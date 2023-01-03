Happy New Year & my nostaglic journey through the holiday season. Pop culture included.

Above- Vintage card Germany-circa 1909. Fanciful and fun, capturing a whimsical scene. Santa in route via glider. No reindeer in sight.Photo byFine Art America/www.fineartamerica.com

l would like to start you off with two of my favorite holiday songs. The first is by one of the greats Sheena Easton…and maybe, I might just have a little celebrity crush there. lol. So, I invite you to listen as you are reading this message -It's not a bad thought.

Above-Cover for the Japanese 7' single- release featuring Sheena and a scene from the movie-Santa Clause -The Movie. Song link below.Photo byDiscogs/www.discogs.com

Christmas All Over the Worldhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Wvpy5nMTOQ&feature=emb_imp_woyt

Above-Bing Crosby and David Bowie-Little Drummer Boy-Peace on Earth.Photo byJason Kelleher/www.historyjk.blogspot.com/

This is one of those events that just can’t be duplicated. Enjoy two legends, in one place, performing together and what a message. Truly magical…https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lCpXMy5GalI

and some rockin’ tunes for the “kids”- Chris Kattan and some other "guys" from SNL sing-below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=StQJSjQjhlg&list=RDEJBFD-Wvc7U&start_radio=1

So here is my message for the season...

Above- I think what I love about this scene is the umbrella being used to deflect the snow.Photo byPing Garden/www.pinterest.com

Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays to all – everywhere- from Reviews on the Edge, my self-Chris. It seems, that all year we wait or can’t wait til we get to the holidays. And it is that way all over this great big planet. Let’s face it- all the cultures on this amazing & beautiful spinning sphere of ours celebrate various holidays even if they are not of the same. There is in every culture a holiday for giving thanks for the planet, it’s people, neighbors, family, nature and our resources. Oh, maybe not on the same day or the exact time of the year but nonetheless we all have something similar in our beliefs, our countries and the people.

Ironically, I often think- why do we have to wait til that special day? When it really, should not be that hard to somehow emulate these thoughts, on-a-daily basis. Yeah, I know what you are going to tell me. “I have to go work tomorrow and I got calls to make, appointments to keep”. Well, try by putting the spirit of the holidays in practice with the people you encounter throughout the day. You may be surprised by the reactions and the feeling that you get by doing. Even if it’s holding the door open for someone at the store, taking the cart back to the store or the cart return instead of leaving it by the parking space.

Gathering in the town square for a few festivities. Skating, caroling or grabbing a cup of hot chocalate to drink as you are stolling along.Photo bym cat 13/www.pinterest.com

Calling a friend or a family member just to say hi. Encouragement to someone younger than you. Especially with a dream or a desire to try a new skill, art, writing. All these things I mention will put a smile on your face. And has a way coming back to you… putting someone else’s thoughts ahead of yours or basically thinking of another other than you. Giving without expecting to receive. I love to know that what I may have done for another really effected their day in a positive way. So, I hope all my friends and family have their thoughts and prayers answered- as I keep them in my in my prayers daily. I value all my connections, my fans & readers here and beyond. Wishing you all the best. Have a safe and joyous of holidays and a Happy New Year…

*** From the Andy Griffith Show- Season 1: Away in the Manger-see link below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rl1Kq8bGLfI&t=1s

Traveling for the holidays?

Above- Ad for the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad- circa 1930. Holiday season. Rail travel was still the way to go during the '30sPhoto byArchive/www.archive.org/

Don’t forget those who are traveling be safe and make sure you remember where you left your luggage, long johns, pjs- a flashlight if by car (remember punch bug-ow…), holiday music. And that you did not leave anyone home…alone. We spend a lot of time whipping around this nation and the globe. But, when it comes to the holidays- being with friends and family is what it’s all about. Sharing a meal and toasting to the good times. Or maybe, you’re on a getaway vacation.

Above- Nothing like a little shoosing for the holiday break or the entire winter season for that matter.Photo byElza DeCarlo/www.pinterest.com

Below- Think about a cozy fireplace after a day on the slopes.

Above-sipping on a mug of good old-fashioned hot chocolate or something a little more potent- Irish Coffee. Umm um.Photo byProfessor Vânia/vaniasalvogifs.blogspot.com

Friends and family meeting at one of those famous, secluded ski lodges for a fun time on the slopes. Well, whatever you are doing, check the passports, make sure you got a toothbrush and your “Visa” card. Years ago, a checkbook and money orders. Now a days there’s almost always an ATM around the corner. Wait a minute I think I see one of those great big, St. Bernards, you know the one, with a barrel around its’ neck. That’s what I need to warm me up.

