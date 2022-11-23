The Retro World of TV Wonderland or what was your first Television?

RCA, Philco, GEC(UK), Spartan, Motorola, Admiral, Westinghouse, G.E, Crossley and more. Well, if you don't recognize these names- you probably are from another era or time. But if you grew up during the infancy of Television these were your popular and innovative companies of choice. For everyone else I hope I accomplish one thing- to jog your memory. So, read on.

Mom and Dad capturing a family moment on film. When families use to watch together. Photo by yeoldesandwichshoppe.va.blogspot.com

[A book review and a fast track through the TV culture and times of the '50s and '60s. Plus a brief overview of Radio & flickering Cinema. The infancy of Television.]

Above- The ad for Peter Paul Monds bar and the print version of the voice over-see link below. This was a favorite of mine. Photo by Lois/www.pinterest.com

Peter Paul Mounds Bar- Audible version of a '50s print ad: Voice over by Chris Nersinger

Below- One example of a rotor antenna that would remotely control the TV antenna on your roof. This provided you the ability to direct the antenna to a different position in order to pull in a stronger signal for a given station.

Above-Vintage ad for a rotor antenna from Alliance. Photo by skallay/www.ebay.com

Right out of the gate- here are a few questions. When did you get your first TV? What and when was your first experience? Most of you, if you were born after the '60s. Or more so, the '80s and beyond, probably can't remember a period without a TV in your lives. Unless you decided not to have one. I know people that have made sure they got a TV as soon as getting a place of their own. Even prior to picking out furniture and a bed.

How about a time without Cable Television or Streaming services? Well I do because I was a part of the early days of Cable. TV has become so common place- integrated in our culture that we probably tend to take it for granted unless we lose electricity. But that is when we probably appreciate it once the power is restored. Now I am going to take you back to another era. When the above was not the status quo. It was new & not everywhere.

Vintage TV commercials from the '60s-

This is what people were eyeing between Television programs (Below).

It was a time of innovation and fascination. Competition among TV/Electronic companies and programming vs celluloid. At the time a tiny box that showed images on a screen housed inside that "box". A device that people could entertainment and be entertained from the very product-Television programming. Be it sports, some movies, Drama, Comedy. Action in the form of a Western or Detective show, and yes Variety Shows.

Below-The day after Turkey Day, ABC would run an extra day of "Saturday Morning" cartoons.

Above- Ad for ABC offering a day of cartoons on the day after Turkey Day-Thanksgiving. This was a tradition from the late '60s thru '70s. Photo by https://www.itsabouttv.com/

Before the days of TV, entertainment came in the forms and mediums of the Silver Screen, Radio and Stage. These flourished during the '20s, '30s and '40s. In peoples’ homes Radio was king.

Here is just a sample of the variety that was radio. Note these were the smaller models. However, there were radios as big as a Television. Photo by https://radiospast.com/

Not just for pleasing the musically inclined but for your transportation from the ho hum of wash and getting dinner or the hustle and bustle of a day at work. Radios of the time lit up, flashed and glowed with life. A voice emanating from a tiny box. Dials and buttons- woohoo.

Below- For decade plus, this was the entertainment system of the day.

Above- A TV, Radio and a Record Player all in one. This was one of the popular entertainment systems in the '50s. Photo by Classical Gas/www.pinterest.com

Well, all of that changed when the invention of, for all “intensive” purposes, came a bigger box. One that was capable of all the other things a radio could do and more. Moving images- The Television or TV. It popped up, promoted and manufactured as a way getting more at home. Family time-gathered around this glowing and flickering box. Entertain not just you but the neighbors. If they didn't have one, then it was party time. Uncle "Miltie" or Mr. Television aka Milton Berle, Howdy Doody, a TV version of the popular radio show- Gunsmoke. Sheena, Queen of the Jungle, Highway Patrol, Hawaiian Eye, Donna Reed Show and *Superman with George Reeves. Bob Hope TV Specials and Jack Benny making the leap to from Radio as well.

Above- TV Guide with Superman [George Reeves] on the cover-note 15 cents. Circa the '50s. Photo by bookstevechannel.blogspot.com

Superman- unlike some of its counterparts The Adventures of Superman was syndicated- not associated with any major network. And a quite successful one at that. Special note: Superman was one of the first Television programs to make the jump to color and doing so almost ten years before one wonderous milestone marker year in the '60s. More on that a little later.

Many homes in the beginning did not have a TV in their house and the families that did would make it a party. Even if it was the kids having friends over. Oh, and you always included one extra guest. That was for the TV reception. Hopefully someone tall to become an extension on the antenna.

