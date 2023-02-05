More Winter Wonderland- Cinema on Skis! Part Two

Skiing has been around for a long time. The history of the sport and the activity of it even at a social level is here. For me and I do ski -was not until I got in to my later 30’s and early forties. In fact, I now live in Florida and unfortunately have not picked up a set of skis in a while. But it is a most exhilarating sport but also one of personal accomplishment. You can literally challenge yourself or you can take the leisurely pace and make your way to the next cabin just have a nice glass of wine while sitting in a front of nice warm, cozy fireplace while gazing out on the slopes. You see this all the time movies …
Think the Pink Panther (1963) with David Niven, Peter Sellers and Capucine Robert Wagner and the ever easy on the eyes-Claudia Cardinale. In fact, Pink Panther is a ski film featuring some tom foolery on skis. And besides all the skiing we get one of the most recognizable movie themes and a brilliant score by Henry Mancini plus the Blake Edwards (Director)touch. Incredible locations throughout Europe. A travel log almost and every scene that Sellers stole thru the film. A role that was meant to be only a supporting role. That changed quickly.
*** How about 65 years of Warren Miller-
When I say he spanned decades I am not kidding. Here is proof. 1965 clip from the big Ski Show- ski jumping with a water splashdown? See link below-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WfatfvG_zRo
Now here is something from my personal experience in the realm of skiing. I grew up in the ’60s and ’70s and for as long as I can remember during the winter months ABC loaded up the Saturday & Sunday afternoons with a fair share of that cold, cool season with a smorgasbord of wintry, snowy sporting events everything from curling, ice skating, the bobsled and of skiing (all kinds- downhill, jumps and cross-country). But it was the actual skiing events that intrigued me but all those Warren Miller funny shorts. Warren who is mentioned in Ski Films among some others was a world-renowned photographer and cinematographer. His career covers several decades. He has done so much for skiing and the elegance of the very lifestyle it lends itself to. These memories were special times and if it was Warren on TV- I was there to watch and laugh and forget about the next day with the ring of the bell and the start of another week of school. One of my all-time favorites was the Snowman on Skis.
But enough on Warren…
Above and below: Here’s a couple of ideas for that next wintry getaway-
We had Skiing in all sorts of print ads (Cigarettes, perfume, cars, coffee) and media including comic books Film Fun magazine covers.
And now back to our "show"-
Ski Films have been entertaining us for a lot longer than you might expect. you can go back to the ’30s and ’40s even.
If you were going to the bijou back in the day this name is one that was synonymous with skating and ski films-Sonja Henie.
She was also no stranger to the sports fans of the day. A famous skating champion turned actress. Sonja appeared in 1/2 dozen of these genre films. Including Sun Valley Parade featuring not only our girl but Glenn Miller and his orchestra with Milton Berle sloping …I mean “slaloming” thru this entry. Appropriately titled as well as capitalizing on the burgeoning popularity of this world-famous ski resort.
- Fact break*** Sonja Henie won three Olympic medals, ten times World Champion and more. All between 1927 and 1936. That is an amazing accomplishment! So, the Golden Age of Cinema had their fair share of wintry stories.
****Trivia break…Sometimes skiing was just plain Goofy!!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0sM30LEmXfs&t=2s
But we saw a lot more of skiing showing up in film in the ‘60s. 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service continued the ball rolling in a big way thru the next decade.
Disney’s 1972 Snowball Express had a family headed by Dean Jones inheriting a hotel with hopes to convert it to a prospering Ski Lodge.
****Actor Dean Jones was a popular celebrity overseas and especially-Europe. He had filmed several movies that took place in and around the continent and appeared in an Italian co-production titled MR. Superinvisible.
A world-renown skier on the big screen- Jean Claude Killy (World Cup alpine ski racer) now on a different kind of white — the white of a bijou screen.
Snow Job aka Ski Raiders- A heist of “ice”- 240,000 $ and where is this cold-hearted cash residing. Right in the center of skisville- The Italian Alps!
The original taglines-
Jean-Claude Killy. The world’s greatest skier in his first full-length feature motion picture.
A daring rip-off of an Alpine resort — on skis, snowmobiles, cable cars and raw nerve.
The $240,000 Alpine Caper. He’s a Thief on Skis with Sub-Zero Nerves Hunting $240,000 in Cold, Cold Cash.
Jumping to the ’90s-
we have three of my top comedies on skis-Hot Dog the Movie-starring David Naughton (American Werewolf…London).
&
Ski School & Ski School 2-
Where can you go to school and the purpose is not to learn? Only me barber and Dean Cameron know for sure.
Both of these gems star one of my favorite underrated actor/comedian Dean Cameron. See for yourself as you check out the trailer for the original below-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mjzqs6bStXQ
I leave you with one thought until the next time please be careful out there it’s a “dangerous” pastime.
Especially for the other “guys” when we don’t pay attention…
So, this is Doc sayin’ “Goodnight, Miss Lee wherever you are….”
Next time on Reviews on the Edge- we go back to the slopes and ski songs all those hip novelties making the scene and those late-night cabin parties... hear Nat King Cole and his take on Frosty the Snowman, Sarah Vaughan kicking it with Snowbound and believe or not The Belmonts with Wintertime. It is another release from Bear Family.
