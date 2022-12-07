It's Noelle on Disney Plus. Funny and heartwarming. It's Sunday night again!! A Modern Holiday Classic.

I wanted to start off as if it's a Sunday night back a few decades-the '60s. Every Sunday night we were treated to The Wonderful World of Color-eventually the title changing to The Wonderful World of Disney. You could always count on a family viewing experince-meaning that every one could relate and share the fun, adventure or the drama and sometimes all three in one. So, with out further ado I give you a sunday night tradition-

Below- What would eventually become the Wonderful World of Disney - a show that would come to represent Sunday nights to many "kids" almost two decades.

Above- Art from the the intro -1961 Wonderful World of Color. Otetn hosted by Walt himself. Sunday nights was family time. Photo by You Tube

Below- The opening for The Wonderful World of Color-

Noelle-

Brings back the warm feeling I use to get on Sunday nights when I would sit down to watch Walt Disney Presents the Wonderful World of Color. It is a feel good film with humor and warmth. A message about what the holidays and family are all about and also about being you. Going against stereo type and what the family may be expecting from you.

Below- Getting stuck may have not been in the plans.

Above- One of my favorite moments when Bill Hader is trying to fulfill the role as the new Santa- a family tradition since he is a Kringle. Photo by Wiki Celebrity

Below-trailer for Noelle-

I just finished watching for the uncountable time, Noelle (2019) on Disney +. The first time was with my mom. She had just turned 91 in November of that year. And, as I teared up several times, I gave a lotta thought to the message in this really fun and uplifting film. It’s actually a family comedy that deals with Kris Kringles' daughter, Noelle (Anna Kendrick) as she is charged with keeping an eye out for her brother Nick (Bill Hader). He himself is set to be next in line to pick up the mantle of who? Aw, you guessed it, Santa.

Above- Now that's a cup of hot chocolate. Photo by Giphy/www.giphy.com

It's all the hot chocolate you can drink.

The story really takes off after Noelle suggests to Nick after some very trying moments in his Santa training that maybe he should take a vacation , get away for a few days just like it says to do in all the magazines she reads. Noelle loves magazines (her way of staying “in touch” with what’s hip. Remember, living in the North Pole isn’t exactly the”real” world- walking in to a restaurant, there you order something, you drink, you get to leave. No check?!. I just want to know when I can move in.

Above- Just proves that any reindeer at any age-especially the flyings ones are just too cute. Photo by Disney/www.disney.com.br

After her suggestion the “snow” really hits the fan. Noelle is in huge trouble because Nick really leaves and it’s only a few days before Christmas…like no Santa Claus. And where is a North Pollian to go? Phoenix -Arizona. Perpetual sunshine. It’s up to Noelle, Nanny Elf/Aunt Polly and a team of 8 “reindeer with Donner in the lead. Trying not to reveal where she is from and hiring a private detective, Jake Hapman (Kingsley Ben Adir) to help her find her brother seems as if it should all be in the bag. But trying to get by with no money and explaining a team of reindeer. Is a little stand-outish. Even Noelle trying to kid Helen (Diana Maria Riva) who is the manager of Petco about her crush on a mall employee is hilarious.

Above-The North Pole- this is the constant state year round. Festive. Photo by IMDB/www.imdb.com

What makes this such fun is the fish out of water theme and the pressure of doing something that is just expected of you or assumed that you will want to as in carry on the family tradition(s). There is also breaking gender assumed roles… And when it comes to presents. best to get the gift that fits the person, sometimes it could be just as simple as showing up for dinner. The sets are sure to delight the young ones like myself.

And the cast is a joy like the season upon us is filled with. Anna Kendrick turns in an amazing performance who exuberates an upbeat, can do attitude with energy and joy. Something that is hard to maintain on a set and in between takes. As for Bill Hader, he turns, an in “self-denial” heir to the Kringle legacy into a yoga loving “Santa” who finds himself thru meditation. Hader shines with roles like this.

Above- The legendary Shirley Maclaine as Polly- She is really hilarious. The plus is there is an excellent chemistry with Anna Kendrick. Photo by ET-Entertainment Tonight

Look for Shirley Maclaine (Polly) as a somewhat feisty nanny/aunt elf who is a little harsh on the outside but deep down has a heart of gold. Julie Hagerty (Airplane) as Mrs Claus, and Michael Gross (Family Ties TV /Tremors) as Elder Elve- Abe in supporting roles. Directed by Marc Lawrence- worked on Family Ties and has directed several films starring Sandra Bullock and Hugh Grant including Two Weeks Notice, Music and Lyrics along with Miss Congeniality.

I say make sure you check out this wonderful, smart film. It will have you laughing and bring a few tears to your eyes or at least put that lump in your throat that you get from feeling emotional at the holidays [in a good way]. This is an original movie produced for the Disney + streaming service.

More on Disney Plus-

Hey, while your there on Disney + make sure you take in all the rest of the incredible programming from originals like the new hit series -

Above- pay special attention to the drawings behind Jeff-each one represents the theme to one of the episodes in the series. Photo by tv.apple.com

There is The World According to Jeff Goldblum. The series is fun, quirky and extremely entertaining and you just might learn something about: sneakers, BBQ, ice cream and the fascinating realm of jeans as in blue jeans. How many people a day where jeans? Well you’ll just have to watch to find out. It might amaze you as to the answer. No spoilers here. I personally can’t wait until we get to the one on coffee.

