the Puppet Master franchise- Thanks Charles {Band} and the gang for all that you do...https://www.fullmoonfeatures.com/

and available at MVD Shop- https://mvdshop.com/

More from -Red Elvises

Above- An updated group shot ... notice now featuring a couple of female members to the "troupe". These "guys" areone of the hottest live ac Photo by Steel Stack/www.steelstacks.org

The music of the extreme Russian American band the Red Elvises…punk surfing sound with a pounding beat. Feel the waves -music video below. As Six Strings sez "If you were me-you'd be good lookin":

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MsxzwVg1Ge8

Film Preservation-

an article regarding Vinegar Syndromes work in this arena-

www.filmpreservation.org

Devian Art-

Above- Champloo style art - To me leaning towards the Zen aspect of not just the Six String character but Jefferey's way of life. Photo by Devian Art/www.pinterest.com

What may be a Japanese release but none the less art from Japan regarding Six String Samurai… ala Mondo influenced …

Above- The Japanese release poster. Photo by Japan Movie Posters/www.japanmovieposters.blogspot.com

We leave you with this image of a lone rider on a journey with destiny…

Above- Think the Lone Wolf series from Japan and Easy Rider. The perfect smashup. Photo by Cagey Films/www.cageyfilms.com

