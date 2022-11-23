Space Ghost and the Saturday Morning Wave.

Reviews on the Edge by Chris Nersinger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TI0zb_0jHtl5dr00
Art reflecting the stature of Space Ghost not just in height but in his relation to the galaxy. A force to be reckoned with.Photo bythetvdb.com

Pow Bam, Wack, Woosh, Thwack and Zoink. Those are the words of action in a comic book panel-they conjure up images of fist to cuffs and maybe flight as well or something or someone being flung through the air. Well, there's a message here somewhere. As you soon will see when we take a deep dive in to "Spaaace Ghoost!".

Join me as we take a trip back in time and space, sounds like the Doctor, but not this time. The journey will bring us to the year 1966 and a particular day of the week. Where kids could be kids-Saturday Morning Television. This holds a very special place in the hearts of most children who were of TV watching age. There was big change coming that fall in the programming on the three major networks-ABC,CBS and NBC. Superheroes were about to “save the day”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Ve0X_0jHtl5dr00
Above- Fan art capturing the Hanna Barbera universe of action-superheroes. Most are from the '60s wave of superhero cartoons.Photo byKurt Metz/www.devianart.com

For me life that fall and particularly on this one Saturday was about to change. Every Saturday for the early years of my existence I arose around 5 am dragging myself downstairs with my favorite Indian blanket while still in my pajamas. And no, I did not grow up on a farm, although that was my moms’ background. My dad was putting himself through college at R.I.T. on the weekends plus working full time at Kodak (Rochester, New York) during the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GcTF6_0jHtl5dr00
Above-This was pretty close to our car when I was a tyke.-'66 Ford two tone hard top. (blue).Photo bymustangattitude.com

So, we would drive my dad to school and then back home. I would lay myself down in the backseat of our two- tone Blue/White 1966 Mustang and crash. My grandma loved this car-it was the bucket seats that got her all excited. She never had sat in one before. (We would take my grandma shopping every Friday).

Trivia-

****Hanna Barbera and several other animation houses started what could be called the superhero explosion in 1966 and ran supreme as the popular programming for three years. And we are here to discuss those three glorious years and the programming of fantastic heroes from across time, and space. With an emphasis on Space Ghost and his young protege's [sidekicks]- Jan and Jayce along with Blip, the "at times" invisible monkey.

I always started my cartoon viewing off with a bowl of ceral and

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wKiOE_0jHtl5dr00
Above- Alpha-Bits cereal ad featuring Mighty Mouse. Below s a link toa Tang commercials-circa 1960s.Photo byclassiccommericials/www.youtube.com

and a glass of Tang [remember the space race]-so here we go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RCd9L_0jHtl5dr00
Above- 1966 ad for Tang. Gemini astronauts drink of the morning. See link below for commercial.Photo byHAC/www.pinterest.com

Link Below-Tang commercial -1966

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TWghCdIqedA

Space Ghost- The series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ky1ax_0jHtl5dr00
Above- a gift image of the opening titles of Space Ghost for the 1966 season and below the link for intro titles for the series.Photo bygiphy.com

Opening and intro titles -below link-

https://youtu.be/7FRW2bOqvzI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36iJBR_0jHtl5dr00
Above- Design by Alex Toth- attention to detail. That is what Alex was all about.Photo byarglebargle.blogspot.com

***Trivia- Three things go into any good production- Story, design and character background. It requires all or you have nothing. Keep this in mind as we appraoch the Ghost Planet.

Space Ghost was dressed in white with black cape/cowl. Equipped with two power bands (one for each arm) both displaying buttons on each that when pushed in unique combinations would create rays-all types: freeze, heat, battering ram and an energy beam and more. He also the ability to become invisible thanks to an inivizo belt. Space Ghost possessed super strength and flight.