Marvels'- Hawkeye TV series

This is one of the best adaptations for a comic book or it's characters- Marvel's Hawkeye. Starring Jeremy Renner and as his young, not so wanted protege-Hallee Stanfield.

Above- The cast of Hawkeye - Jeremy Renner and Hallee Stanfield and of course, Pizza the dog. Photo by geektitude.com

This series is top-notch. Adventure, mystery and plenty of action admist some witty-wisecracking banter. Think the Thin Man & Bulldog Drummond meets Desperado. Chases, crashes, falls and arrows-lots of arrows. And a 'kingpin" thrown in for good measure? Just have see for yourself.

Above- One of the most beloved of Disney's animated fare Peter Pan. Photo by IGN-Poland /https://pl.ign.com/

Disney + is also the home to the National Geographic, Disney animated classics- (Robin Hood, Snow White, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty). Plus, live action gold - newly remastered in HD Mary Poppins, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (Kirk Douglas and James Mason) & The Black Hole (Robert Forster).

Fox library-

Also streaming for the first-time titles from the recently acquired Fox movie library including Home Alone, The Sandlot,

Below-Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959),

Above- Design for the insert poster for orginal release-1959. Photo by Film Affinity US

the much beloved musical The Sound of Music (Julie Andrews) and Miracle on 34th Street 1947 (Maureen O’Hara and a young Natalie Woods).

Above- Edmund Gwen and a young Natlie Wood in a scene from 1947-Miracle on 34th Street Photo by Deseret News/www.deseret.com

Above- Promotional art for the Imagineering Story TV series. The images give us an idea how important Walt & Mickey are as an inspiration. Photo by What's on Disney Plus

How about learning of the mouse, as in Walt Disney- his dreams and where the Disney Imagineering folks are headed. If so, this might be right up your “alley”. Loaded with a plethora of behinds the scenes trivia and places where no one has gone before. And no, we are not talking the 23rd century that’s another network- we are talking the world of theme parks. It’s all here in The Imagineering Story -a weekly series.

Below- An episode of the The Wonderful World of Disney- Rolly Crump showing some of the designs for a new theme attraction- The Haunted Mansion.

Above- Walt, a Disney Ambassador and Rolly Crump. A legend among the imgaineers. Discussing a then new project The Haunted Mansio Photo by Imagineer Podcast/www.imagineerpodcast.com

Narrated by Angela Bassett. Produced by Leslie Iwerks who has won several awards in the documentary field. She is the daughter of Don Iwerks and granddaughter of Ub Iwerks-both are legendary in the entertainment and animation field. So, get out your sketchbooks to draw and journals- for it’s time to take some notes. Who knows, maybe you’ll be a future WED designer. Keep in mind this in mind. Lots of storyboards and models paved the way for Disneyland, Walt Disney World and beyond.

Disney Shorts-[I don't mean someone's shorts]-

And speaking of keeping it all about the mouse, there are is ample amount of Mickey and all his friends. For, if you ever thought of reliving those golden days of spending the afternoon at the bijou, why not stream a Disney short before the feature film… look for Tugboat Mickey (below) and

Above- art for Tugboat Mickey- released in 1940. Photo by What's On Disney Plus

Early To Bed- starring Donald Duck and his nephews.

Above-Scene from Eraly To Bed-let's just say Donlad always has the best intentions. Not that things generally goes his way. Photo by Daily Motion

Vault Disney-

bove- Sign of Zorro-one of several films edited together from the Zorro TV series and relased here and abroad. Photo by Walmart

Recently added and straight out of the vault at Disney-newly remastered in HD- Zorro starring Guy Williams- All seasons now available- (see link below for more on Zorro)

Below- The Adventure of Ozzie and Harriet

Above- One of the numerous times that either the entire Neslon family or a member of, appeared on the cover of TV Guide. I lost count. Photo by Karen Albarella

I am loving the service and there is so much more to come-who knows. Now if they can just get all those classic Wonderful World of Disney/Color episodes out of the archives/vault, The Amazing Spider Man (1967) animated series plus The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet (1952-1966)- I will be ecstatic.

For now I leave you with this- remember not just that it all started with a mouse. It was the intent of Walt Disney to remain, all of us with this one thing: to never lose sight of our dreams, to keep your mind forever young and your imagination unbounded. See you next time when we take a dive into the fantasy world of Kurt Russel, friends and Dexter Riley.

So “kids”, see ya real soon. Why? Because we like you…

Coming Soon-

National Treasure: Edge of History- series, debuting this week-December 14th -starring Chatherine Zeta Jones as an unscrupolous antiquities dealer and our hero-Jess Valenzuela (Lisette Olivera) after a lost trresure- clues in American artifacts and landmarks. Sound familiar. wellit might but this time it's the ladies time to bring the action and adventure. Also there is a fmily mystery to solve along the way.

Coming Soon for 2023- more from the Star Wars Universe

The Mandolorian Season 3 and the Bad Batchare back as well.