Trivia-These radio series-Gunsmoke and Jack Benny both were adapted to and had long runs as TV series.

TV Wonderland-The Enchantment of Early Television...a review

Above-Cover art for TV Wonderland (this is the clearest image available) Photo by Brad Shepp/www.pinterest.com

by Brad and Debra Schepp

Published by Collectors Press

These were the words of the day in the '50s and '60s.

Colorado Tuning...Eye Conditioned Picture...

Consoles made from Cherrywood, Mahogany,

Companies with names like Panasonic, Admiral, GE,

Picture Tubes-Solid State

All this and more is discussed and carefully layed out over five chapters-two that illuminate on TV Technology - New and Improved-Luxurious & Ultramodern. The last three deal with Practical Entertainment, from the family to holidays and the social aspects.

Back in the day when an antenna meant everything. We are talking in terms of good reception. Households would try to determine where the best place was for the TV and the antenna which basically was a conductor of the over the air signal that included your picture and sound.

And a new TV helped keep you up with the Joneses.

Above- Vintage '50s Holiday ad for GE Television with Black-Daylight. The ad points out- a close up on screen would equal life size. Photo by blog.vintascope.com

Besides the vintage prints ads from the early days of Television-'50s and '60s- it is also loaded with trivia and history of the actual entertainment side of the business including TV series, the theme songs and more. Many of the facts and history are related in a question trying to jog your memory for the ones who grew up during this "good old days". On page 170 there is a good example of what I just mentioned. Here the authors are remembering the TV series My Favorite Martian starring Bill Bixby (The Magician & The Incredible Hulk) and Ray Walston (South Pacific & Fast Times at Ridgemont High). Discussing how Uncle Martin could move things by pointing at them - But did you remember that Uncle Martin could do other cool things, as in speaking with dogs?

I would like to point out as you peruse TV Wonderland you may have the feeling that you are looking at a fantasy world. This based on the two decades that the book covers has changed so much in how we as people even relate to each other and how families were interacting back then as opposed to now more than 60 years ago. The ads show depictions of families spending a lot of time together or parts of the family in a much closer proximity and a much more personal level since back then there were no cell phones, tablets, laptops or pcs. Kids had bikes, paper routes and jobs at the grocery store. They spent time at the local malt shop/pharmacy or diner. They chewed Bubs Daddy gum and kicked back to Dads Root Beer. Their parents had bars in the corner of a room in the house. A big throw rug typically was evident in the living or viewing room [where the TV was located]. The family would gather around that Television at least a few nights a week. Popcorn was the comfort food of the day.

Above-Remember this was an ad only- created by Motorola Television. How TV beneifts children. Not approved by any acredited source. Photo by https://betterbe.co/

A personal reflection-I remember our living room not only being a place where we watched TV but also the same place we set our tree up, during the holidays. My sister and I in pajamas, with a blanket each-mine was an Indian blanket. One which I hung on to for many years. It was part of my comfort zone when I was home from school- sick.

*** Keep in mind, the many names of companies in this article that manufactured all these wonderful pieces of technology- they were in their hay day then. Today may not be recognizable since many no longer exist. The practice of advertising Televisions is not a product that we see advertised that often on TV or in print today. In the '50s and '60s this was a different story. They were everywhere and anywhere.

Below- is an RCA ad with layout plus script which starts out as exactly written below-

When your first in Color TV, there's got to be reason.

Above- You never know where your TV viewing will take. Could be out of this world? RCA, Color and Star Trek. Photo by https://www.radios-tv.co.uk/

I hope this intrigues you enough to hunt down a copy of this book and if you are a historian, a student or a teacher [especially in regards to social studies & human behavior] you will find plenty to guide you not only with your studies but to help with your teachings as well. Or if you are just a fan of pop culture and TV, this deserves to be on you-self. Just think about all those trivia contests you might win.

Til next time, this is Doc saying " Don't attempt to change the channel - we have taken control of the horizontal and vertical"...oops, sorry, I forgot this isn't the Outer Limits. No more like the Time Tunnel. Good night.

Television companies went to great lengths to involve the whole family and here is a perfect example.

Thanks to Sylvania some lucky kid(s) are destined to receive their Buck Rogers Space Ranger kit. This is one I would have been asking my parents for.

Above- Freebies have been a way of businesses to bring in new customers for decades. TV dealers were no strangers to this type of promotion. Photo by 108 Jlues/www.pinterest.com

Food & TV-

What about TV dinners? They were designed so that they could baked in the oven while you were watching TV. The baking time was considerably less than if you had assembled and put all the ingredients together yourself. Plus, when they were done just set up a TV tray- presto you the viewer can eat while watching Television.