Above- It's that time of year when we hop in our cars in droves and wrestle with our fellow "man" for that last gotta have gift.Photo byPaln 59/www.pinterest.com

And here’s some nifty ideas and images from all those shopping days as we take a musical trip courtesy of the Way-back machine-thanks Mr. Peabody! 24 minutes of of pure joy and nostalgia with Bing, Judy (Garland) and more.

Click here.-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uwMmmx-hA2o

Above-Something I use to find in my stocking most every year- Butterscotch & Wintergreen were my favorites…Photo byJoe Gulick/www.pinterest.com

*** Here’s some of the gifts I’d like under the tree-world leaders to step up to the “plate”, set aside our differences for those are our strengths and grasp on to what we have in common- our needs: land, air, water, food, health, shelter & education. Preserve the natural resources of this planet, A reversed climate and renewable/clean energies (solar, wind and hydrofusion). Become one with nature. Pretty simple right. That’s all and as quoted in Miss Congeniality- “World peace”.

TV and the Hloidays-

Above- A Christmas-Holiday classic. Was a CBS staple for decades.Photo byFan Art TV/www.fanart.tv

Saesons Greetings- message from CBS 1966: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MUWMjUjit_U&feature=emb_imp_woyt

Oh, when it comes to a present, it’s always wise to get the gift that fits and doesn’t always mean one size too big as in a flannel shirt.!!! No, it might be just as simple as showing up for dinner. So, Merry Holidays to all and to all a good night…

***Below- some of my favorite Holiday programming.

Jack Benny shopping-

Above-A classic TV moment when Jack literally drives Mel Blancs' character to the brink. Poor Mel- Jack changes his mind to a lost count.Photo byTully/www.pinterest.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u17Xo0dqJ34&t=699s

Do you recognize this fellow?

Above- Underneath some pancake makeup, a bulbous nose and a lot of "hair and "hat-resides an iconic entertainer, one of decades.Photo byChristmas TV History/www.pinterest.com

He is none other than the multi-talented -Dean Martin. An actor, singer and movie star.

Dean Martin Christmas Show 1968-

Above-Dean had an incredible sense of humor & comic timing. Think Emmy for ad libbing- he would be a shoe-in.Photo byClaire Rock/www.pinterest.com

Dean loved the holidays and is evident in this special Christmas episode from the series- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-LHl0zf09pE

Films either about Christmas/Holidays or released during that time period-

Superman The Movie-

Now available in 4K from Warner Bros-An extra 22 minutes .Best way to view the movie today.Photo byThe Art of DC/www.cineville.nl

Superman (Christopher Reeve)-a soap star prior, Reeve trained and conditioned for months to reshape his physique. He had the acting chops.

This Christmas “you will believe a man can fly”- Trailer below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pUwxH4SM9Rg

Released December 15th -1978

Santa Claus Conquers the Martians with Pia Zadora (1964)
Above- Poster art for the cult classic Santa Claus Conquers the Martians. This is one crazy film.Photo byInternet Archive/archive.org

In closing out this edition-again Happy Holidays to all my family, friends & all you fans of reading. May this find you enjoying a season of good cheer. Yes, still a “little” different than previous years. My thoughts and prayers are with you always. To all-bless you and be safe and healthy. and have the merriest of Christmases and the Happiest New Year.

And if you are looking for a good read, join me here at Reviews on the Edge on NewsBreak. It’s fun. it’s retro and you might just learn a thing or two. Peace to you and all your families…

Related links and matertial-

Above0- 22x28 release poster for A Christmas Carol. This is my favorite version of Dickens' clasic tale. One of turning a newleaf.Photo byXeno Buzz/xenobuzz.blogspot.com

A Christmas Carol 1951- the quintessential version with Alistair Sims-on Bluray.

Special Edition is stuffed like a stocking with a plethora of bonus material. Remastered in HD. The audio pops with clarity and providing the picture with an almost 3D like experience.

Available from VCI and MVD-

Home - VCI Entertainment-

VCI- For a nostalgic trip down memory lane stop by VCI Entertainment spanning several decades of the Cinema & Television…

www.vcientertainment.com

MVD Entertainment Group-

https://mvdshop.com/products/a-christmas-carol-blu-ray-dvd-blu-ray?_pos=3&_sid=86f8e670d&_ss=r

Bonus Holiday Trailers-

Above- Print ad for Scrooge-presented in 70mm. United Kingdom.Photo byJohn Sharp/www.in70mm.com

Scrooge 1971-- Albert Finney-who else could carry off this calssic story as a musical.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EDWxqmEBG_s

***Disclaimer- any & all links in this article have no direct relation to or are in anyway sponsored or affilated with myself or NewsBreak. Further more nor are the reason for the creation of this article.

