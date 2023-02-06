Sleuths, Detectives and Private Eyes- The Shamus. Reel Life and Anime.

The names above all mean the same thing - some are slang for a colorful nickname for one who detects.

Since, even before Sherlock Holmes, there have been detectives- one who investigates crimes-mysteries. And up until the early 1930's, it was a "mans" world. And for that and all the male counterparts to come after, this article delves into the male "gumshoe".

In this edition and future articles, we will look at the private eye and his/her incarnations on radio, the silver screen, Television and the literary. Also, a review of two books on the subject and where to stream our beloved sleuths.

Before we go any further, I want to say that I hold detectives in great affection. I grew up watching the Charlie Chan films on a local (Rochester, N.Y.) PBS station back in the late '60s and early '70s. Every Friday night at 10 pm one would start flickering on the TV in our living room. I would have myself set up on the couch with my Indian blanket, pillow and a bowl of cereal.

Up first....

Michael Shayne-Private Detective

Above- Art for a 26-episode release of original radio broadcasts from the '40s. Photo by Radio Then/www.radiothen.blogspot.com

Mike Shayne- Radio Adventures:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vSER2CdVsYE

A character created by author Brett Haliday in the '30s and getting the big screen treatment in the '40s. The entertainment medium loved Mike enough that he "appeared" on radio and Television as well as at the bijou.

Private Eye, of Irish descent with a glim of mischievousness his eye, a heart of gold, yet a rough and tumble guy and a myriad of personas-when on a case and friend to all friends. If he gave you his word-he meant it. Keep a secret, tail a suspicious character, check up on a daughter who has a knack for getting in over her head and the occasional murder or two. Oh, and throw in a few spies for good measure. It's all waiting for at the turn of a page or turn of the radio dial or a trip to the bijou. Or just watch Michael Shayne on one of those streaming services.

Trailer for Michael Shayne-Private Detective, the first cinematic noir-oriented mystery up on the big screen. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zvWHUg60EmA

The stars-

Above- 22x28 poster for the last Lloyd Nolan turn as Mike Shyane. Ending the 20th Century Fox film series. Later to be picked up by PRC. Photo by Internet Movie Data Base/www.imdb.com

Lloyd Nolan- played several famous sleuths including Mike Shayne. Nolan was out of the others who took up the mantle after him, the best. No one has been able to capture his charm and charisma. He had the ability to give Shayne warmth, humor and to play any situation that present itself within the story. As Michael Shayne there was no one who could "hold a candle" to. A twinkle in his eye and smart as whip with a wisecracking personality he solved 7 [in four years]. starting in 1940 when he made his first appearance on the silver screen. Fox only had Nolan contracted for Three years - hence the busy production schedule.

Other actors to step into his "shoes" were Richard Denning (TV), Hugh Beaumont (film) and Jeff Chandler (radio).

Guest stars & supporting cast-

William Demarest, Montan Moreland, Sheila Ryan, Marjorie Weaver, Helene Reynolds, George Reeves ('50s TV Superman),

** Triva Break- Even in current times elements of Shayne pop up. In Shayne Blacks' dark comedy noir Kiss Kiss Bang Bang starring Robert Downey Jr and Val Kilmer, we find that the story was based on a Mike Shayne adventure just that his character does make an appearance. But I say please oh pretty please make this a must on your- to watch list. The chemistry between Downey and Kilmer is amazing and the story is loaded with a plethora of odd quirky villains and characters. Based on Brett Halidays' Bodies Are Where You Find Them.

*** More trivia- Brett Haliday is just one of Davis Dressers' pseudonyms that Dresser wrote under.

Above- the cover for May 1973 issue. The mystery mag ran for almost 30 years- since 1956. Photo by Johm Kerry/www.pinterest.com

Michael Shayne or to his friends - simply Mike has gone on to survive the very mediums that made him a household word. For back in the '50s Davis Dresser created Michael Shayne Mystery Magazine and always at least one Mike Shayne story along with other characters and writers. It is probably one the most famous of all the mystery mags.

20th Century Fox released vol one containing four of the seven films starring Lloyd Nolan on two DVD discs. Featuring flip sides with a feature and extras attached with each film. Titles Michael Shayne, Private Detective-The Man Who Wouldn't Die, Sleepers West and Blue, White and Perfect.

Of the four, each one having their fun & suspenseful moments, my favorites are The Man Who Wouldn't Die and Blue, Red and Perfect. The first is a possible who did it and wtf. A man dead and you having seen him buried should stay in the ground right. Well, this corpse we see in the, beginning of the movie and what a way to open a story. doesn't seem to want to stay in the ground. "he" keeps popping up when you least expect it and sometimes in a shadowed silhouette as well as brandishing a gun. Now we know that ghosts can't pull a trigger, right? So, who is behind the disappearing /appearing act and who is the real target of this "haunting? Well, it's up to Mike to find out. Before someone else ends up smoked and 6ft under.

