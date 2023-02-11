Dean Martin & Matt Helm- It’s a tough job as in girls, guns, saving the world but somebody’s got to do it.

Above- A rare poster for Murderers Row showcasing Ann Margaret's dancing that leads to a very "explosive" end for aome of her wardrobe. Photo by Heritage Auctions/www.pinterest.com

***I If you pay close attention to The Silencers poster below you may notice some similarities. Columbia was trying to emulate the some of the design since that was the first film in the series. You know- Girls and Guns.

Oh, hi ya folks- just me, Matt Helm ready for a little adventure and I have to apologize I didn’t see you there at first ...you see, I just got off the phone with Chris from Slay Girl magazine-you know my editor. And boy does he have an assignment for me. I’ll be knee deep in sunshine, lush tropical settings and all the tan bodies in a bikini that one guy can stand. But that ain’t the half of it, so just sit back and relax for now.

Above- The design is taking full advantage of Helm's reputation as a man of "action.". Photo by Heritage Auctions/www.pinterest.com

Taglines-

Matt Helm’s Biggest and Boldest!

See those fabulous SLAYGIRLS in ACAPULCO…dressed to kill by CASSINI!

Matt Helm rides again! …with the Ambushers on his back, and some fun on the side!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EdXowbmrNBY

Above — Trailer for The Ambushers featuring Frank Sinatra signing the Title song …not featured in the actual film instead sung by Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart.

***trivia break … the scores for the films were shared by Elmer Bernstein and Hugo Montenegro.

Why doesn’t Sony/Columbia make a Matt Helm flick and make it closer to the original books by Don Hamilton just a little bit of the hard edge with still keeping the humor that Dean Martin brought to the role. he was brilliant. Nothing shy of perfect with the sarcastic cracks and I’m available & the right age…. would you turn this role down? Not this guy... you’d have to be nuts and I’m all in.

Above- One of the lighter and more romantic moments as Matt and his partner - actress Daliah Lavi. Recouping after their escape from Big O. Photo by I Love Dean Martin/ilovedinomartin.blogspot.com

Above- And here's that narrow escape that I mentioned earlier. Matt demonstrating his skills with martial arts and up-close personal combat. Photo by I Love Dean Martin/www.ilovedeammartinblogspot.com

Going back to the books which were darker and more in line with a Bond would work and Don’s style of writing read like a movie leaving many of the titles very adaptable for the screen.Then taking from the 60’s screen versions of Matt which brought a wider scale and obviously a lot more in terms of the bachelor type mentality along with the exotic lounge/jazz score from that era and along for the ride eye candy galore- between the Slaymates as well as a bevy of actresses: Elke Summers, Janice Rule, Ann Margaret, Nancy Kwan and Sharon Tate included. This combo would make for a very successful franchise and serve to reignite the franchise.

Above- A Fawcett Books release for The Intriguers by Don Hamilton. During this time the cover art depicted action and suspense. Photo by Good Price/www.gdprice.com/

Matt Helm- the books ..hard edged espionage with real grit where Matt’s world as an ex-spy-assassin past life catches up to him leaving him divorcee. His wife not being able to think of him the same way after she finds out what he use to do during the war, code name Eric and sanctioned to make what he used to call a touch or kill. Now turned photographer and brought out of retirement as a last resort. Death of a Citizen the first of the Matt Helm adventures first appeared in 1960 and 27 books later is still in circulation today. His job was to kill or “nullify” the enemy…just a far cry from the movies but giving that the movie screens already had a British secret service agent saving the world from men like Dr No and Blofeld taking the slightly lighter path just seemed to lend itself perfectly to Dean Martins charms.

Above- UK vinyl LP for the soundtrack using still shot that also appeared in the US lobby card set. And the most popular of the soundtracks. Photo by Amazon UK/www.amazon.co.uk

Above-Talk about a rough job this was right in keeping with his TV series that was a huge hit at the time and what a way to promote a movie…this was shot for the Silencers and the beginning of the Slaymates.

*** Link Below to some of the greatest spy themes including The Silencers by Vikki Carr and featuring images sprinkled throughout the videos of posters and album covers. Plus, an amazing line up of composers including Lalo Schifrin, Elmer Bernstein, Hugo Montenegro and more.

The film series would sprinkle in Deans songs in the background or even Sinatra as a running joke thru out the Helm films. Always a welcome bit, a wink to the audience and that was also a credit to Deans performance, and he could make you laugh or smirk and still throw a great right or a chop to the neck…

Above: Dean having some fun on the set with the Slaymates during a goof up. Photo by Commando 509/www.reelrundown.com

Quotes and lines -

Matt Helm-Half a bottle is better than none.

Matt Helm : So, this is the place I was gonna get shot in the back. Kind of a stylish pad to take off from.

Dialog featuring Sharon Tate and Dean Martin:

Freya Carlson : I was told to work directly under you and you refused to cooperate…

Matt Helm : You say that again and I’m gonna teach you to watch your language.

Below-Link to a smash-up trailer featuring a jazzed-up version of The Silencers' soundtrack edited with powerful action packed and enticing scenes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ypZaOFrgUVY

Above-Dean takes on none other than Chuck Norris in his acting debut as one of the henchmen in The Wrecking Crew. Photo by Fictional Characters on Screen/www.pinterest.com

Hey, The Wrecking Crew for those who don’t know featured fight scenes choreographed by Bruce Lee providing very realistic edge to the Helm character as well as the persona envisioned by the author and introduced the film world to Chuck Norris who worked on the stunts with Bruce, and he also made his acting debut as well.

Above- Reprint now taking advantage of the motion picture release. Photo by Cinema Rerto/www.cinemaretro.com

This film- the last in the Dean Martin run at Matt Helm and actually performed as well as The Silencers. The first of the series and regards for the series- the best. One of my favorites especially with Nigel Greene (who passed away in 1972) playing main villain. The series or franchise could have gone longer at least if sticking to this approach. Maybe a little bit of retooling with the 60’s coming to an end.

Above- Bruce Lee working on the set of The Wrecking Crew with Sharon Tate and Nancy Kwan. This scene is included in the link below. Photo by New Beverly Theater/www.pinterest.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFldtFYBV4I&t=5s

The Matt Helm films was Irving Allen’s spin on the spy film explosion of the 60’s and maybe to make up for passing on a deal to obtain the rights to Ian Fleming’s James Bond ..which at one time was partnered with Cubby Broccoli and what probably led to Broccoli, dissolving his partnership with Allen.

A thank you to Columbia Pictures for greenlighting this film franchise back in the day and giving the world a little bit more fun and entertainment, more girls -more action and more Martin, Dean Martin. Below the link to Sony-now home to Columbia Pictures.

Below: Now that’s a calendar-promo for The Wrecking Crew

Above- Rare image that was part photo calendar.to promote the Matt Helm movie series and The Wrecking Crew. Here we have Sharon Tate. Photo by Slice of Cheesecake/www.newslicecheesecakeasoc.blogspot.com

I’ll leave you with this- the last film that was originally scheduled or mentioned to be filmed was listed at the end of The Wrecking Crew credits- Matt Helm will return in The Ravagers was to be Matt’s next celluloid adventure. but never materialized. maybe that is where we should start.

For now, this is Matt over -n-out and if you happen to get a call from some guy named Mac- watch out because he’ll probably want you trade the girls for guns and that’s no fun. So, I’ll just be moseying along, I think I hear Miss Cravesit calling. might be time for some liquid refreshment …

Extras-

Above- The design and front cover. A quiet moment shot most likely on a golf course. One of Deans favorite places to unwind and relax. Photo by moviemars/www.ebay.com

Above-aA good photo highlighting what is inside this awesome set.

Dean Martin-Everybody Loves Somebody-CD/DVD Box Set: The Reprise Years.

For all you fans of Dean and his music there is no better way to get either reacquainted or if this is your first time delving into Deans persona. Capturing his incredible talent- Isay you must check this magnificent collection out. Loaded with memorabilia and nostalgia. A book with numerous phots and liner notes and trivia. There are also many performance pics and poster from Deans work over years in Hollywood. Plus 6 CDs includes King of the Road and Sam's Song, radio advertising for films and more. Plus, a DVD featuring trailers for 20 of Dean's movies including two Matt Helm films and some of the Martin and Lewis productions.

Produced by and available at Bear Family Records & MVD Shop.

https://www.bear-family.com/

https://mvdshop.com/

Rare posters -

Above- International release poste for The Wrecking Crew. But in any language, he is still Matt Helm. Photo by IMDB/www.imdb.com

Super 8mm release-Color-Sound -

Above- Cover design or a Super 8mm release for home entertainment. These were edited versions of the full length theatrical run. Photo by BD-Cine/www.bd-cine.com

*** Where to stream Matt Helm ….

Above- The Classic Reel logo. A streaming service dedicated to the best and the iconic of classic cinema. Photo by Roku Channel Store/www.channelstore.roku.com

Classic Reel on Roku …https://www.roku.com/

Two of the Matt Helm are available to stream- The Silencers and Murderers Row.

Amazon all four are there to purchase including the rare-

The Wrecking Crew with fight choreography by Bruce Lee.