Space Ghost (voiced by Gary Owens- Laugh In) himself was a mysterious superhero, not much known about his background. And that made you want to watch more. Hoping that some juicy tidbit would be revealed. The stories were tight, witty, filled lots of imagination with amazing and eerie worlds, planetoids (minor planets), gaseous filled swamps and then some…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fctoW_0jHtl5dr00
Above- Talk about a nice irde. How's this for hopping around the galaxy?Photo byi.ebayimg.com

There were creatures galore and some of the most, vile villains ever! The Collector-seems almost every superhero, has to face some “guy” who just can’t be satisfied with collecting Wacky Packages or baseball cards. They seem to have to move on to “people, animals, alien races” and never a big enough toy chest. All “good” bad guys need some form of amusement and the Collector had the most “fun” shrinking them. His other joy, was operating a giant sized “ark”. Marvel Comics (The Collector), Braniac(DC Comics/Superman) have similar jollies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AnvcS_0jHtl5dr00
Above- Character designs by Alext Toth for several members of the Council of Doom. Icluding Black Widow & Moltar.Photo by1.bp.blogspot.com/www.pinterst.com

One of the last adventures of Space Ghost involved a six-part story told over the last 2 episodes of the series involving the Council of Doom (precedes DC’s Legion of Doom by 12 years). The council was made up of 6 of Space Ghost’s most deadly enemies. The Black Widow (also known as the Spider Woman), Brak, Metallos, the Creature King, Moltar and Zorak- a mantis with a penchant for trying to roast, fry, electrocute or just blow up our ghostly hero. Villains are never satisfied.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18A74V_0jHtl5dr00
Above- 1967-The Molten Monsters of Moltar- one of the crossover episodes that intorduced The Herculoids- a week before their series debut.Photo bymeko.rblogspot.co/www.pinterest.com

These final episodes aired in mid-September of 1967 and contained guest appearances of some of the new Saturday Morning — a crossover of The Herculoids, Mighty Mightor, Shazzan and Moby Dick. Each one helping Space Ghost get back to his time and Jan and Jace. It was a neat little sneak preview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UN8lH_0jHtl5dr00
The threesome- Jan, Jayce and Blip. Always had each others back and managed to help Space Ghost out of some tight jams upon ocassion.Photo by13thdimension.com

Jayce (voiced by Tim Mattheson)-fraternal twins. A boy and a girl. (who knew that one day I would be in that same situation with my own fraternal twins-just minus the invizo belt and power bands-oh well). They faced the everyday challenges that teens do homework and taking on some dreaded heat monster or a would-be universe conquering villain. All in a days’ work. Plus, Space Ghost and the twins were assisted by a very smart and loyal monkey named Blip. All three had jet packs and invisibility belts. There were many times that it was the monkey who ruled the day or is it night. Considering it endless in space- night that is.

One of my favorite things were the end of each adventure- yes there was lots of action, suspense and humor along the way. But Space Ghost always managed to get in some little quip or moral to sum up the immediate situation. In fact, sometimes it was him just saying “There’s a lesson here somewhere and then the audience would have to figure out what he was referring to. That was a comfort zone for me.

Dino Boy- the "side kick" supporting [series] . These episodes were sandwiched in between two Space Ghost adventures each week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CJ8Nl_0jHtl5dr00
Above- Dino Boy, Ugh and Bronty head off into another adventure.Photo bycartoonnetwork.fandom.com

Below- Intro for Dino Boy-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=El-3FKE6_X4&t=2s

Now there was a second storyline, with characters that resided in a far-off place called South America. I am not going to get in depth, since there is enough to do a second article and it warrants a deeper dive. Let's just say we get Ugh a caveman, Dino Boy [who literally, falls from the sky and ends up in a "lost world" scenario] and Bronty- a young brontosaurus. And there are ant-men, super-sized dragonflies and bat people. Not even scratches the surface but you get the point. Mega adventures. Besides what kid can resist anything with dinosaurs.

Pop Culture-

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dZDky_0jHtl5dr00
Above- A sign from the populace that your an icon-Funko has your face.Photo bygeekalert.com

One sign that your part of pop culture is landing a comic book series, making it on lunch boxes. action figures- Funko etc. T-shirts, coffee mugs or when you cut an album or two.

