Space Ghost and the Saturday Morning Wave.

Art reflecting the stature of Space Ghost not just in height but in his relation to the galaxy. A force to be reckoned with. Photo by thetvdb.com

Pow Bam, Wack, Woosh, Thwack and Zoink. Those are the words of action in a comic book panel-they conjure up images of fist to cuffs and maybe flight as well or something or someone being flung through the air. Well, there's a message here somewhere. As you soon will see when we take a deep dive in to "Spaaace Ghoost!".

Join me as we take a trip back in time and space, sounds like the Doctor, but not this time. The journey will bring us to the year 1966 and a particular day of the week. Where kids could be kids-Saturday Morning Television. This holds a very special place in the hearts of most children who were of TV watching age. There was big change coming that fall in the programming on the three major networks-ABC,CBS and NBC. Superheroes were about to “save the day”.

Above- Fan art capturing the Hanna Barbera universe of action-superheroes. Most are from the '60s wave of superhero cartoons. Photo by Kurt Metz/www.devianart.com

For me life that fall and particularly on this one Saturday was about to change. Every Saturday for the early years of my existence I arose around 5 am dragging myself downstairs with my favorite Indian blanket while still in my pajamas. And no, I did not grow up on a farm, although that was my moms’ background. My dad was putting himself through college at R.I.T. on the weekends plus working full time at Kodak (Rochester, New York) during the week.

Above-This was pretty close to our car when I was a tyke.-'66 Ford two tone hard top. (blue). Photo by mustangattitude.com

So, we would drive my dad to school and then back home. I would lay myself down in the backseat of our two- tone Blue/White 1966 Mustang and crash. My grandma loved this car-it was the bucket seats that got her all excited. She never had sat in one before. (We would take my grandma shopping every Friday).

Trivia-

****Hanna Barbera and several other animation houses started what could be called the superhero explosion in 1966 and ran supreme as the popular programming for three years. And we are here to discuss those three glorious years and the programming of fantastic heroes from across time, and space. With an emphasis on Space Ghost and his young protege's [sidekicks]- Jan and Jayce along with Blip, the "at times" invisible monkey.

I always started my cartoon viewing off with a bowl of ceral and

Above- Alpha-Bits cereal ad featuring Mighty Mouse. Below s a link toa Tang commercials-circa 1960s. Photo by classiccommericials/www.youtube.com

and a glass of Tang [remember the space race]-so here we go.

Above- 1966 ad for Tang. Gemini astronauts drink of the morning. See link below for commercial. Photo by HAC/www.pinterest.com

Link Below-Tang commercial -1966

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TWghCdIqedA

Space Ghost- The series.

Above- a gift image of the opening titles of Space Ghost for the 1966 season and below the link for intro titles for the series. Photo by giphy.com

Opening and intro titles -below link-

https://youtu.be/7FRW2bOqvzI

Above- Design by Alex Toth- attention to detail. That is what Alex was all about. Photo by arglebargle.blogspot.com

***Trivia- Three things go into any good production- Story, design and character background. It requires all or you have nothing. Keep this in mind as we appraoch the Ghost Planet.

Space Ghost was dressed in white with black cape/cowl. Equipped with two power bands (one for each arm) both displaying buttons on each that when pushed in unique combinations would create rays-all types: freeze, heat, battering ram and an energy beam and more. He also the ability to become invisible thanks to an inivizo belt. Space Ghost possessed super strength and flight.

Space Ghost (voiced by Gary Owens- Laugh In) himself was a mysterious superhero, not much known about his background. And that made you want to watch more. Hoping that some juicy tidbit would be revealed. The stories were tight, witty, filled lots of imagination with amazing and eerie worlds, planetoids (minor planets), gaseous filled swamps and then some…

Above- Talk about a nice irde. How's this for hopping around the galaxy? Photo by i.ebayimg.com

There were creatures galore and some of the most, vile villains ever! The Collector-seems almost every superhero, has to face some “guy” who just can’t be satisfied with collecting Wacky Packages or baseball cards. They seem to have to move on to “people, animals, alien races” and never a big enough toy chest. All “good” bad guys need some form of amusement and the Collector had the most “fun” shrinking them. His other joy, was operating a giant sized “ark”. Marvel Comics (The Collector), Braniac(DC Comics/Superman) have similar jollies.

Above- Character designs by Alext Toth for several members of the Council of Doom. Icluding Black Widow & Moltar. Photo by 1.bp.blogspot.com/www.pinterst.com

One of the last adventures of Space Ghost involved a six-part story told over the last 2 episodes of the series involving the Council of Doom (precedes DC’s Legion of Doom by 12 years). The council was made up of 6 of Space Ghost’s most deadly enemies. The Black Widow (also known as the Spider Woman), Brak, Metallos, the Creature King, Moltar and Zorak- a mantis with a penchant for trying to roast, fry, electrocute or just blow up our ghostly hero. Villains are never satisfied.

Above- 1967-The Molten Monsters of Moltar- one of the crossover episodes that intorduced The Herculoids- a week before their series debut. Photo by meko.rblogspot.co/www.pinterest.com

These final episodes aired in mid-September of 1967 and contained guest appearances of some of the new Saturday Morning — a crossover of The Herculoids, Mighty Mightor, Shazzan and Moby Dick. Each one helping Space Ghost get back to his time and Jan and Jace. It was a neat little sneak preview.

