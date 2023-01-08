James Bond & Beyond…Cinema on Skis! A review with glad tidings and a few presents under the tree.

Above- Festive and filled with action-Cover art for Ski Films. What's on the inside is just as exciting. Photo by Target/www.target.com

By Bryan Senn from McFarland Books

What would this be without a cartoon before the movie and nothing say’s that better than the Pink Panther on skis, even if it’s someone elses’.

Above- a scene from Pink Streaker-starring the Pink Panther in a hilarious short on ski resorts. See link below for the full short. Photo by Internet Animation Database/www.intanibase.com

https://youtu.be/h7AP55CA1KA

Hey right about now you are probably asking your- self several questions:

1. What the hell is a ski film, right?

2. Why a book about Ski films, there simply could not be enough cinematic history to lend enough information for taking up such a venture?

3. So what?! A Ski film-you’ve seen one you’ve them all…of course?

Well, to question number one, you are about to find throughout this article and Bryan Senn’s new book that to classify a piece of cinema as a Ski Film, you need some skiing scenes/winter sports. And no, they are not all documentaries about skiing and ski life. There are so many that have a story line — be it yeti’s invading a winter/ski resort to extreme sports as background for some feisty terrorists plotting some nefarious devise to Animal House on skis aka Ski School, Hot Dog -The Movie and more. How about war-The Heroes of Telemark(Kirk Douglas). Or the many adventures of the gentleman secret agent and his love not just of water sports but the wintry kind as well-007.

We have comedy, Sci-Fi, action, adventure, horror and war time espionage along with some of the cleverest heist jobs with an icy touch. And I think we also just answered number three as well. If you’ve seen one- you have not seen them all. It’s like multi- colored sprinkles on an ice cream cone- so many to choose from.

Above- The late Warren Miller working on one of his many ski films. Most are narrated by Warren. A positive force for the skiing community. Photo by Snow Brains/www.pinterest.com

I say, on your mark, get set-go! Get ready for some exciting moments in Ski Film history. Including the extreme…or is it going to the extreme? Just check out below-Scot Schmidt doing what he does best on skis and narrated by Warren Miller - 65 Days of Warren Miller 1983 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WfatfvG_zRo

Warning: What you are about to read may be become addicting. Sounds like an ad for a cigarette. Well I promise I don’t have to say- “may be hazardous to your health”. — Well at least not unless you intend to ski down a lot of very steep and extremely curvy trails-although if we are talking about the opposite sex? That would be a lot more entertaining and just pure fun.

This is, if not the most cinematic moment in Ski Film history- it should be in the top 10. [my guess is no 1. But again, that’s my take). OHMSS- a piece of James Bond history and of the hardest edged ever.

Above- A momentary break in the action as Blofeld and his men get a berring on 007. The chase sequence took precision timimg and planning. Photo by macmcentire/www.pinterest.com

See the entire scene here- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0FUMMknEowo&t=3s

Within the appendix is included a chronology, sub genres, a bad to worst and locations plus there is a glossary of ski terms as well as a bibliography. You could find a more comprehensive guide to the cinematic experience of Ski Films. Make sure you read through the Preface and Introduction. You will have a better appreciation for the material and the author-Bryan. He is an advocate for skiing and has been a ski buff and a physical skier for a very long time. And because of that, he, himself, aside from being in love with the cinema of, is the perfect person to write this book. To share his wealth of knowledge on the whole ski scene.

Now, I should stop at this point to say one thing: If you are a student of film or just a fan of genre films this is a must have for your study, library or that treasure chest full of reference books in the house... well I could I could stop right here but there is more to share. Just in order to give you an idea of how many of these films are out there. But get the darn book, really and still read the rest of this article. It will only enhance the idea, of simply, how much more there is to Bryan’s book and ski films.

Ski Films Coming in at over 400 pages.

On Her Majesty's Secret Service or James Bond- Holidays, the fluffy white stuff & Blofeld shooshing.

Above- The art design for both the front and back sleeve for a Bluray release. Art right of middle taken from the original release poster. Photo by Darren Harrison/www.pinterest.com

*** Trivia-It was after You Only Live Twice was released, that Sean Connery hung up his "license to kill". There was a huge risk involved with casting a new 007 and the producers were very aware of this. Connery being disgruntled over the last production had tainted the public with a comment during an interview stating that the last couple of Bonds were lacking in the storyline and the gadgets were becoming a larger part of the storyline. Peter hunt decided to go back to the basics and stay close to the original Fleming novels and OHMSS was the wisest choice. Peter stated in an interview that everything was right there in the novel and the screenplay stuck very close to the book. Gone were the gimmicks and gadgets that had become a staple in the later Connery films and like Dr No really did not have to take any liberties.

The world was awaiting the debut of a new Bond. New Bond movie and a new Bond girl. A new John Barry score accompanied by not one but two songs with lyrics by Hal David. A new first-time director and skiing, lots of snow, did i say skiing, avalanches, bob sleds & more skiing. Amazing locations-the French Riviera, Swiss Alps and Spain. If this was not enough, 007’s greatest arch nemesis-Blofeld, was back. They would not be disappointed.

The cast includes George Lazenby as 007, Diana Rigg-"Tracy" (The Avengers TV series-Emma Peel), Telly Savalas-Blofeld (Kojak), and our supporting cast- Bernard Lee (M), Lois Maxwell as Miss Moneypenny along with Mr. Quartermaster himself- Desmond Llewelyn.