Red, Blue and Perfect is a "gas" Mike is in top form with his shenanigans as he tries to solve an espionage-spy ring and its threat to our national security since we are at war. But not only that he has to invent one crazy story after another to keep his bride to be content and calm as a newborn kitten, since she has expressed her concern about him not picking up any new cases and keeping himself out of harm's way. The fun and humor of this adventure and the running gag has the story opening up with Mikes' girl to be throwing anything and everything at him, lamps, vases along with whatever else can smash and crash into mirrors and the wall behind where he is taking cover for as she thinks he has pulling double duty on her...hmmm like another lady friend. And that is how our story ends with Mike just managing to duck and cover as he is heading out the door on another case. Oh, and throw in a cruise, George Reeves as a person of interest, several fights and a judo move, villains with silencers and a very close call-death by drowning in an enclosed storage compartment. Talk about giving you claustrophobia. Like any good detective-you are just going to have solve this for yourselves. By watching the movie.

These for films were produced between 1941 & 1942. Loaded with a mini book-liner notes with more answers to your questions about the life of Mike Shayne. Interactve detective game that reveals even more about the actors and directors that worked with this franchise and their outside connections. The game itself is you the viewer exploring Mike Shaynne's filing cabinet and the files within.

All films in this release have been restored and looking "swell" n "snappy" in the lingo of the day. But grab these up fast. Seeing them out on Ebay, Oldies and Amazon at some incredibly low number of Simoleans.

Where to stream your favorite private "dick" aka detective-

Above-Retro Reel:streaming on the Roku platform- some of the most beloved-iconic and sought after cinema in the classic film genre. Photo by Roku/www/roku.com

Retro Reels- a streaming service on Roku has, over the last year and half added almost the entire film library of Charlie Chan with Sidney Toler, Warner Oland and Roland Winters. And including all the number one & plus sons and among them Keye Luke and Sen Yung. Co-starring in the later years of the film series-Mantan Moreland. For when he first appeared as comedic relief-playing a taxi driver who gets caught up in a murder mystery, of course. And "helping" Charlie out. [He is one of my all-time favorite character actors]. In fact, there are many more sleuths, private eyes and adventurers featuring and starring Peter Lorre as Mr. Moto, The Falcon both George and Tom Conway (Sanders real brother), The Thin Man (Wiliam Powell & Myrna Loy), Boston Blackie (Chester Morris -Dick Tracy) and two Mike Shane mysteries- The Man Who Wouldn't Die and Michael Shayne, Private Detective.

What I like is that Retro Reels provides highlighting the most watched films- a top 20 for the month. And a section for titles just added. Every film has a short paragraph or two providing the main stars, director, plot and pertinent facts and trivia.

The End?

As you can see, we have merely scratched the surface in regard to the reel detectives and anime not even close but catch a glimpse below in the extra section, you won't be disappointed. Just left wanting-more.

Extra Extra-Pure fantasy-the animated and drawn.

City Hunter-

Above- These are the good guys- just wait until the bad "guys" show up. You're going to need this group of "sweepers". Jack of all trades. Photo by Anime Manga 33/www.animemanga33.com

Even the realm of anime has its share of gumshoes. Look no further than City Hunter. Ranging from a weekly manga-anime series. plus, TV specials to a film franchise. Gritty "noir" to "neo" noir style animation using film cells and drawings and "set" design. Each character has bigger gun than the other, villains included. And that goes for the ladies too.

Shoen Jump from '85 to '91 and TV series from '87 to '91. Then came a series of films continuing their adventures for the foreseeable future. What keeps this storyline going and in demand is the quirky characters mixed with a good dose of humor to bring you down from some of the intense action. You Ryo- have a "ladies" man/man of action, Kaoria, an "orphaned" newbie partner and the at times misunderstood situations that occur between them that usually results in leaving Ryo on the receiving end of Kaoria and her giant hammer.

Their popularity has resulted in 4 films and one of the highest reaching bid and monies raised (2007) for charity as a result of replica of Kaoria's hammer being auctioned off on Yahoo Auctions raising over 17,000 dollars.

Trailer for City Hunter -Shinjuku Private Eyes below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6_CTtiUDiY&t=60s

*** Combined Box-office for all films in series- worldwide over 61 million. Total so far. Not bad for the animated fare.

So, in the end? It doesn't matter who you call reel or animated, just make sure you get the best because you just never know where this mystery is going to take you or who you can trust.

Episodes available on Crunchyroll https://www.crunchyroll.com/ and Retro Crush https://www.retrocrush.tv/ streaming services. Both are available on the Roku platform.

And Right Stuf Anime for all your hard copy anime.

https://www.rightstufanime.com/cart

