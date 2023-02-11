Snow Job- A Heist on Skies plus, The Pink Panther &Warren Miller. Extras- Vintage Travel Ads

Above - Snow Job-International Photo Busta-. Featuring the main cast including Jean Claude Killy -World Champion Skier Photo by Benito Movie Poster/www.benitomovieposter.com

Skiing has been around for a long time. The history of the sport and the activity of it even at a social level is here. For me and I do ski -was not until I got in to my later 30’s and early forties. In fact, I now live in Florida and unfortunately have not picked up a set of skis in a while. But it is a most exhilarating sport but also one of personal accomplishment. You can literally challenge yourself or you can take the leisurely pace and make your way to the next cabin just have a nice glass of wine while sitting in a front of nice warm, cozy fireplace while gazing out on the slopes. You see this all the time movies …

Above- poster highlighting some of the madcap situations in this comedic caper/bedroom farce from Blake Edward. And skiing too. Photo by Santiago Cantos/www.pinterest.com

Think the Pink Panther (1963) with David Niven, Peter Sellers and Capucine Robert Wagner and the ever easy on the eyes-Claudia Cardinale. In fact, Pink Panther is a ski film featuring some tom foolery on skis. And besides all the skiing we get one of the most recognizable movie themes and a brilliant score by Henry Mancini plus the Blake Edwards (Director)touch. Incredible locations throughout Europe. A travel log almost and every scene that Sellers stole thru the film. A role that was meant to be only a supporting role. That changed quickly.

*** How about 65 years of Warren Miller-

Above- One of the many films that Warren Miller produced and directed over his long career. Thank you, Warren. Photo by Ski Net/www.pinterset.com

When I say he spanned decades I am not kidding. Here is proof. 1965 clip from the big Ski Show- ski jumping with a water splashdown? See link below-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WfatfvG_zRo

Now here is something from my personal experience in the realm of skiing. I grew up in the ’60s and ’70s and for as long as I can remember during the winter months ABC loaded up the Saturday & Sunday afternoons with a fair share of that cold, cool season with a smorgasbord of wintry, snowy sporting events everything from curling, ice skating, the bobsled and of skiing (all kinds- downhill, jumps and cross-country). But it was the actual skiing events that intrigued me but all those Warren Miller funny shorts. Warren who is mentioned in Ski Films among some others was a world-renowned photographer and cinematographer. His career covers several decades. He has done so much for skiing and the elegance of the very lifestyle it lends itself to. These memories were special times and if it was Warren on TV- I was there to watch and laugh and forget about the next day with the ring of the bell and the start of another week of school. One of my all-time favorites was the Snowman on Skis.

But enough on Warren…

Above- A vintage poster from the long history of what is one of the US' if not one of the world's most famous ski resort-Sun Valley. Photo by Sun Valley Vintage Posters/www.sunvalleyvintageposters.com

Above and below: Here’s a couple of ideas for that next wintry getaway-

Above-Another vintage ski poster this time for Hotel PLM Mont-Blanc, France. Proving the ski "bug" knows no bounds. Photo by Cécile De l'Udotsi Haute-Savoie/www.pinterest.com

Vintage ads- combining skiing and a product. Or are we selling something else? Sometimes the ines are blurred. As in the following examples.

Above- The fashions on the ski slopes are just as important what you were around town. And Lange Ski Boots has just the thing. Photo by Rod/www.pinterest.com

Above-You ever get the impression that the world is going to the dogs. Exploitation at its best-animals and girls. A killer combination. Photo by Advertisement Gallery/www.pinterest.com

We had Skiing in all sorts of print ads (Cigarettes, perfume, cars, coffee) and media including comic books Film Fun magazine covers.

Above- Nothing tastes better than a hot cup of coffee-especially when it's Eight O'Clock Coffee. That's one way of heating up after a run. Photo by Vintage A &P-Colleen Shelnutt/www.pinterest.com

Above- Like I said, skis go with everything and anything? Well to get to the mountain or the resort you definitely need transportation. Photo by k2 skis/www.pinterest.co.uk

And now back to our "show"-

Ski Films have been entertaining us for a lot longer than you might expect. you can go back to the ’30s and ’40s even.

If you were going to the bijou back in the day this name is one that was synonymous with skating and ski films-Sonja Henie.

Above- Cover featuring Sonja Henie and her new film at the time. One of the most popular female sports personalities turned actor. Photo by Nostalgic Rambler/nostalgicrambler.blogspot.com

She was also no stranger to the sports fans of the day. A famous skating champion turned actress. Sonja appeared in 1/2 dozen of these genre films. Including Sun Valley Parade featuring not only our girl but Glenn Miller and his orchestra with Milton Berle sloping …I mean “slaloming” thru this entry. Appropriately titled as well as capitalizing on the burgeoning popularity of this world-famous ski resort.

Above- A good look at how bankable Sonja was… Photo by Reel Rundown/www.reelrundown.com

plus check out her co-stars the likes of John Payne, The Ritz Brother, Richard Greene (Robin Hood TV series) and Don Ameche.

Fact break*** Sonja Henie won three Olympic medals, ten times World Champion and more. All between 1927 and 1936. That is an amazing accomplishment! So, the Golden Age of Cinema had their fair share of wintry stories.

****Trivia break…Sometimes skiing was just plain Goofy!!!!

Above- art design for the cartoon short starring our beloved Goofy. A classic. See the trailer below. Photo by Disney Movies on Twitter/www.pinterest.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0sM30LEmXfs&t=2s

But we saw a lot more of skiing showing up in film in the ‘60s. 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service continued the ball rolling in a big way thru the next decade.

Disney’s 1972 Snowball Express had a family headed by Dean Jones inheriting a hotel with hopes to convert it to a prospering Ski Lodge.

Above- Italian photo busta-close to a 22x28 US release & lobby card. Snowball Express had an international appeal. Photo by IMDB [International Movie Data Base]/www.imdb.com

****Actor Dean Jones was a popular celebrity overseas and especially-Europe. He had filmed several movies that took place in and around the continent and appeared in an Italian co-production titled MR. Superinvisible.

A world-renown skier on the big screen- Jean Claude Killy (World Cup alpine ski racer) now on a different kind of white — the white of a bijou screen.

Above- Killy making an incredible leap from a cable car and right into a run on the slopes-just one of the amazing stunts in Ski Job. Photo by Ad Ski Club/www.adlskiclub.com

Snow Job aka Ski Raiders- A heist of “ice”- 240,000 $ and where is this cold-hearted cash residing. Right in the center of skisville- The Italian Alps!

Above- Insert US release for Snow Job ['72]. Tagline-A daring rip-off of an Alpine resort -- on skis, snowmobiles, cable cars and raw nerve. Photo by Imp Awards/www.pinterest.com

The original taglines-

Jean-Claude Killy. The world’s greatest skier in his first full-length feature motion picture.

A daring rip-off of an Alpine resort — on skis, snowmobiles, cable cars and raw nerve.

The $240,000 Alpine Caper. He’s a Thief on Skis with Sub-Zero Nerves Hunting $240,000 in Cold, Cold Cash.

Jumping to the ’90s-

we have three of my top comedies on skis-Hot Dog the Movie-starring David Naughton (American Werewolf…London).

&

Ski School & Ski School 2-

Where can you go to school and the purpose is not to learn? Only me barber and Dean Cameron know for sure.

Above-Ski School. .As Dave Marshak says-" It's not how far you go, it's how go you far." And there you have it folks those words of wisdom. Photo by Vintage Ski World/www.vintageskiworld.com

Both of these gems star one of my favorite underrated actor/comedian Dean Cameron. See for yourself as you check out the trailer for the original below-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mjzqs6bStXQ

I leave you with one thought until the next time please be careful out there it’s a “dangerous” pastime.

Above- Skiing & the girlish figure-it can stop you in your tracks or is it track marks beware? Photo by Fingal 23/www.pinterest.com

Especially for the other “guys” when we don’t pay attention…

So, this is Doc sayin’ “Goodnight, Miss Lee wherever you are….”

Next time on Reviews on the Edge- we go back to the slopes and ski songs all those hip novelties making the scene and those late-night cabin parties... hear Nat King Cole and his take on Frosty the Snowman, Sarah Vaughan kicking it with Snowbound and believe or not The Belmonts with Wintertime. It is another release from Bear Family.



***Disclaimer- any & all links in this article have no direct relation to or are in anyway sponsored or affiliated with myself or NewsBreak. Furthermore, nor are the reason for the creation of this article.