Behind The scenes-

Above- The filming of one the many nail biter scenes. OHMSS is loaded with some of the most intricate stunts in the franchise. Photo by British Cinematographer/www.britishcinematographer.co.uk

The crew of OHMSS: Directed by Film Editor, Peter Hunt. He was the reason for the fast-paced fight scenes. He gave the entire movie the hard edge it required. Second Unit Director- John Glen [who would later go on to direct five of Roger Moore’s outings as 007. Cinematography by Michael Reed and Music by John Barry.

Speaking of music-the soundtrack is killer. Ear Candy. Pumping bass and French Horns combined with a Moog Synthesizer. The title track is pure instrumental bliss. And used throughout the film-almost as a 3rd 007 theme. Never duplicated again.

Above- Partial art from the original vinyl LP release. Note- in stereo. LPs at times still had mono tracks. Circa 1969. Photo by LP Cover Art Archive/www.lpcoverarchive.com

See …sorry, listen for yourself.

The Movie and key scenes-

This time out Bond thwart Blofelds’ plans to hold the world for ransom. A diabolical germ capable of wiping out all livestock and grains-a virus omega is what Blofeld refers to it as. He just wants a pardon for his crimes. Really.

Should the world cave-in or should we depend on the one person that knows him only too well, 007? But for Bond fans, we know the answer, whether or not he’s sanctioned or not, Bond is going to hold up the British end.

Above- The actors ended up doing most of the driving when it came to the car chase . As a result of the amount close-ups that it required. Photo by Cult and Exploitation/www.cultandexploitation.blogspot.com

OHMSS is simply a great film and combines several genres within an action movie. For one it is a love story. Romance is a prominent feature and theme throughout the story along with it offering two holidays sprinkled in- Christmas and New Year plus wedding festivities. And yes of course spectacular stunts and world class locales. Including one that had to be completed and was financed by the production company.

*** Piz Gloria-

Above- The pay off for monies well spent as part of the production budget. Piz Gloria is still in operation today. Photo by schilthorn/www.pinterest.com

Was only partially complete prior to the beginning of production. EON offered to finance and complete the ski resort-restaurant. This was in exchange for pretty much carte blanche use of the entire buildings and grounds for the shoot.

Jaw dropping photography. A credible editor turned director-Peter Hunt with 2nd unit director -John Glen (would later go on to helm the last three Roger Moore Bonds and Timothy Dalton’s venture into the world of espionage). This Bond outing was a grittier version of 007 and Lazenby provided a 007 who while still be suave and debonair one moment and the next sporting a grimace that gives one the feeling that he would not hesitate to take you out if the occasion called for it all the time throwing out some one liner quips in funeral parlor decor.

Above- What would have to be one of the most dangerous stunts during production. Litarally having to clear this industrial sized snowblower. Photo by Cult and Exploitation /www.cultandexploitation.blogspot.com

For example during the ski chase with Blofeld and company hot on the “heels” of Bond and Tracy, one of the henchman runs afoul of a grinder on a large snow removal vehicle with blood spewing out of its vent as James says “well at least he had lots of guts…” [see above picture] So this sardonic humor along with plenty of action that is supported incredible stunt work with car chases on ice, break neck- speed paced fights- even fist to cuffs in 3 feet of water and the intro of winter sports, including high end ski chases directed by Alpine ski champion Willy Bogner Jr.

Home Entertainment- James Bond for the fans

Above-a line of steel book releases for select Bond films.Art for the design is unique to these titles. Photo by Hip 2 Save/www.hip2save.com

The entire Bond series has been remastered and restored in HD. The Bluray picture quality is beyond expectations. Never looking better. What is amazing is that these films were originally released in DVD format and had been pushed to the max of existing technology. Because of this, all that had to be done was convert all material to Bluray. Stunning is what you end up with and all are a must have in your collection for those fans of Bond and students of the cinema.

Extras on most include -

Audio commentaries-sometimes with more than one some include the director and producers, a separate track includes the cast as well as the director & crew,

Inside -A making of the film: with Patrick Macnee narrating- These are awesome-all with interviews cast and crew plus behind the scenes stories and footage. These were done for all the films from Sean through Roger Moore.

Special documentaries concerning the music of Bond, the affect and influence that 007 has had on the world at large and how this gentleman secret agent created a world phenomenon, special effects artists, stunts, directors, producers and the gadgets of Q.

Above- the cover art for the steel book release. Photo by Zavvi/www.pinterest.com

OHMSS special Bluray features- specific to this film only- Radio commercials that ran on the airwaves to advertise the films’ release and were customizable for radio stations in their local markets and interviews recorded on the set with the cast including George Lazenby. This was not done for every Bond film.

Shot on Ice-Ford promo film- a Ford Mustang is the car Diana Riggs character owns in the story and is visible throughout the film especially during a key part of 007’s escape from Blofeld’s lair.

*** Now all the Bond films have been released on Bluray in HD/4K. You may have to do a little searching and there is always the digital, but the bonus material is to be found mostly on the hard copy versions.

I hope you enjoyed this edition and our coverage of one particular- extreme sport, one extreme sportsman and its cinematic portrayal on the silver screen.

Bond is not done, and neither are we. More from 007, Ski films and Reviews on the Edge. For now though, I leave you with this- “Never Say Never” again.

Next Issue- James Bond Will Return! Well at least George will when we cover George after Bond-Stoner, A Queens Ransom and Emmanuelle -The Series. Til then be “Dangerous and Diabolik” and most importantly safe and healthy. See ya next week or my name isn’t Nersinger, Doc Nersinger. All right it sounds better when 007 say’s it…