Now all of the original Space Ghost adventures are available from Warner Archive in HD on Bluray-see below- includes a feature length documentary on Alex Toth -legendary character designer for Hanna Barbera and DC Comics amongst his very long resume of work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TmqDq_0jHtl5dr00
Above- Cover art for Warner Archive- Space Ghost Complete series on Bluray.Photo bywww.amazon.com

Link for Amazon- Space Ghost Complete Series

https://smile.amazon.com/Space-Ghost-Dino-Boy-Complete/dp/B08HQ92X3Z/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2IF650AU0MVUN&keywords=space+ghost&qid=1668953441&sprefix=spa%2Caps%2C445&sr=8-1

One thing to keep in mind, this being America- we were in the middle of a space race. Star Trek premiered also during the fall of this year. It was also Bond Mania as in James Bond. Space Ghost offered both gadgets, action, retro rocket decor, monsters, aliens and heroes- super heroes + maniacal villains to the nth degree. What more to like.

This hero from space, who hails from somewhere out there and resides on a ghostly planet called the Ghost Planet is as popular as ever. He has cemented a place in our hearts… well at least this one for sure. And I for one, am extremely glad he and the twins along with Blip are watching over us and the rest of cosmos…

Thanks!!! Spaaace Ghooost…oh and remember “There’s a moral here somewhere.” in the words of Thaddeus Bach…you’ll just have to do the research on that one.

See ya next time when we visit a little old planet named Quasar and The Herculoids- for now this is Doc saying be dangerous and Diabolik!!

And don’t forget, be safe and healthy out there, wherever there is…

Extras- Related material. And, all the while Space Ghost and his counterparts were dishing up a can of you know what on all those dastardly Villains, this is what was going on in the mid '60s-

The Year of Color-1966

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g0Dyj_0jHtl5dr00
Above- Batman 1966 Japanese release 3 sheet .Photo bysothebys.com

At the cinema in ‘66- Batman(Adam West), Dr Goldfoot and the Girl Bombs(Vincent Price), The Man Called Flintstone,

Fantastic Voyage (Raquel Welch)-

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rhLa4_0jHtl5dr00
Above- The Japanese release poster for Fantastic Voyage-1966 starring Raquel Welch. Below is the link to the Reconstructed trailer in HD.Photo bykensho/www.pinterest.com

link to trailer below-

https://youtu.be/U3ZMor5UFyY

The Silencers (Matt Helm-Dean Martin), The Ugly Dachshund (Dean Jones) Munster Go Home( Theatrical film/promo for the international sales of the series ), Our Man Flint(James Coburn).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yQTHQ_0jHtl5dr00
Above- A Japanese quad- with the highlights more accentuated on action.Our Man Flint starring James Coburn.Photo byMidcentarc on flickr/www.pinterest.com

1966 was a banner year and a milestone marker in advertising and pop culture- Star Trek beamed in to our homes on Thursday nights. Two networks were offering up fiendish family fun with The Munsters and The Addams Family. Motorola and RCA Victor were all over the place, in all shapes and sizes bringing home the color of Television.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pFKpb_0jHtl5dr00
Above- 1966 a new image for Yamaha. Ringing in the mod look. Promo catches the various ways you can enjoy life & your scooter.Photo bypropadv.com

Making the scene, aside from TVs- were miniskirts, mod boots and scooter type “bikes” -even motorcycles took on the look, Yamaha for one. Cold Power Wash, Stingray bikes, Keds and PF Flyers were helping kids run faster, jump higher, win the great neigborhood race, which at the end of the day you would walk your favorite girl to her home.

***Disclaimer- any & all links in this article have no direct relation to or are in anyway sponsored or affilated with myself or NewsBreak. Further more nor are the reason for the creation of this article.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I have been writing about Pop Culture -Film,Television, Music & Books since '87. Time Warner '87-2005, Wengs Chop Magazine(International & Cult Cinema). I also have pages on Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram. Blog@Medium. 140 articles published.

Port Orange, FL
10 followers

More from Reviews on the Edge by Chris Nersinger

The Retro World of TV Wonderland or what was your first Television?

RCA, Philco, GEC(UK), Spartan, Motorola, Admiral, Westinghouse, G.E, Crossley and more. Well, if you don't recognize these names- you probably are from another era or time. But if you grew up during the infancy of Television these were your popular and innovative companies of choice. For everyone else I hope I accomplish one thing- to jog your memory. So, read on.

Read full story

Tiki Pop —Our fascination with Tropical life styles. Far off isles, warrior statues, Hula Girls, cocktails and more.

Above-Tiki tribute art in homage to the jungle and south seas of the golden age.illustrationweb.us/www/pinterest.com. Welcome to the enchanted world of Tiki — and no other song I can think of can convey the magic you might find there on your journey.

Read full story

The Magician starring Bill Bixby.

Above- The complete series on DVD from VEI Entertainment.therapsheet.blogspot.com. A modern-day magician who comes to the aid of people in distress-a Batman without a cape. A capable "righter of wrongs" who, could not only distract you with an illusion or two but use martial arts to defend himself when the need arose.

Read full story

Honey West-An iconic private eye or detectives of the female persuasion.

Honey West sporting a car phone-this was a high end luxury back in the day-'60s. And even then looking more than stylish.drunktv.net. A person who investigates, a detective; Carry out a careful investigation into a crime or mystery.

Read full story

Zorro is Back!!! Bringing Justice to Old California. Disney Plus serving up the classics.

He's back all right. No, I don't mean this Zorro.. This serial featured a young Clayton Moore as Zorro. And who would go on to become the Lone Ranger in the '50s iconic TV series.Julie Van Fosson-Robinson/www.pinterest.com.

Read full story

Tonight's Tuesday Night Movie of the Week...Moon of the Wolf

Fan related? -however I do recall print art that was used as promotional material for this movie. Possibly a late nite airing.wwww.allmovie.com. Welcome to ABC's Tuesday Night Movie of the Week-Promo- Below is what people were treated to prior to that nights film. This lead was created back in 1969 when ABC launched their first movie of the week.

Read full story

Batwoman ‘68-out on a newly remastered Bluray edition. Plus extras: Book Review and Mexican Cinema.

Swooping across the screen. A Mexican style superhero flick, swinging with camp, action, a mad doctor, monsters and Maura Monti. . Aka Las Mujer Murcielago -the Mexican title.wwwmessynessychic.com.

Read full story

The Persuaders...A wink filled series loaded with action & comedy. Curtis and Moore!

What series comes to mind if I was to pose this question?. Name a 1970’s fare with lots of action & intrigue, bell bottoms or flared pants, lady’s cropped shirts tied at the bottom, scarfs of all colors plus short tight-fitting leather jackets-racing style and plenty of witty banter?

Read full story

Georgie The Ghost- The whimsical world of Robin Bright- Plus a narration by Chris Nersinger.

Cover art for Georgie's first adventure and introduction.www.goodreads.com. Come and meet the Whittackers along with a wonderful menagerie of characters including Mrs Owl plus the cow, a cozy cat and Georgie the Ghost.!? A friendly ghost.

Read full story
Plainville, CT

The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!

In Plainville, Connecticut? Yes, read on. Remember, it's a tough finding those all niters.Especially when you're overdrawn at the Blood Bank.Preserve Hollywood .org. Do you ever wonder where all the monsters go to hang out. Say, possibly the Wolf Man needing a groom. Frankensteins' Monster-what he does if he needs a few jolts to get re-energized? Drac is always looking for a place to sharpen his fangs and chill.

Read full story

Halloween Comicfest goes virtual for 2022

A yearly tradition-giving a different artist a chance to display their creativity and talent.firewireblog.com. Above- Some of this art hopefully adorns the front or back of a much coveted T-Shirt.

Read full story

Monsters- An Editorial...Why we love monsters or at least why I do.

Universal Monsters art -collage(Mark Holmes/Pinterest) Above -Sometimes you just got to throw yourself or someone in to your work. Hi out there in Monster Land !!! My name is Doc. I would like to introduce myself to you, our reader of readers, fan of fans. I am a writer of pop culture-retro. As you are about sink your teeth in to-a story revealing a love affair with monsters. Monsters that have been entertaining us in every form of media and medium. And doing so for many decades.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy