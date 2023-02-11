Dean Martin & Matt Helm- It’s a tough job as in girls, guns, saving the world but somebody’s got to do it.

Reviews on the Edge by Chris Nersinger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aqRn8_0kff2OGq00
Above- A rare poster for Murderers Row showcasing Ann Margaret's dancing that leads to a very "explosive" end for aome of her wardrobe.Photo byHeritage Auctions/www.pinterest.com

***I If you pay close attention to The Silencers poster below you may notice some similarities. Columbia was trying to emulate the some of the design since that was the first film in the series. You know- Girls and Guns.

Oh, hi ya folks- just me, Matt Helm ready for a little adventure and I have to apologize I didn’t see you there at first ...you see, I just got off the phone with Chris from Slay Girl magazine-you know my editor. And boy does he have an assignment for me. I’ll be knee deep in sunshine, lush tropical settings and all the tan bodies in a bikini that one guy can stand. But that ain’t the half of it, so just sit back and relax for now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BtzK8_0kff2OGq00
Above- The design is taking full advantage of Helm's reputation as a man of "action.".Photo byHeritage Auctions/www.pinterest.com

Taglines-

Matt Helm’s Biggest and Boldest!

See those fabulous SLAYGIRLS in ACAPULCO…dressed to kill by CASSINI!

Matt Helm rides again! …with the Ambushers on his back, and some fun on the side!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EdXowbmrNBY

Above — Trailer for The Ambushers featuring Frank Sinatra signing the Title song …not featured in the actual film instead sung by Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart.

***trivia break … the scores for the films were shared by Elmer Bernstein and Hugo Montenegro.

Why doesn’t Sony/Columbia make a Matt Helm flick and make it closer to the original books by Don Hamilton just a little bit of the hard edge with still keeping the humor that Dean Martin brought to the role. he was brilliant. Nothing shy of perfect with the sarcastic cracks and I’m available & the right age…. would you turn this role down? Not this guy... you’d have to be nuts and I’m all in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BAPiQ_0kff2OGq00
Above- One of the lighter and more romantic moments as Matt and his partner - actress Daliah Lavi. Recouping after their escape from Big O.Photo byI Love Dean Martin/ilovedinomartin.blogspot.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ki3Iu_0kff2OGq00
Above- And here's that narrow escape that I mentioned earlier. Matt demonstrating his skills with martial arts and up-close personal combat.Photo byI Love Dean Martin/www.ilovedeammartinblogspot.com

Going back to the books which were darker and more in line with a Bond would work and Don’s style of writing read like a movie leaving many of the titles very adaptable for the screen.Then taking from the 60’s screen versions of Matt which brought a wider scale and obviously a lot more in terms of the bachelor type mentality along with the exotic lounge/jazz score from that era and along for the ride eye candy galore- between the Slaymates as well as a bevy of actresses: Elke Summers, Janice Rule, Ann Margaret, Nancy Kwan and Sharon Tate included. This combo would make for a very successful franchise and serve to reignite the franchise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=306QxB_0kff2OGq00
Above- A Fawcett Books release for The Intriguers by Don Hamilton. During this time the cover art depicted action and suspense.Photo byGood Price/www.gdprice.com/

Matt Helm- the books ..hard edged espionage with real grit where Matt’s world as an ex-spy-assassin past life catches up to him leaving him divorcee. His wife not being able to think of him the same way after she finds out what he use to do during the war, code name Eric and sanctioned to make what he used to call a touch or kill. Now turned photographer and brought out of retirement as a last resort. Death of a Citizen the first of the Matt Helm adventures first appeared in 1960 and 27 books later is still in circulation today. His job was to kill or “nullify” the enemy…just a far cry from the movies but giving that the movie screens already had a British secret service agent saving the world from men like Dr No and Blofeld taking the slightly lighter path just seemed to lend itself perfectly to Dean Martins charms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JngON_0kff2OGq00
Above- UK vinyl LP for the soundtrack using still shot that also appeared in the US lobby card set. And the most popular of the soundtracks.Photo byAmazon UK/www.amazon.co.uk
Above-Talk about a rough job this was right in keeping with his TV series that was a huge hit at the time and what a way to promote a movie…this was shot for the Silencers and the beginning of the Slaymates.
*** Link Below to some of the greatest spy themes including The Silencers by Vikki Carr and featuring images sprinkled throughout the videos of posters and album covers. Plus, an amazing line up of composers including Lalo Schifrin, Elmer Bernstein, Hugo Montenegro and more.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=60vynu0oeYA&list=PLl4KJVTSf0RPsNJ0EOiNE15UDXEIT9sxy

The film series would sprinkle in Deans songs in the background or even Sinatra as a running joke thru out the Helm films. Always a welcome bit, a wink to the audience and that was also a credit to Deans performance, and he could make you laugh or smirk and still throw a great right or a chop to the neck…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MLnyL_0kff2OGq00
Above: Dean having some fun on the set with the Slaymates during a goof up.Photo byCommando 509/www.reelrundown.com

Quotes and lines -

Matt Helm-Half a bottle is better than none.