The threesome- Jan, Jayce and Blip. Always had each others back and managed to help Space Ghost out of some tight jams upon ocassion. Photo by 13thdimension.com

Jayce (voiced by Tim Mattheson)-fraternal twins. A boy and a girl. (who knew that one day I would be in that same situation with my own fraternal twins-just minus the invizo belt and power bands-oh well). They faced the everyday challenges that teens do homework and taking on some dreaded heat monster or a would-be universe conquering villain. All in a days’ work. Plus, Space Ghost and the twins were assisted by a very smart and loyal monkey named Blip. All three had jet packs and invisibility belts. There were many times that it was the monkey who ruled the day or is it night. Considering it endless in space- night that is.

One of my favorite things were the end of each adventure- yes there was lots of action, suspense and humor along the way. But Space Ghost always managed to get in some little quip or moral to sum up the immediate situation. In fact, sometimes it was him just saying “There’s a lesson here somewhere and then the audience would have to figure out what he was referring to. That was a comfort zone for me.

Dino Boy- the "side kick" supporting [series] . These episodes were sandwiched in between two Space Ghost adventures each week.

Above- Dino Boy, Ugh and Bronty head off into another adventure. Photo by cartoonnetwork.fandom.com

Below- Intro for Dino Boy-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=El-3FKE6_X4&t=2s

Now there was a second storyline, with characters that resided in a far-off place called South America. I am not going to get in depth, since there is enough to do a second article and it warrants a deeper dive. Let's just say we get Ugh a caveman, Dino Boy [who literally, falls from the sky and ends up in a "lost world" scenario] and Bronty- a young brontosaurus. And there are ant-men, super-sized dragonflies and bat people. Not even scratches the surface but you get the point. Mega adventures. Besides what kid can resist anything with dinosaurs.

Pop Culture-

Above- A sign from the populace that your an icon-Funko has your face. Photo by geekalert.com

One sign that your part of pop culture is landing a comic book series, making it on lunch boxes. action figures- Funko etc. T-shirts, coffee mugs or when you cut an album or two.

Now all of the original Space Ghost adventures are available from Warner Archive in HD on Bluray-see below- includes a feature length documentary on Alex Toth -legendary character designer for Hanna Barbera and DC Comics amongst his very long resume of work.

Above- Cover art for Warner Archive- Space Ghost Complete series on Bluray. Photo by www.amazon.com

Link for Amazon- Space Ghost Complete Series

https://smile.amazon.com/Space-Ghost-Dino-Boy-Complete/dp/B08HQ92X3Z/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2IF650AU0MVUN&keywords=space+ghost&qid=1668953441&sprefix=spa%2Caps%2C445&sr=8-1

One thing to keep in mind, this being America- we were in the middle of a space race. Star Trek premiered also during the fall of this year. It was also Bond Mania as in James Bond. Space Ghost offered both gadgets, action, retro rocket decor, monsters, aliens and heroes- super heroes + maniacal villains to the nth degree. What more to like.

This hero from space, who hails from somewhere out there and resides on a ghostly planet called the Ghost Planet is as popular as ever. He has cemented a place in our hearts… well at least this one for sure. And I for one, am extremely glad he and the twins along with Blip are watching over us and the rest of cosmos…

Thanks!!! Spaaace Ghooost…oh and remember “There’s a moral here somewhere.” in the words of Thaddeus Bach…you’ll just have to do the research on that one.

See ya next time when we visit a little old planet named Quasar and The Herculoids- for now this is Doc saying be dangerous and Diabolik!!

And don’t forget, be safe and healthy out there, wherever there is…

Extras- Related material. And, all the while Space Ghost and his counterparts were dishing up a can of you know what on all those dastardly Villains, this is what was going on in the mid '60s-

The Year of Color-1966

Above- Batman 1966 Japanese release 3 sheet . Photo by sothebys.com

At the cinema in ‘66- Batman(Adam West), Dr Goldfoot and the Girl Bombs(Vincent Price), The Man Called Flintstone,

Fantastic Voyage (Raquel Welch)-

Above- The Japanese release poster for Fantastic Voyage-1966 starring Raquel Welch. Below is the link to the Reconstructed trailer in HD. Photo by kensho/www.pinterest.com

link to trailer below-

https://youtu.be/U3ZMor5UFyY

The Silencers (Matt Helm-Dean Martin), The Ugly Dachshund (Dean Jones) Munster Go Home( Theatrical film/promo for the international sales of the series ), Our Man Flint(James Coburn).

Above- A Japanese quad- with the highlights more accentuated on action.Our Man Flint starring James Coburn. Photo by Midcentarc on flickr/www.pinterest.com

1966 was a banner year and a milestone marker in advertising and pop culture- Star Trek beamed in to our homes on Thursday nights. Two networks were offering up fiendish family fun with The Munsters and The Addams Family. Motorola and RCA Victor were all over the place, in all shapes and sizes bringing home the color of Television.

Above- 1966 a new image for Yamaha. Ringing in the mod look. Promo catches the various ways you can enjoy life & your scooter. Photo by propadv.com

Making the scene, aside from TVs- were miniskirts, mod boots and scooter type “bikes” -even motorcycles took on the look, Yamaha for one. Cold Power Wash, Stingray bikes, Keds and PF Flyers were helping kids run faster, jump higher, win the great neigborhood race, which at the end of the day you would walk your favorite girl to her home.

***Disclaimer- any & all links in this article have no direct relation to or are in anyway sponsored or affilated with myself or NewsBreak. Further more nor are the reason for the creation of this article.