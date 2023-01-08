BATMAN 1966…A show that helped me get through some turblent nights. TV that is good for us.

Above- The classic Batsignal and the caped crusaders-Batman and Robin Photo by Batman/www.pinterest.com

Looking for a way to escape from the everyday woes of reality? Then, I give you BATMAN 1966! Nothing less than a retro good time. And may even improve your life.

TV worth preserving-

To the entire cast and crew of Batman (my first Batman was Adam West and Julie Newmar- my true Catwoman-what can I say), a big thank you!!!

I am not only appreciative of the entertainment value but often find myself thinking [thank goodness] for shows like Batman, Courtship of Eddie’s Father, Family Affair, Lost In Space, My Favorite Martian.

Even The Wild Wild West- featuring characters Jim West (Robert Conrad) and Artemus Gordon (Ross Martin) who were not the best of friends but like family. Embodying the very concept of what friends and family do, help each other. Of course, the obvious is that these shows also offered escapism- a chance to get away from the immediate things around you.

Below: Adam West,Burt Ward and Yvonne Craig-

Above- Adam, Burt and Yvone Craig as Batgirl Photo by Batman Fox/www.batmanfox.blogspot.com

In my case, my sister being 10 years older. Myself, I was just 3-5 years of age when these shows were being aired [during the years of ‘66 – 68] and I remember I was watching the episode of Batman with giant clam…

My sister had run away earlier that week and my father searched for nights in the city along with the police [up late hours]- to find her. You see, she had fallen in with a motorcycle gang- The Iron Horsemen. Some of the members were not so nice and one happened to be my sisters’ boyfriend. This one particular night, after gaining the courage from watching Batman, I climbed a tree next to side of our house. It was next to where my sisters’ room was. The tree was so tall, that I was able to see the entire city & skyline from the top. I said a prayer that she would be safe and home soon. Now, one can only hope for a good ending to a story and this, thankfully has just that. For shortly after that, my sister was found.

My family’s trials and tribulations eased up for a while-but for me, Batman provided a way for me to chill out. To imagine, that either I was right along- side the “Dynamic Duo” or that I was actually the “Caped Crusader”. And yes, me and my friends did wear towels, run around and scale buildings. Well, maybe it was trees, although we did occasionally climb up the school roof. Just happened to be a pipe that hung low enough for us to grab on to. But anyway, it kept me sane, happy and focused. I learned that there is hope, always a shining sun behind those clouds- that sometimes it may seem a little dark. So, with that, I say, whoever you are behind that mask-this is one person that is glad you are out there. For when we need you- even if it might be, only on my Bluray or streaming. For If this was the night I would say- “Goodnight Mrs. Callabash, where-ever you are”? Thanks again Adam, Burt, Julie and everyone else both cast and crew. This was one 5 year-old that was glad you were there, when I needed you.

So, I say good citizens, make this a part of your collection for you never know when you may need Batman in your lifetps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4vUAZLvuL14&t=68s

Above- What's this? The Green Hornet and Kato? Is theresome sinister concern at work? Could this be a team up? Tune in to see. Photo by Batman News/www.batmannews.com

More - The Batclimb was a recurring scene-slash "running" gag in several episodes during the first year and usually featuring a cameo by a celebrity-"popping" out of a window. One such Batclimb involved the man from the North Pole.

Above :Julie Newmar -my first Catwoman. There is a smile and a face that is not just hard to forget but easy on the eyes. Photo by Comic Book/www.comicbook.com

Above : the many faces of Julie Newmar -my first Catwoman.

I wanted to invite you to stop by where TV is worth preserving. A fun place with a charming, knowledgeable host who always exudes energy and a love for all things TV- Herbie J Pilato.

Above: Herbie J Pilato- is the founder of the Classic TV Preservation Society and author of several *books related to TV shows. Shows that Photo by ClassicTV/www.classictvps.blogspot.com

A sample of book titles: Glamour, Gidgets and the Girl Next Door: Televisions' Iconic Women from the 50s, 60s and 70s , Kung Fu Wisdom and Dashing Daring and Debonair: TV'S Top Male Icons from the '50s,'60s and '70s

Books available via Amazon- including his most recent The 12 Best Secrets of Chritmas (Print and Digital)

Herbie J is also the host for — Then Again with Herbie J Pilato

An inviting set in decor that any sitcom star would feel at home. Herbie J chats with retro TV personalities including Burt Ward, the late Robert Conrad, Ed Asner, Barry Livingston (My Three Sons), Cindy Willaims-the stars of shows including Dark Shaows, The Wild Wild West, Batman and Laverne and Shirley.

Now streaming on Shout Factory TV-

More images of feel good TV shows worth preserving-

Best Friends: James West (Robert Conrad) and Artemus Gordon(Ross Martin)- on and off screen. Photo by Save The Flower-1967/www.pinterest.com

Above-Featuring : Bill Bixby and Brandon Cruz as Eddie with Miyoshi Umeki-the first East Asian-American woamn to win an Academy Award. Photo by Sitcoms Online//www.sitcomsonline.com

*** The Courtship of Eddie's Father (above) was one of my favorites and what I call a comfort show. It always gave you a warm feeling plus there also was some life lesson.