Matt Helm: So, this is the place I was gonna get shot in the back. Kind of a stylish pad to take off from.

Dialog featuring Sharon Tate and Dean Martin:

Freya Carlson: I was told to work directly under you and you refused to cooperate…

Matt Helm: You say that again and I’m gonna teach you to watch your language.

Below-Link to a smash-up trailer featuring a jazzed-up version of The Silencers' soundtrack edited with powerful action packed and enticing scenes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ypZaOFrgUVY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HoHAs_0kff2OGq00
Above-Dean takes on none other than Chuck Norris in his acting debut as one of the henchmen in The Wrecking Crew.Photo byFictional Characters on Screen/www.pinterest.com

Hey, The Wrecking Crew for those who don’t know featured fight scenes choreographed by Bruce Lee providing very realistic edge to the Helm character as well as the persona envisioned by the author and introduced the film world to Chuck Norris who worked on the stunts with Bruce, and he also made his acting debut as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WFnTm_0kff2OGq00
Above- Reprint now taking advantage of the motion picture release.Photo byCinema Rerto/www.cinemaretro.com

This film- the last in the Dean Martin run at Matt Helm and actually performed as well as The Silencers. The first of the series and regards for the series- the best. One of my favorites especially with Nigel Greene (who passed away in 1972) playing main villain. The series or franchise could have gone longer at least if sticking to this approach. Maybe a little bit of retooling with the 60’s coming to an end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zhiTW_0kff2OGq00
Above- Bruce Lee working on the set of The Wrecking Crew with Sharon Tate and Nancy Kwan. This scene is included in the link below.Photo byNew Beverly Theater/www.pinterest.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFldtFYBV4I&t=5s

The Matt Helm films was Irving Allen’s spin on the spy film explosion of the 60’s and maybe to make up for passing on a deal to obtain the rights to Ian Fleming’s James Bond ..which at one time was partnered with Cubby Broccoli and what probably led to Broccoli, dissolving his partnership with Allen.

A thank you to Columbia Pictures for greenlighting this film franchise back in the day and giving the world a little bit more fun and entertainment, more girls -more action and more Martin, Dean Martin. Below the link to Sony-now home to Columbia Pictures.

https://www.sonypictures.com/

Below: Now that’s a calendar-promo for The Wrecking Crew

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28clzE_0kff2OGq00
Above- Rare image that was part photo calendar.to promote the Matt Helm movie series and The Wrecking Crew. Here we have Sharon Tate.Photo bySlice of Cheesecake/www.newslicecheesecakeasoc.blogspot.com

I’ll leave you with this- the last film that was originally scheduled or mentioned to be filmed was listed at the end of The Wrecking Crew credits- Matt Helm will return in The Ravagers was to be Matt’s next celluloid adventure. but never materialized. maybe that is where we should start.

For now, this is Matt over -n-out and if you happen to get a call from some guy named Mac- watch out because he’ll probably want you trade the girls for guns and that’s no fun. So, I’ll just be moseying along, I think I hear Miss Cravesit calling. might be time for some liquid refreshment …

Extras-

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B5R1R_0kff2OGq00
Above- The design and front cover. A quiet moment shot most likely on a golf course. One of Deans favorite places to unwind and relax.Photo bymoviemars/www.ebay.com

Above-aA good photo highlighting what is inside this awesome set.

Dean Martin-Everybody Loves Somebody-CD/DVD Box Set: The Reprise Years.

For all you fans of Dean and his music there is no better way to get either reacquainted or if this is your first time delving into Deans persona. Capturing his incredible talent- Isay you must check this magnificent collection out. Loaded with memorabilia and nostalgia. A book with numerous phots and liner notes and trivia. There are also many performance pics and poster from Deans work over years in Hollywood. Plus 6 CDs includes King of the Road and Sam's Song, radio advertising for films and more. Plus, a DVD featuring trailers for 20 of Dean's movies including two Matt Helm films and some of the Martin and Lewis productions.

Produced by and available at Bear Family Records & MVD Shop.

https://www.bear-family.com/

https://mvdshop.com/

Rare posters -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VWoLi_0kff2OGq00
Above- International release poste for The Wrecking Crew. But in any language, he is still Matt Helm.Photo byIMDB/www.imdb.com
Super 8mm release-Color-Sound -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AgSaa_0kff2OGq00
Above- Cover design or a Super 8mm release for home entertainment. These were edited versions of the full length theatrical run.Photo byBD-Cine/www.bd-cine.com

*** Where to stream Matt Helm ….

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16xqYK_0kff2OGq00
Above- The Classic Reel logo. A streaming service dedicated to the best and the iconic of classic cinema.Photo byRoku Channel Store/www.channelstore.roku.com

Classic Reel on Roku …https://www.roku.com/

Two of the Matt Helm are available to stream- The Silencers and Murderers Row.

Amazon all four are there to purchase including the rare-

The Wrecking Crew with fight choreography by Bruce Lee.

***Disclaimer- any & all links in this article have no direct relation to or are in anyway sponsored or affilated with myself or NewsBreak. Furthermore nor are the reason for the creation of this article.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I have been writing about Pop Culture -Film,Television, Music & Books since '87. Time Warner '87-2005, Wengs Chop Magazine(International & Cult Cinema). I also have pages on Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram. Blog@Medium. 140 articles published.

Port Orange, FL
26 followers

More from Reviews on the Edge by Chris Nersinger

Sword and Sorcery! Part One: A hunter from the future-Yor

Sword and Sorcery! Part One: A hunter from the future-Yor For your listening pleasure as read of hero's' last adventure- a little traveling music as we cross the realm into Swords and Sorcery by David Whitaker-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lk-qbQih5fk.

Read full story

Film Review: Six String Samurai (1998)-the mystery of the last two decades. …plus, Cynthia Rothrock?!

…Where is Jeffery Falcon?! WTF!!!! Next year will mark 20 years that film star Jeffery Falcon has been missing-without a trace. So, what happened? Well you will just have to read the article …. but on to the film.

Read full story

Cold War Creatures or the Atomic Age & great responsibilities.

The Atomic Age, aside from the aftermath of WWII and the dropping of two atom bombs over Japan was supposed to be a promising era of incredible scientific advances. In a positive light. Space travel, supersonic speed, nuclear energy (supposedly safe and inexpensive-neither were true. We would learn that the hard way- in much later years). We got lounge music and jazz. Concept cars, with the hint that they fly someday like the Jetson's cartoon. Washers -dryers, food enhancements and food synthesizers (Star Trek). TV Dinners and more. Look, Batman had an atomic powered car and nuclear reactor in the Batcave (according to Batman '66).

Read full story

Sleuths, Detectives and Private Eyes- The Shamus. Reel Life and Anime.

The names above all mean the same thing - some are slang for a colorful nickname for one who detects. Below--This is a 22x28 poster. Sized for theaters with limited display space.

Read full story

Snow Job- A Heist on Skies plus, The Pink Panther &Warren Miller. Extras- Vintage Travel Ads

Skiing has been around for a long time. The history of the sport and the activity of it even at a social level is here. For me and I do ski -was not until I got in to my later 30’s and early forties. In fact, I now live in Florida and unfortunately have not picked up a set of skis in a while. But it is a most exhilarating sport but also one of personal accomplishment. You can literally challenge yourself or you can take the leisurely pace and make your way to the next cabin just have a nice glass of wine while sitting in a front of nice warm, cozy fireplace while gazing out on the slopes. You see this all the time movies …

Read full story

Destination- Forbidden Planet. Songs that are simply out of this world. Another Rayguns, Rocketships & Robots edition.

Brand New trailer for Forbidden Planet minus narration and music track although, featuring key scenes with sound effects and dialog. https://www.bing.com/videos/search?&q=forbiddien+planet+trailer&qpvt=forbiddien+planet+trailer&view=detail&mid=75E6186E84919C573A5B75E6186E84919C573A5B&FORM=VDRVRV&ru=%2Fvideos%2Fsearch%3Fq%3Dforbiddien%2Bplanet%2Btrailer%26qpvt%3Dforbiddien%2Bplanet%2Btrailer%26FORM%3DVDRE&ajaxhist=0.

Read full story

Disney and Kurt Russell with a lesson in pure fantasy. Or who is Dexter Riley?

Add one Dexter Riley [average college student] plus an accidental jolt [electricity] while holding on to computer terminals= fried brain, illegal gambling, a college knowledge show, Cesar Romero and a bunch of college painters. And it all leads to- The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes!

Read full story

BATMAN 1966…A show that helped me get through some turblent nights. TV that is good for us.

Looking for a way to escape from the everyday woes of reality? Then, I give you BATMAN 1966! Nothing less than a retro good time. And may even improve your life. To the entire cast and crew of Batman (my first Batman was Adam West and Julie Newmar- my true Catwoman-what can I say), a big thank you!!!

Read full story

James Bond & Beyond…Cinema on Skis! A review with glad tidings and a few presents under the tree.

What would this be without a cartoon before the movie and nothing say’s that better than the Pink Panther on skis, even if it’s someone elses’. Hey right about now you are probably asking your- self several questions:

Read full story

Happy New Year & my nostaglic journey through the holiday season. Pop culture included.

Above- Vintage card Germany-circa 1909. Fanciful and fun, capturing a whimsical scene. Santa in route via glider. No reindeer in sight.Photo byFine Art America/www.fineartamerica.com.

Read full story

The '80s. The era of MTV, Cable and really tubular Soundtracks.

Above-A brief glimpse of the iconic pop culture that was the '80s. Be it music, games and what was at the cinema.Photo byOdyssey/www.pinterest.com. Hey, who remembers those awesome 80’s tunes and it seemed like every film including Valley Girl, My Chauffeur and Spring Break-were stacked with amazing soundtracks. Well, keep a look out because we are going back in time. To re-examine the decade and some those wonderful days when there seemed to be no care in the world. It was then, that MTV was just coming into to existence.

Read full story
4 comments

PF Flyers-When it was good to be a "kid"!

Above- Dick Clark -who was a big kid himself. Staying trendy, PF Flyers took to the TV airwaves in a big way during the '50s & '60s.Photo byPF Flyers/www.pfflyersstyle.tumblr.com.

Read full story
5 comments

It's Noelle on Disney Plus. Funny and heartwarming. It's Sunday night again!! A Modern Holiday Classic.

I wanted to start off as if it's a Sunday night back a few decades-the '60s. Every Sunday night we were treated to The Wonderful World of Color-eventually the title changing to The Wonderful World of Disney. You could always count on a family viewing experince-meaning that every one could relate and share the fun, adventure or the drama and sometimes all three in one. So, with out further ado I give you a sunday night tradition-

Read full story

Rayguns, Robots & Rocketships: Space Heroes, Aliens, Comics, Pulps and everything in between. Part one- Buck Rogers

Space and Pulp heroes in celluloid... Above- Buster Crabbe issue no 5 Cover by Frank Frazetta. Buster was so popular a comic series was commisioned.Photo byhttps://www.americanartarchives.com/frazetta.htm.

Read full story

Space Ghost and the Saturday Morning Wave.

Art reflecting the stature of Space Ghost not just in height but in his relation to the galaxy. A force to be reckoned with.Photo bythetvdb.com. Pow Bam, Wack, Woosh, Thwack and Zoink. Those are the words of action in a comic book panel-they conjure up images of fist to cuffs and maybe flight as well or something or someone being flung through the air. Well, there's a message here somewhere. As you soon will see when we take a deep dive in to "Spaaace Ghoost!".

Read full story

The Retro World of TV Wonderland or what was your first Television?

RCA, Philco, GEC(UK), Spartan, Motorola, Admiral, Westinghouse, G.E, Crossley and more. Well, if you don't recognize these names- you probably are from another era or time. But if you grew up during the infancy of Television these were your popular and innovative companies of choice. For everyone else I hope I accomplish one thing- to jog your memory. So, read on.

Read full story

Tiki Pop —Our fascination with Tropical life styles. Far off isles, warrior statues, Hula Girls, cocktails and more.

Above-Tiki tribute art in homage to the jungle and south seas of the golden age.illustrationweb.us/www/pinterest.com. Welcome to the enchanted world of Tiki — and no other song I can think of can convey the magic you might find there on your journey.

Read full story

The Magician starring Bill Bixby.

Above- The complete series on DVD from VEI Entertainment.therapsheet.blogspot.com. A modern-day magician who comes to the aid of people in distress-a Batman without a cape. A capable "righter of wrongs" who, could not only distract you with an illusion or two but use martial arts to defend himself when the need arose.

Read full story

Honey West-An iconic private eye or detectives of the female persuasion.

Honey West sporting a car phone-this was a high end luxury back in the day-'60s. And even then looking more than stylish.drunktv.net. A person who investigates, a detective; Carry out a careful investigation into a crime or mystery.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy