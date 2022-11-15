The Magician starring Bill Bixby.

Above- The complete series on DVD from VEI Entertainment. therapsheet.blogspot.com

A modern-day magician who comes to the aid of people in distress-a Batman without a cape. A capable "righter of wrongs" who, could not only distract you with an illusion or two but use martial arts to defend himself when the need arose.

Tony ( Bill bixby) performing one of his feats of illusion. If there were any wires, you try and spot them. Aaron Pfiefer/www.pinterest.com

Bill Bixby who had come into our homes back in the early and late '60s via My Favorite Martian and The Courtship of Eddies' Father was looking for a new series and at the same time he wanted to be more heroic. Bill was also amazed and very much into magic-both sleight of hand and illusions. He was so interested that he started performing and training a few years prior to this new series.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vP_4crJc6rg&t=2s

The Magician 1973-74

Now the concept of Bill's new show was that of a wrongfully imprisoned person who had escaped from a very dangerous prison. He learned how to apply this new skill and perform magic. But he did not breakout alone. His cellmate passed on shortly after but left Tony Blake a small fortune. Tony decided to use his skills and his monies to help people in need and to solve crimes. A most unique concept for a series and a successful one at that.

Bill Bixby as The Magician levatating a silver sphere. commons.wikimedia.org

Now Tony does have one thing that can at times cause a slight amount of stress, if he gets stuck in a very extreme tight spot-literally, which can trigger the memory of the prison he escaped from.

The series was action packed with hair raising escapes, car chases, fights and stunts galore. And of course, magic. But it also was one of the most expensive shows on TV at the time. This would lead to it's cancellation. But magic proving to be a most highly rated indulgence with the viewing public brought about a resolve. A recurring number of specials all centered around real magic and hosted by none other than You guessed it-Bill Bixby.

Think literary as in The Count of Monte Cristo where a cellmate leaves our hero a fortune which he uses to right wrongs brought against his person. What I love about the series is Tony is a champion of the underdog. The other is that acts of magic were performed by Bill Bixby himself.

Tony and Dominick next to their respective cars- The Spirit was Tony's mode of transportation when on the ground. comforttv.blogspot.com

007 Connection-

There is one episode that comes to mind that is of particular interest to myself and any would be James Bond fan. Entitled The Illusion of the Lost Dragon. It concerns a lost Asian artifact from and older province/village that at one time had in its' possession a dragon. The cast is a who's who of Asian American actors and one actor who made a living at [playing bad guys] especially ones of Asian descent - although he himself was not Asian. Joseph Wiseman who was the first James Bond villain Dr No here is cast as Han( Han is also the name of Bruce Lees' nemesis in Enter the Dragon). Rouding out the cast is SoonTek Oh (The Man With the Golden Gun), Phillip Ahn (Kung Fu TV series) and France Nuyen (St Elsewhere). In this episode Tony risks life and limb to rescue a Jade dragon that holds more than an attached monetary value.

Above- Remember Bill Bixby did all his own magic and there was no trick photography to enhance any of these tricks. Matt Collar/www.pinterest.com

Tony traveled the world performing magic and when he was abroad, he was carried about by his private jet the Spirit -a house in flight and he did manage to gain a solid residence, a house of magic - The Magic Castle. The castle was a real event house for magic performances and acts. It is held in esteem as a most exclusive club for both magicians and fans.

A numerous helping of guest stars and some in their early part of their careers popped up on the series including a young Mark Hamill (Star Wars), William Shatner ( Start Trek), Cameron Mitchell (Gorilla at Large), Carol Lynley (The Night Stalker) and L.Q. Jones (White Line Fever).

Writers came from all over - even across the sea as in Jimmy Sangster who had written many of the Hammer film treatments and storylines.

This is a scene from the pilot and Bills's character has a slightly different last name-Anthony Dorian. www.starstills.com

Trivia - in The Magician Tony lived in an apartment above the main level of the Magic Castle, the apartment did not exist in real life- just as the series premise- it was all an illusion. But for years people have been trying to get a sneak at Tony's digs. The Magic Castle is still operating today in Los Angeles.

Tony was helped by his good friend Max Pomeroy and Max's son a genius who gets around by wheelchair. Jerry the talented pilot of the Spirit was Tony's ally in the sky and the ground on a few occasions and for when he became rooted at the Magic Castle the proprietor Dominick would champion Tony's causes.

The complete series is now avilable on DVD from VEI Entertainment-

https://www.visualentertainment.tv/

TV Guide- cover for Dec 1-7 1973 Frieda VanMeter/www.pinterest.com

The Magician aired on Monday nights on NBC. I used to get home from judo around the same time that it would just be either about to start or was just coming on -9 pm. I would usually watch it then hit the 'sack". It was a great way wind down.

As I come to a close with this edition, I hope that by reading this you may seek out more on this great series and who knows, maybe you will inspired to be the next great magician.

1973- At the boxoffice Enter the Dragon and Live and Let Die, on the music charts- Billy Joels' Piano Man album, on NBC TV the Midnight Special debuts.

